ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Eastern Michigan University faculty protest days before semester starts

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Classes for Eastern Michigan University start on Monday, but there is a chance that students will be starting the semester without anyone teaching them. Faculty at the Ypsilanti university is holding an informal protest. Professors say they haven’t had more than a contract extension since 2019...
YPSILANTI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor’s historic theaters offer $3 movies on National Cinema Day

ANN ARBOR – Get tickets to movies at Michigan Theater and State Theatre for just $3. The historic downtown Ann Arbor theaters are celebrating National Cinema Day on Saturday, Sept.3, with cheap tickets to all of its movies. The discount applies to all tickets, said Michigan Theater Foundation officials...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Thieves hit Detroit Bus Company days before start of school

DETROIT – The Detroit Bus Company is working on repairs Friday after thieves stole catalytic converters from the buses. The thieves must’ve really wanted the converters because they left in a hurry, but they left some of their tools behind. When they fired up their brand new bus,...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Education
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Education
Local
Michigan Society
ClickOnDetroit.com

Giant Slide reopens on Detroit’s Belle Isle

After a bumpy start, the Giant Slide on Belle Isle in Detroit is ready for a second reopening on Friday. The iconic slide reopened for the first time last week, but the slide speed was a bit much for some riders, as videos of kids flying down the slide went viral. The DNR closed the slide to make some adjustments.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Community Project#It Takes A Village#K12#Auntie Na S Village
ClickOnDetroit.com

Kitchen fire forces diner to close temporarily in Downtown Romeo

ROMEO, Mich. – A diner in the heart of Downtown Romeo was forced to close its doors for the next several weeks after a kitchen fire. The fire happened at Four Corners Diner on East Saint Clair Street, also known as 32 Mile Road. The owners said last Thursday,...
ROMEO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
ClickOnDetroit.com

Mother shot during Warren carjacking starts long road to recovery

WARREN, Mich. – Local 4 heard for the first time from a mother of four who was shot during a carjacking while she was working to feed her family. Joanna Withrow was injured at a Warren gas station four months ago, and she’s now out of the hospital and fighting to walk again.
WARREN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

4Frenzy Game of the Week: Belleville vs Novi

Local 4 kicks off this season covering a highly competitive matchup between the Belleville Tigers and Novi Wildcats taking place at Wayne State University. Highlights will air on Local 4 News tonight at 11pm., Saturday at 6 a.m. and on Local 4+. Make sure you check back in because the...
BELLEVILLE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Video shows 2 men wanted in connection with Detroit burglary

DETROIT – Police are looking for two men that are suspects in a burglary that took place Wednesday morning. According to Detroit police, the burglary happened at 2 a.m. at a business off West McNichols Road and Ponchatrain. If anyone recognizes the two suspects, please call Officer Sterner at...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police want help identifying suspect in multiple deadly shootings

DETROIT – Police want help identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection with multiple deadly shootings. The shootings took place overnight Saturday (Aug. 27) in the Detroit Police Department’s 12 Precinct. Police said multiple officers are in the area searching for the suspect. Update: Detroit police search...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police searching for driver that hit two people in Utica

UTICA, Mich. – A hit-and-run in Utica sent one man flying and hitting another woman crossing the street. Fortunately, officials say that those victims are going to be okay, but police need help finding the driver that hit them. The hit and run took place at Hall Road and...
UTICA, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy