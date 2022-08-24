ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

FanSided

Buccaneers could move on from veteran Tom Brady weapon

The Buccaneers have seen plenty of good from three of their running backs during the preseason. Giovani Bernard is not one of those three. Giovani Bernard was looked at as an excellent signing for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers when the news initially broke. Pairing Brady with one of the...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Buccaneers head coach makes bold statement about his team

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been the unfortunate beneficiaries of a plethora of injuries this offseason, specifically to their offensive line, a position they have relied on far more than many thought these past two seasons. Where many predicted Tom Brady’s move to Tampa was a terrible decision because of...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jets to grant WR’s trade request

New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims recently informed the team that he wants to be traded, and it sounds like he may get his wish. Mims’ agent Ron Slavin released a statement Thursday asking the Jets to trade his client. Slavin cited that the second-round pick has been given no real chance to earn a starting job. According to SNY’s Connor Hughes, the Jets are open to granting the request. However, they do not plan to cut Mims or give him away to another team.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Projecting the Bucs' final roster cuts

The preseason is officially in the books for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but there’s still one massive task ahead before the start of the regular season. Just like every other team in the league, the Bucs must cut their roster down from 80 players to 53 by Tuesday’s deadline.
TAMPA, FL
Person
Jaelan Phillips
Heat Nation

Andre Iguodala raves about Anthony Edwards: ‘He need 2 months of Miami basketball, and it’s over with’

During a recent conversation with Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, Andre Iguodala raved about the talents of Minnesota Timberwolves youngster Anthony Edwards. “The kid came at me full speed one time, and he did an in and out, and there was absolutely nothing I could do,” Iguodala said of Edwards. “I’m like, ‘It’s time for me to wrap it up.’
MIAMI, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Here’s the latest on the USF Bulls’ on-campus football stadium

Negotiations for USF’s proposed on-campus football stadium remain ongoing, a week after the Bulls’ target date to award the project to a firm. Three companies — Hunt Construction Group, Barton Malow Builders and M.A. Mortenson Company — submitted proposals before the July 22 deadline. The Tampa Bay Times asked for those documents through a public-record request because proposals and bids are typically available 30 days after they are opened or when a decision is made. In this case, the submissions are not yet public, according to USF, because the Bulls have not yet received final replies in the negotiations.
TAMPA, FL
