Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Did the ghost of a little boy haunt this Blockbuster in Coral Springs, Florida?Evie M.Coral Springs, FL
North Miami Beach Key to the City Presented to Celebrity Mental Health Therapist Dr. Jeff RockerShe Got Game Media
Could this Subway in Carol City, Florida actually be haunted?Evie M.Miami Gardens, FL
Related
Buccaneers could move on from veteran Tom Brady weapon
The Buccaneers have seen plenty of good from three of their running backs during the preseason. Giovani Bernard is not one of those three. Giovani Bernard was looked at as an excellent signing for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers when the news initially broke. Pairing Brady with one of the...
Jason Jenkins, Dolphins executive and ‘an icon’ in South Florida community, dies at 47
Jason Jenkins, a fixture in the Miami Dolphins’ organization for more than a decade as part of their communications department, died Saturday, the team announced at halftime of its preseason finale. He was 47.
Buccaneers head coach makes bold statement about his team
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been the unfortunate beneficiaries of a plethora of injuries this offseason, specifically to their offensive line, a position they have relied on far more than many thought these past two seasons. Where many predicted Tom Brady’s move to Tampa was a terrible decision because of...
Report: Jets to grant WR’s trade request
New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims recently informed the team that he wants to be traded, and it sounds like he may get his wish. Mims’ agent Ron Slavin released a statement Thursday asking the Jets to trade his client. Slavin cited that the second-round pick has been given no real chance to earn a starting job. According to SNY’s Connor Hughes, the Jets are open to granting the request. However, they do not plan to cut Mims or give him away to another team.
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steelers Finish Preseason Perfect But Suffer Three Big Injuries
The Pittsburgh Steelers secure their third win of the preseason.
No. 5 Miami Central stymies No. 1 IMG Academy in upset win on the road in season opener
BRADENTON, FLORIDA- With Mother Nature not playing a factor whatsoever, the battle between a couple of the country’s top football programs was able to take place at IMG Academy and the matchup lived up to the billing and then some. IMG Academy star quarterback Jayden Bradford went down on the ...
The Devonta Smith reason Jaylen Waddle was forced out of Dolphins practice
Bonds formed in college are an unbreakable thing. The friendships and brotherhoods you make there are simply irreplaceable. That certainly is the case with Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle and Philadelphia Eagles WR Devonta Smith. The two players linked up in Alabama, and have had a great relationship since. (via Josh Tolentino, Marcel Louis-Jacques)
Projecting the Bucs' final roster cuts
The preseason is officially in the books for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but there’s still one massive task ahead before the start of the regular season. Just like every other team in the league, the Bucs must cut their roster down from 80 players to 53 by Tuesday’s deadline.
RELATED PEOPLE
Opinion: The Miami Heat Should Sign This Former 2nd Overall Pick
On August 26, Jabari Parker still remains a free agent. The former second overall pick played for the Boston Celtics last season, and I believe that the Miami Heat should consider signing him.
Andre Iguodala raves about Anthony Edwards: ‘He need 2 months of Miami basketball, and it’s over with’
During a recent conversation with Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, Andre Iguodala raved about the talents of Minnesota Timberwolves youngster Anthony Edwards. “The kid came at me full speed one time, and he did an in and out, and there was absolutely nothing I could do,” Iguodala said of Edwards. “I’m like, ‘It’s time for me to wrap it up.’
Here’s the latest on the USF Bulls’ on-campus football stadium
Negotiations for USF’s proposed on-campus football stadium remain ongoing, a week after the Bulls’ target date to award the project to a firm. Three companies — Hunt Construction Group, Barton Malow Builders and M.A. Mortenson Company — submitted proposals before the July 22 deadline. The Tampa Bay Times asked for those documents through a public-record request because proposals and bids are typically available 30 days after they are opened or when a decision is made. In this case, the submissions are not yet public, according to USF, because the Bulls have not yet received final replies in the negotiations.
Scouting 2024 Tampa Wharton Prospects: Gage, Parks, and Pickett, Jr.
A closer look at the talents of recruits Stacy Gage, Arkese Parks, and Booker Pickett.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Questionable Buccaneers draft pick looking better after recent news
Is Jake Camarda the truth for the Buccaneers? It might be too soon to tell. But we know that the Bucs are happier with who they have than the Bills. Taking a punter in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft was not the highpoint for the Buccaneers. Jake...
Comments / 0