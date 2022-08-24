ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

1 person hospitalized after shooting in Deer Park, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Deer Park Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they responded to the 7100 block of Ohio Avenue around 2:30 a.m. The victim was taken to UC Medical Center, police said. The extent of the...
Fox 19

Man shot, killed at College Hill gas station, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead after he was shot and killed in College Hill Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they arrived around 3 a.m. to 1200 W. Galbraith Road and found Landen McIntosh, 23, suffering from a gunshot wound. McIntosh died at the scene, police said.
Fox 19

Stolen car found submerged in pond at Reading apartment complex

READING, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple agencies responded to the Lakeshore Apartments in Reading Friday night for a report of a vehicle in a pond. Officers were patrolling the area near Galbraith Road and Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway when the call came in around 11:50 p.m., according to Lt. Joseph Mitsch Jr. of the Reading Police Department.
Fox 19

Oakley SWAT standoff ends with suspect in custody

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The suspect that initiated an hours-long SWAT standoff by barricading himself in an apartment in Oakley is in custody, Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said. Cincinnati police responded to the area near Markbreit Avenue and Edwards Road around 3:30 p.m. Friday after a 911 disconnect, according to...
Fox 19

Pedestrian hit, killed in Boone County, police says

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - One pedestrian was hit and killed in Boone County late Saturday night, according to Florence police. Officers say that the driver of a Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on U.S. 42 in the far right lane near the intersection of Wetherington Blvd. when the pickup truck hit the pedestrian who was standing there.
Fox 19

2 injured, 1 in critical condition after hit-and-run in Hyde Park

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is in critical condition, and two others have minor injuries after a hit-and-run occurred in Hyde Park Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers says that around 2:15 a.m. Ryan Malm, 25, Ella Lykins, 20, and Valentena Carmosino, 21, who were standing next to a gray...
Fox 19

Police investigate College Hill shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating an overnight shooting in College Hill. A man was found with a gunshot wound to one of his legs in the 6100 block of Hempwood Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday. A FOX19 NOW crew observed a silver Nissan Ultimata that appeared to...
KWQC

Attempted child abduction caught on camera

CINCINNATI (WLWT) – A stranger approached a 6-year-old girl in her own front yard Wednesday and tried to take her, according to police in Ohio. Surveillance video shows the girl screaming for her parents. She was throwing out garbage in front of her home when a man walking down...
miamivalleytoday.com

Huber Heights man killed in crash

TIPP CITY — A 20-year-old Huber Heights man died in a single-vehicle crash on Ginghamsburg-Fredrick Road Friday night. According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Kevin Dulceak was pronounced dead on the scene by Tipp City medics when they responded to the crash that occurred Friday, Aug. 26, at 10:15 p.m.
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH

