Steamboat boys soccer falls to Summit in home opener
The Steamboat Springs boys soccer team remained vocal for the full 80 minutes in its home opener against Summit on Saturday, Aug. 27, but came up short in a 2-1 loss. Coach Rob Bohlmann says he wanted to measure his team’s patience during the game and believes the Sailors could have been a lot more careful during possessions.
Steamboat volleyball dominates in second straight match
The Steamboat Springs volleyball team remains undefeated in sets this season beating Moffat County at home 3-0. With senior Tya Drennen out for the game, some of the younger Sailors were called upon for a greater role. “It was an opportunity for some of our other hitters to step up...
Soroco volleyball drops first two games of the season
Soroco volleyball had a pair of games between Friday, Aug. 26, and Saturday, Aug. 27, falling short in both contests. The girls fought hard against Cedaredge on Friday, and were tied 2-2 heading into the final set. Cedaredge got the advantage and ultimately won the match. Soroco hit the road...
Steamboat football sets focus on ‘being the standard’ this season
Last year’s 6-4 Sailors football team posted the first winning season for Steamboat Springs since 2009. The seniors in 2021 gave the team a brand new identity, and coach Jay Hamric said he wants that to continue into this season. Missing the playoffs by just one game last year,...
Tubing finally coming to Howelsen Hill as lift is installed
There’s been some commotion at Howelsen Hill this summer and the end product is nearly complete as a tubing lift is installed at the base of Mile Run, just west of the base area. The lift will accommodate guests and their tubes as they are shipped up the slope,...
Former owner of Steamboat Pilot leaves a local legacy that extends far beyond the newspaper
Like his father’s father and his father before him, Charles J. Leckenby had newspaper ink running through his blood, but his wife, Barbara Leckenby, said “Chuck” should also be remembered for all the wonderful things he brought to Steamboat Springs. “The story of the man hasn’t been...
Four Routt County teens show off trained wild horses this weekend
It took two weeks for Kristina Mitchell to touch her horse’s face. The Steamboat Springs High School senior expected a challenge in her first time participating in the Meeker Mustang Makeover, but she was a little surprised by how long it took for her yearling, Nova, to earn her trust.
Top 10 most-read stories at SteamboatPilot.com this week: 72-year-old competes at Leadville, new distillery opens
1. Steamboat 72-year-old takes 2nd in division at Leadville 100, adding to his accolades. For the 12th time in his mountain bike racing career, Steamboat Springs resident Daniel Smilkstein took to the start line of the Leadville Trail 100 on Aug. 13. Smilkstein finished the 100-mile race in 11 hours...
Volunteers survey Silver Creek burn scar to prepare for reforestation efforts in Routt National Forest
When the Silver Creek fire scorched more than 20,120 acres in and around the Routt National Forest in 2018, it left nothing but blackened lodgepole pines behind. Three years removed from the lightning-caused blaze, there is green growth in the burn scar near Red Dirt Reservoir. Fireweed lives up to its name and thrives, while rose hip and raspberries flourish next to asters and invasive thistle. However, very little of the greenery popping up between charred downfall is from young trees.
Explore More: Top five events not to miss this weekend
Steamboat Art Museum, 807 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs. Steamboat Art Museum will hold a public reception for the final opportunity to enjoy over 200 of the finest paintings from this summer’s Oil Painters of America’s 31st National Exhibition of Traditional Oils.Selected from over 2,000 entries, the exhibit also features more than 30 works from OPA’s master painter’s division. All paintings are for sale.
More than 70 Steamboat residents fear displacement with pending sale of mobile home park
About two weeks ago, Kim Osterhout, Jake Dombrowski and their neighbors at the Whitehaven Mobile Home Park figuratively, and almost literally, had the rug pulled out from under them. The residents of the mobile home park on the west side of Steamboat Springs received a notice of sale informing them...
Doc’s Auto Clinic has new owner with same drive to provide service in Steamboat
The driver behind the wheel of Doc’s Auto Clinic changed seats in June when longtime mechanic and Steamboat Springs resident Jason Bongiorno purchased the longstanding local business, but he plans to maintain the course. “Brian (Small) has made an amazing reputation in this valley, and Doc’s Auto Clinic has...
Oak Creek’s museum has been closed for two years, and it may never reopen
Leading up to the 1925 Oak Creek Mayor’s election, wives of Ku Klux Klan members would routinely attend town board meetings and complain about the Oak Creek’s Town Hall building. After researching the old building, Oak Creek historian Mike Yurich concluded the complaints really weren’t about the building,...
Tree mitigation on Yampa Street begins next week
The City of Steamboat Springs and Aspen Tree Service will begin tree mitigation work on Yampa Street between Little Toots and Fifth Street on Monday, Aug. 29. According to a news release, work will begin in the area of Little Toots Park and progress to Fifth Street. Crews will be removing dead limbs and promoting the overall health of the trees.
Routt County real estate sales surpass $29M for week of Aug. 19-25
Routt County real estate transactions totaled $29.2 million across 26 sales for the week of Aug. 19-25. Property Description: 1,574-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo, Unit 2502, Building A at Edgemont Condominium. Last sold for $1,584,000 in 2017. 1169 Hilltop Parkway. Seller: Dylan John and Kimberly Ann Erhart. Buyer: Carrie...
Tour de Steamboat raises over $100,000 for Yampa Valley nonprofits
The 2022 Tour de Steamboat bike ride took place on July 16 and, as usual, prioritized enjoyment and fundraising over racing ability and time. The philanthropic ride raised more than $100,000 for Routt County nonprofits including the Yampa Valley Sustainability Council, Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide, Partners in Routt County and South Routt Recreation Association. Additionally, beneficiaries include LiftUp Routt County.
Panel offers insight for entrepreneurs looking to make dreams, reality
Randy Rudasics, manager of the Yampa Valley Entrepreneurship Center, is hoping a panel discussion next week will give promising entrepreneurs insight into the loans and financing options that can make their business dreams a reality. “It’s mostly to create awareness about the variety of options that small businesses and entrepreneurs...
Library hosting opioid harm reduction programs Monday
A presentation regarding the state of substance use in Colorado will take place twice on Monday, Aug. 29, at noon and 7 p.m. at the Bud Werner Memorial Library, according to a news release from the library. Memorial Regional health, High Rockies Harm Reduction, The Colorado Consortium for Rx Drug...
Steamboat City Council OKs large, controversial development in 4-3 vote
In a 4-3 decision on Tuesday, Aug. 23, Steamboat Springs City Council approved the Longview Highlands Development Plan, a 9.4-acre, 118-unit development on High Point Drive near McDonald’s. More than two dozen residents showed up to protest what would be one of the largest privately developed housing projects in...
