Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video of porcupine enjoying corn on the cob goes viral for its adorable cutenessIntrovert boyCincinnati, OH
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Colerain Township's 5-year exodus spiraling out of controlThe Cincinnati PostColerain Township, OH
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
A Kentucky mom holds the record for being the tiniest mother in the worldAnita DurairajKentucky State
Related
Fox 19
1 dead, 1 arrested following Boone County shooting, deputies say
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A man is dead and a suspect is in custody following a shooting that happened in Boone County Sunday, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that they responded to the 100 block of Becky Court in Florence around 12:15 a.m. for the shooting.
Fox 19
1 person hospitalized after shooting in Deer Park, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Deer Park Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they responded to the 7100 block of Ohio Avenue around 2:30 a.m. The victim was taken to UC Medical Center, police said. The extent of the...
WLWT 5
New details emerge about suspect arrested for hit-and-run that killed Covington mother
NEWPORT, Ky. — A man arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a Covington mother was arraigned in court Friday. Now, new details are emerging about the alleged driver's record on the road. According to court documents, 60-year-old Mark Phipps was arrested less than a month ago for...
Fox 19
Woman drove nearly three times the speed limit while intoxicated with kids in car: court doc
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman was arrested Saturday after she drove nearly three times the speed limit while intoxicated with three kids in her vehicle. Leslie Hall allegedly drove away from a police officer after the cop activated their emergency lights, according to a Hamilton County court document. Hall was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 19
Man shot, killed at College Hill gas station, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead after he was shot and killed in College Hill Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they arrived around 3 a.m. to 1200 W. Galbraith Road and found Landen McIntosh, 23, suffering from a gunshot wound. McIntosh died at the scene, police said.
WLWT 5
An overnight shooting leaves 1 person dead on Galbraith Road in College Hill
CINCINNATI — One man has died following an overnight shooting on Galbraith Road. Around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Cincinnati police officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1200 block of W. Galbraith Road. Upon arrival, officials located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. According...
Fox 19
Stolen car found submerged in pond at Reading apartment complex
READING, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple agencies responded to the Lakeshore Apartments in Reading Friday night for a report of a vehicle in a pond. Officers were patrolling the area near Galbraith Road and Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway when the call came in around 11:50 p.m., according to Lt. Joseph Mitsch Jr. of the Reading Police Department.
Fox 19
Oakley SWAT standoff ends with suspect in custody
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The suspect that initiated an hours-long SWAT standoff by barricading himself in an apartment in Oakley is in custody, Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said. Cincinnati police responded to the area near Markbreit Avenue and Edwards Road around 3:30 p.m. Friday after a 911 disconnect, according to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 19
Pedestrian hit, killed in Boone County, police says
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - One pedestrian was hit and killed in Boone County late Saturday night, according to Florence police. Officers say that the driver of a Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on U.S. 42 in the far right lane near the intersection of Wetherington Blvd. when the pickup truck hit the pedestrian who was standing there.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police arrest third person for fatal West End shooting
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police arrested a third person in connection to a July fatal shooting in the West End. According to court records, around 2:55 a.m. on July 31 officers found a victim suffering from a gun shot would in the 1600 block of Lockhurst Lane. The victim, 44-year-old...
23-year-old man fatally shot at gas station in College Hill
CPD has not released any information on suspects or what may have led up to the shooting that took place early Saturday morning.
Stolen vehicle found in a Reading pond
Upon a quick search at Lakeshore Apartments, Reading police officers discovered no victims in the vehicle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
Police: Man dead after shooting, crash near Cincinnati State that prompted lockdown
CINCINNATI — A man is dead after he was found shot inside his car that crashed near Cincinnati State's campus Friday, according to police on the scene. It happened around 9: 30 a.m. along Central Parkway between Ludlow and Monmouth avenues when police responded to a report of a crash.
WLWT 5
Police searching for suspects wanted for carjacking, theft in Deerfield Township
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Warren County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a group of suspects after five vehicles were stolen from the Montclaire subdivision in Deerfield Township. Security camera footage from the subdivision shows the moments two males casually walk up to residents' cars around 2:30 a.m Monday. "They...
Fox 19
2 injured, 1 in critical condition after hit-and-run in Hyde Park
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is in critical condition, and two others have minor injuries after a hit-and-run occurred in Hyde Park Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers says that around 2:15 a.m. Ryan Malm, 25, Ella Lykins, 20, and Valentena Carmosino, 21, who were standing next to a gray...
WKRC
Man suspected in fatal hit-and-run in Newport wanted on a California warrant
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - The man accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist and leaving the scene appeared in a Campbell County court Friday morning. Mark Phipps faces manslaughter, tampering with evidence and leaving the scene of an accident charges. Phipps was on the run from a Warrant in California.
Fox 19
Police investigate College Hill shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating an overnight shooting in College Hill. A man was found with a gunshot wound to one of his legs in the 6100 block of Hempwood Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday. A FOX19 NOW crew observed a silver Nissan Ultimata that appeared to...
KWQC
Attempted child abduction caught on camera
CINCINNATI (WLWT) – A stranger approached a 6-year-old girl in her own front yard Wednesday and tried to take her, according to police in Ohio. Surveillance video shows the girl screaming for her parents. She was throwing out garbage in front of her home when a man walking down...
miamivalleytoday.com
Huber Heights man killed in crash
TIPP CITY — A 20-year-old Huber Heights man died in a single-vehicle crash on Ginghamsburg-Fredrick Road Friday night. According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Kevin Dulceak was pronounced dead on the scene by Tipp City medics when they responded to the crash that occurred Friday, Aug. 26, at 10:15 p.m.
Comments / 0