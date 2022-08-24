ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

FOX 43

Police search places Shippensburg School District on lockdown

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Shippensburg Area schools were under a shelter-in-place order Friday afternoon, as Pennsylvania State Police searched for a man believed to be armed and dangerous. 32-year-old William Lewis was believed to be involved in a domestic dispute when police were called. "We understand the perpetrator was contained...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
fox40jackson.com

Satanic Temple hosts ‘After School Satan Club’ at Pennsylvania school

Officials at a Pennsylvania school district are allowing the Satanic Temple to host a back-to-school event at a high school. Administrators with the Northern York County School District are allowing the Satanic Temple to host the event at Northern High School in Dillsburg, Pennsylvania. The event is a back-to-school night for the After School Satan Club, according to FOX 43.
DILLSBURG, PA
York, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
York, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Daily Voice

PA Driver Dies, Driver Changing Tire Hurt In Atlantic City Expressway Crash

A Pennsylvania driver died and another changing a tire on the side of the Atlantic City Expressway was seriously hurt in a crash Friday, Aug. 26, authorities said. The pedestrian was changing a tire on a Ford Explorer in the right shoulder when a GMC Yukon driven by Steven Ray Davis Jr, 43, of Downingtown, PA, crashed into the Ford and overturned, New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
abc27.com

Driver dies after Pa. Turnpike crash in Cumberland County

UPPER MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer driver died after a single-vehicle accident occurred on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cumberland County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Newville, this crash occurred on Friday, Aug 26 around 9 a.m. The incident occurred as the tractor-trailer was traveling east on Interstate 76.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
wdiy.org

Psychologist Weighs in on Middletown Area School District Hazing Case

A psychologist who works with young people is hoping a midstate school district investigating a case of hazing will focus on the victims first. The Middletown Area School district has obtained videos showing members of the high school football team were involved, so it has canceled its season. WITF’s Gabriela...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
Berks Weekly

4 injured in head-on crash on Penn Avenue in Heidelberg Township

Four people were injured Friday night, around 8:30pm, in a head-on crash that occurred in the area of 924 West Penn Avenue in Heidelberg Township. According to a preliminary investigation conducted by South Heidelberg Township Police, a shuttle bus that was attempting to back out of the driveway of Johnny & Hons Smokehaus, located at 924 W. Penn Avenue, struck a car headed east along Penn Avenue. The car then crossed the center turn lane and collided with another vehicle headed west on Penn Avenue.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

York County fire leaves 6 displaced

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Six people are displaced after a fire in York County Sunday morning. Emergency crews responded to the fire on the 100 block of Wellsville Road, Warrington Township just before 6 a.m. Officials with York County 911 Dispatch say while nobody was injured in the fire,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Education
PennLive.com

A drain on the town: Underground problems persist in Perry County

Issues of stormwater management dominated the Aug. 16 Newport Borough Council meeting. Karen Gabel, representing Incarnation United Church of Christ, reported on persistent flooding problems in the church’s finished basement. Gabel said there have been several incidents over the last several years, including overflowing water generating from toilets which...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Three-year-old dies in Clay Township farming incident

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A child was killed in a farming incident on the morning of Friday, Aug. 26 in Clay Township, Lancaster County. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), a three-year-old child was killed after being struck by the wheels of a horse-drawn farm wagon.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Misuse of bags leads to recycling limits, frustrating people who ‘want to make a difference’

The limited number of Cocolamus Creek Disposal (CCD) recycling bags to purchase in stores is leaving many Perry County residents concerned and demanding a solution. In the beginning of 2022, CCD of McAlisterville, a trash disposal company that serves many areas of Perry County, reduced the number of its green recycling bags due to people not utilizing them for their intended use.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Two-alarm fire damages business in Lancaster County

EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A two-alarm fire caused damage to a business in East Earl Township during the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 27. According to Nicholas Good of Garden Spot Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched at 5:42 a.m for a reported building fire at Keystone Custom Decks. Upon arriving, crews began fire suppression and venting the roof. The fire was mainly along the roofline of the warehouse and the side of the building.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Child dies in Lancaster County farming accident

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 3-year-old child was killed in an agricultural incident Friday morning in Lancaster County, according to police. The incident was reported shortly after 11 a.m. at a farm on Sunnyside Road in Clay Township, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said in a press release. According...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Sports complex planned for North York borough

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The former Central York High athletic field could look much different in the near future with the potential for a brand new sports complex. The site is under new ownership. Inch and Company Construction bought the property and plans to build a sports complex similar...
YORK COUNTY, PA
