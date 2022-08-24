Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania For a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLititz, PA
Do You Like Whoopie Pies? There is a Festival Coming Up in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Weekend Events: A Cookie Fest, Sunflower Festival, and Live Music [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Goodie Bags, Live Music, And Old Treasures: Vintage Revival Market is One of a Kind [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Lady Gaga to Perform Live at Hersheypark Stadium This WeekendMelissa FrostHershey, PA
Police search places Shippensburg School District on lockdown
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Shippensburg Area schools were under a shelter-in-place order Friday afternoon, as Pennsylvania State Police searched for a man believed to be armed and dangerous. 32-year-old William Lewis was believed to be involved in a domestic dispute when police were called. "We understand the perpetrator was contained...
fox40jackson.com
Satanic Temple hosts ‘After School Satan Club’ at Pennsylvania school
Officials at a Pennsylvania school district are allowing the Satanic Temple to host a back-to-school event at a high school. Administrators with the Northern York County School District are allowing the Satanic Temple to host the event at Northern High School in Dillsburg, Pennsylvania. The event is a back-to-school night for the After School Satan Club, according to FOX 43.
Police investigating suspicious blood found on roadway in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are seeking information after discovering a large amount of blood and evidence of traumatic injury on and near a road in Cumberland County. The scene was found on Ashburg Drive around 7:15 a.m. Saturday. Silver Spring Township Police believe the suspicious incident occurred overnight, likely between midnight and dawn.
UPDATE: Shippensburg Schools Dismiss Students As State Police Search For 'Possibly Armed' Man
A shelter-in-place order was put in place in the Shippensburg Area School District as Pennsylvania state police searched for a "possibly armed" man on Friday, August 26. William Lewis, 32, is described as 5 foot 7 inches and was last seen wearing black clothing in Shippensburg Borough near the Roxbury Treatment Center.
PA Driver Dies, Driver Changing Tire Hurt In Atlantic City Expressway Crash
A Pennsylvania driver died and another changing a tire on the side of the Atlantic City Expressway was seriously hurt in a crash Friday, Aug. 26, authorities said. The pedestrian was changing a tire on a Ford Explorer in the right shoulder when a GMC Yukon driven by Steven Ray Davis Jr, 43, of Downingtown, PA, crashed into the Ford and overturned, New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said.
abc27.com
Driver dies after Pa. Turnpike crash in Cumberland County
UPPER MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer driver died after a single-vehicle accident occurred on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cumberland County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Newville, this crash occurred on Friday, Aug 26 around 9 a.m. The incident occurred as the tractor-trailer was traveling east on Interstate 76.
Satanic Temple to hold back-to-school event at Northern High School
DILLSBURG, Pa. — On Tuesday, Northern York County School District officials gave the green light for the Satanic Temple to host an event at Northern High School. The event is a back-to-school night for the After School Satan Club. “We know people have assumptions about what Satanism is and...
wdiy.org
Psychologist Weighs in on Middletown Area School District Hazing Case
A psychologist who works with young people is hoping a midstate school district investigating a case of hazing will focus on the victims first. The Middletown Area School district has obtained videos showing members of the high school football team were involved, so it has canceled its season. WITF’s Gabriela...
4 injured in head-on crash on Penn Avenue in Heidelberg Township
Four people were injured Friday night, around 8:30pm, in a head-on crash that occurred in the area of 924 West Penn Avenue in Heidelberg Township. According to a preliminary investigation conducted by South Heidelberg Township Police, a shuttle bus that was attempting to back out of the driveway of Johnny & Hons Smokehaus, located at 924 W. Penn Avenue, struck a car headed east along Penn Avenue. The car then crossed the center turn lane and collided with another vehicle headed west on Penn Avenue.
York County fire leaves 6 displaced
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Six people are displaced after a fire in York County Sunday morning. Emergency crews responded to the fire on the 100 block of Wellsville Road, Warrington Township just before 6 a.m. Officials with York County 911 Dispatch say while nobody was injured in the fire,...
'Possibly Armed' Man Taken Into State Police Custody Following Shippensburg School Lockdowns
UPDATE: "The suspect has been taken into custody," Pennsylvania state Trooper Megan Frazer says. Additional information will be released at a later time. Follow Daily Voice for those updates. ORIGINAL:. A shelter-in-place order was put in place in the Shippensburg Area School District as Pennsylvania state police searched for a...
Courthouse, former Salvation Army to be transformed into apartments and other housing development projects in central Pa.
Construction plans for new housing developments have been moving forward for a variety of living spaces, from apartments to townhomes. Since our most recent housing list, published on June 22, construction has started on 16 apartments at the former Salvation Army building in Harrisburg. Below are more than 10 projects...
A drain on the town: Underground problems persist in Perry County
Issues of stormwater management dominated the Aug. 16 Newport Borough Council meeting. Karen Gabel, representing Incarnation United Church of Christ, reported on persistent flooding problems in the church’s finished basement. Gabel said there have been several incidents over the last several years, including overflowing water generating from toilets which...
abc27.com
Silver Spring Township police investigating suspicious incident
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Silver Spring Township are investigating an incident that occurred in the area of Ashburg Drive. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a release from the department,...
abc27.com
Three-year-old dies in Clay Township farming incident
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A child was killed in a farming incident on the morning of Friday, Aug. 26 in Clay Township, Lancaster County. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), a three-year-old child was killed after being struck by the wheels of a horse-drawn farm wagon.
WOLF
Law firm confirmed to be representing two victims of Middletown hazing incident
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Andreozzi + Foote, a law firm which according to their website is "a nationally recognized civil firm known for our successful advocacy on behalf of survivors of sexual abuse and violent crime," was confirmed by CBS 21 News to be representing two victims regarding the Middletown football hazing incident.
Misuse of bags leads to recycling limits, frustrating people who ‘want to make a difference’
The limited number of Cocolamus Creek Disposal (CCD) recycling bags to purchase in stores is leaving many Perry County residents concerned and demanding a solution. In the beginning of 2022, CCD of McAlisterville, a trash disposal company that serves many areas of Perry County, reduced the number of its green recycling bags due to people not utilizing them for their intended use.
abc27.com
Two-alarm fire damages business in Lancaster County
EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A two-alarm fire caused damage to a business in East Earl Township during the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 27. According to Nicholas Good of Garden Spot Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched at 5:42 a.m for a reported building fire at Keystone Custom Decks. Upon arriving, crews began fire suppression and venting the roof. The fire was mainly along the roofline of the warehouse and the side of the building.
Child dies in Lancaster County farming accident
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 3-year-old child was killed in an agricultural incident Friday morning in Lancaster County, according to police. The incident was reported shortly after 11 a.m. at a farm on Sunnyside Road in Clay Township, Northern Lancaster County Regional Police said in a press release. According...
Sports complex planned for North York borough
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The former Central York High athletic field could look much different in the near future with the potential for a brand new sports complex. The site is under new ownership. Inch and Company Construction bought the property and plans to build a sports complex similar...
