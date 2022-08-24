ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Springs, CO

Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat boys soccer falls to Summit in home opener

The Steamboat Springs boys soccer team remained vocal for the full 80 minutes in its home opener against Summit on Saturday, Aug. 27, but came up short in a 2-1 loss. Coach Rob Bohlmann says he wanted to measure his team’s patience during the game and believes the Sailors could have been a lot more careful during possessions.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat volleyball dominates in second straight match

The Steamboat Springs volleyball team remains undefeated in sets this season beating Moffat County at home 3-0. With senior Tya Drennen out for the game, some of the younger Sailors were called upon for a greater role. “It was an opportunity for some of our other hitters to step up...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Soroco volleyball drops first two games of the season

Soroco volleyball had a pair of games between Friday, Aug. 26, and Saturday, Aug. 27, falling short in both contests. The girls fought hard against Cedaredge on Friday, and were tied 2-2 heading into the final set. Cedaredge got the advantage and ultimately won the match. Soroco hit the road...
OAK CREEK, CO
Steamboat Springs, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Four Routt County teens show off trained wild horses this weekend

It took two weeks for Kristina Mitchell to touch her horse’s face. The Steamboat Springs High School senior expected a challenge in her first time participating in the Meeker Mustang Makeover, but she was a little surprised by how long it took for her yearling, Nova, to earn her trust.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Volunteers survey Silver Creek burn scar to prepare for reforestation efforts in Routt National Forest

When the Silver Creek fire scorched more than 20,120 acres in and around the Routt National Forest in 2018, it left nothing but blackened lodgepole pines behind. Three years removed from the lightning-caused blaze, there is green growth in the burn scar near Red Dirt Reservoir. Fireweed lives up to its name and thrives, while rose hip and raspberries flourish next to asters and invasive thistle. However, very little of the greenery popping up between charred downfall is from young trees.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Explore More: Top five events not to miss this weekend

Steamboat Art Museum, 807 Lincoln Ave., Steamboat Springs. Steamboat Art Museum will hold a public reception for the final opportunity to enjoy over 200 of the finest paintings from this summer’s Oil Painters of America’s 31st National Exhibition of Traditional Oils.Selected from over 2,000 entries, the exhibit also features more than 30 works from OPA’s master painter’s division. All paintings are for sale.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Oak Creek’s museum has been closed for two years, and it may never reopen

Leading up to the 1925 Oak Creek Mayor’s election, wives of Ku Klux Klan members would routinely attend town board meetings and complain about the Oak Creek’s Town Hall building. After researching the old building, Oak Creek historian Mike Yurich concluded the complaints really weren’t about the building,...
OAK CREEK, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Tree mitigation on Yampa Street begins next week

The City of Steamboat Springs and Aspen Tree Service will begin tree mitigation work on Yampa Street between Little Toots and Fifth Street on Monday, Aug. 29. According to a news release, work will begin in the area of Little Toots Park and progress to Fifth Street. Crews will be removing dead limbs and promoting the overall health of the trees.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County real estate sales surpass $29M for week of Aug. 19-25

Routt County real estate transactions totaled $29.2 million across 26 sales for the week of Aug. 19-25. Property Description: 1,574-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo, Unit 2502, Building A at Edgemont Condominium. Last sold for $1,584,000 in 2017. 1169 Hilltop Parkway. Seller: Dylan John and Kimberly Ann Erhart. Buyer: Carrie...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Tour de Steamboat raises over $100,000 for Yampa Valley nonprofits

The 2022 Tour de Steamboat bike ride took place on July 16 and, as usual, prioritized enjoyment and fundraising over racing ability and time. The philanthropic ride raised more than $100,000 for Routt County nonprofits including the Yampa Valley Sustainability Council, Reaching Everyone Preventing Suicide, Partners in Routt County and South Routt Recreation Association. Additionally, beneficiaries include LiftUp Routt County.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Panel offers insight for entrepreneurs looking to make dreams, reality

Randy Rudasics, manager of the Yampa Valley Entrepreneurship Center, is hoping a panel discussion next week will give promising entrepreneurs insight into the loans and financing options that can make their business dreams a reality. “It’s mostly to create awareness about the variety of options that small businesses and entrepreneurs...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Library hosting opioid harm reduction programs Monday

A presentation regarding the state of substance use in Colorado will take place twice on Monday, Aug. 29, at noon and 7 p.m. at the Bud Werner Memorial Library, according to a news release from the library. Memorial Regional health, High Rockies Harm Reduction, The Colorado Consortium for Rx Drug...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat City Council OKs large, controversial development in 4-3 vote

In a 4-3 decision on Tuesday, Aug. 23, Steamboat Springs City Council approved the Longview Highlands Development Plan, a 9.4-acre, 118-unit development on High Point Drive near McDonald’s. More than two dozen residents showed up to protest what would be one of the largest privately developed housing projects in...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO

