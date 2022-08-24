Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastern Michigan University faculty protest days before semester starts
YPSILANTI, Mich. – Classes for Eastern Michigan University start on Monday, but there is a chance that students will be starting the semester without anyone teaching them. Faculty at the Ypsilanti university is holding an informal protest. Professors say they haven’t had more than a contract extension since 2019...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Watch Flashpoint: A look at challenges schools face as classes begin and the legality of student loan forgiveness
DETROIT – As the school bells ring, the challenges abound -- from security to overcoming pandemic learning loss. And President Joe Biden moves to forgive a lot of college debt. It was a campaign promise -- but is it legal and is it fair?. Watch a recording in the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor’s historic theaters offer $3 movies on National Cinema Day
ANN ARBOR – Get tickets to movies at Michigan Theater and State Theatre for just $3. The historic downtown Ann Arbor theaters are celebrating National Cinema Day on Saturday, Sept.3, with cheap tickets to all of its movies. The discount applies to all tickets, said Michigan Theater Foundation officials...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Thieves hit Detroit Bus Company days before start of school
DETROIT – The Detroit Bus Company is working on repairs Friday after thieves stole catalytic converters from the buses. The thieves must’ve really wanted the converters because they left in a hurry, but they left some of their tools behind. When they fired up their brand new bus,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit Police Department increases overtime pay to help deter gun violence as summer comes to a close
DETROIT – As we enter the final weekends of summer, Michigan Mayor Mike Duggan is now approving double-time pay for Detroit police officers to ensure the department has enough officers on the street to curb gun violence. Those enhanced overtime rates start Friday, and while they’ll only last a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Major closure on I-75 this weekend in Wayne County -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Major closure on I-75 this weekend in Wayne County -- what to know. Several miles of southbound I-75 in Detroit will be shut down this...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Giant Slide reopening: Local 4′s Nick Monacelli tests out Belle Isle ride
DETROIT – After quickly closing due to speed and bouncing concerns, the Giant Slide at Belle Isle Park is set to re-reopen Friday -- and Local 4′s Nick Monacelli was there early to test it out. The beloved slide reopened to Belle Isle visitors last weekend, but closed...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Giant Slide reopens on Detroit’s Belle Isle
After a bumpy start, the Giant Slide on Belle Isle in Detroit is ready for a second reopening on Friday. The iconic slide reopened for the first time last week, but the slide speed was a bit much for some riders, as videos of kids flying down the slide went viral. The DNR closed the slide to make some adjustments.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after police end chase with PIT maneuver -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 4 suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after Michigan State Police end chase with PIT maneuver. Four people were taken into police custody after Michigan State...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Arguing about Michigan football predictions: Final record, QB battle, best players, toughest game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football is only one week away. You know what that means? Glorious morning tailgates. Action-packed weekends of flipping through games. Beautiful fall weather. And most of all, people bickering with each other. That’s right! Here in Michigan, nothing gets people riled up more than...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Kitchen fire forces diner to close temporarily in Downtown Romeo
ROMEO, Mich. – A diner in the heart of Downtown Romeo was forced to close its doors for the next several weeks after a kitchen fire. The fire happened at Four Corners Diner on East Saint Clair Street, also known as 32 Mile Road. The owners said last Thursday,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Brunch and specialty coffees are being served at this halal eatery in Auburn Hills
Between their mountainous french toast covered in berries and their handcrafted coffee creations, Haus of Brunch in Auburn Hills has everything you need to start your day. “It’s not your typical coney island food,” explains Co-Partner Maher Obeid. “We wanted to have something a little more elevated.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Re-opening of Belle Isle’s Giant Slide brings back memories for Detroit residents
DETROIT – Seems like the whole world wanted to see how things would go on Belle Isle Friday morning. Media from all over were in town for the second re-opening of the Giant Slide, which has been tweaked to smooth out the bumpy rides seen in many viral videos.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Emagine Theatres features ‘The Lord of The Rings,’ ‘The Blob’ in Flashback Cinema series next month
Emagine Entertainment is playing “The Blob” and the extended editions of the “Lord of The Rings” films at its Flashback Cinema Series this September. The series alternates films every Sunday and Wednesday. “The Blob” will be playing on Sept. 4 and Sept. 7 at certain theaters.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mother shot during Warren carjacking starts long road to recovery
WARREN, Mich. – Local 4 heard for the first time from a mother of four who was shot during a carjacking while she was working to feed her family. Joanna Withrow was injured at a Warren gas station four months ago, and she’s now out of the hospital and fighting to walk again.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4Frenzy Game of the Week: Belleville vs Novi
Local 4 kicks off this season covering a highly competitive matchup between the Belleville Tigers and Novi Wildcats taking place at Wayne State University. Highlights will air on Local 4 News tonight at 11pm., Saturday at 6 a.m. and on Local 4+. Make sure you check back in because the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Video shows 2 men wanted in connection with Detroit burglary
DETROIT – Police are looking for two men that are suspects in a burglary that took place Wednesday morning. According to Detroit police, the burglary happened at 2 a.m. at a business off West McNichols Road and Ponchatrain. If anyone recognizes the two suspects, please call Officer Sterner at...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help identifying suspect in multiple deadly shootings
DETROIT – Police want help identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection with multiple deadly shootings. The shootings took place overnight Saturday (Aug. 27) in the Detroit Police Department’s 12 Precinct. Police said multiple officers are in the area searching for the suspect. Update: Detroit police search...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Train crossings in Monroe are causing safety concerns, residents want answers
MONROE, Mich. – Trains simply can’t stop quickly, which is why we often see those black-and-white arms and flashing lights at train crossings. But people in one local community wonder why that safety measure is at some crossings but missing from others. Out of all the railroad crossings...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police searching for driver that hit two people in Utica
UTICA, Mich. – A hit-and-run in Utica sent one man flying and hitting another woman crossing the street. Fortunately, officials say that those victims are going to be okay, but police need help finding the driver that hit them. The hit and run took place at Hall Road and...
