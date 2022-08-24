Read full article on original website
Salt River tubing becomes treacherous as recent monsoons cause rockslide, swift waters
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - People cooling off at the Salt River were warned they could be in for a rough ride as recent monsoon storms have filled the river with lots of debris. The Tonto National Forest says the monsoon created a rockslide that added debris to the river, and tubers say the rapids are moving more swiftly now.
At least one killed in crash on I-10 near 22nd Street in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A wreck on I-10, approaching 22nd Street in Tucson, claimed at least one life late Saturday, Aug. 27. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the crash took place in the westbound lanes. The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed the crash was fatal.
North Phoenix crash involving motorcycle leaves man dead, another seriously injured
PHOENIX - A man was killed in a crash involving a truck and motorcycle Saturday evening, says the Phoenix Fire Department. The crash happened at Central Avenue and Bell Road. Phoenix fire officials said first responders found the truck rolled on its side next to a motorcycle. "Reportedly one adult...
Woman suffers heat exhaustion on South Mountain, in extremely critical condition
PHOENIX - A woman is fighting for her life after suffering heat exhaustion while hiking up South Mountain, fire crews said Sunday. A 60-year-old woman had been hiking a trail just before 7 a.m. when her daughter noticed that she was suffering from heat illness. The daughter called 911, and...
AZFamily
Dust Advisory, heavy rains for much of East Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many areas are seeing blowing dust, gusty winds, and heavy rain. The biggest threat will be damaging winds and flooding due to the heavy rainfall. The storms are packing a punch, leaving some areas like Surprise with over an inch of rain in less than two hours. Wind gusts have been the strongest in areas like Chandler at 51 mph and Luke AFB at 44 mph. Earlier this evening, a Dust Storm Advisory was been advised until 4:45 p.m. for Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, Apache Junction, Tempe, Gilbert, Kyrene, and Dobson Ranch areas.
Driver wanted for killing bicyclist in Tempe hit-and-run
TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe police officers are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a woman riding her bike near University Drive and Perry Lane. The bicyclist was hit by a vehicle heading northbound across University Drive, and the car fled before first responders arrived. The victim was...
Pedestrian killed Wednesday on South Nogales Highway
A pedestrian was hit and killed in the early morning hours Wednesday, Aug. 24 on South Nogales Highway near Corona Road, according to Tucson Police.
Recap: Storms, dust and wind moved into portions of East Valley Saturday
PHOENIX — Scattered thunderstorms are making their way into the southeast Valley Saturday afternoon. While those storms are expected to bring rain and wind, parts of the West Valley were hit with winds and blowing dust earlier in the day. RADAR: Check the forecast in your area. Live updates:
Five in custody, PCSD searching for remaining suspect in James Sanchez murder
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has five of six suspects in custody for the murder of James Sanchez as of Aug. 25.
Rescuers rush to injured Arizona hiker and find another person also in need of help
Rescuers rushed to an injured hiker on an Arizona trail — and stumbled upon a second hiker in need of help. The Phoenix Fire Department rescue teams headed up Piestewa Peak on Thursday, Aug. 25, to help a hiker. The hiker, a man in his 20s, was injured at the top of the trail.
Crews respond to multi-car crash in Chandler
The crash happened in the area of Cooper and Ray Roads in Chandler. Police have released few details on what happened.
Triple shooting in south Phoenix leaves 2 dead, no arrests made
PHOENIX - Two people are dead after a shooting broke out during a party in south Phoenix early Sunday morning, police confirmed. Officers were called to a neighborhood near 27th Street and South Mountain just after 1:30 a.m. after residents reported hearing possible gunshots at a loud house party. Police...
Seeing yellow? Caterpillar migration swarms Phoenix-area neighborhoods
PHOENIX - Thousands of fuzzy yellow caterpillars are creeping across the Phoenix metropolitan area, crossing roads, falling into pools and getting into homes. Some may think they're cute or creepy, but they aren't dangerous, and they don't stick around for long. They make their way off the mountains like South Mountain and into the valleys.
I-10: Flash flooding washes out eastbound lanes in California
A portion of the I-10, the main highway that connects Phoenix with Los Angeles, was washed out during a flash flood. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
City Of Glendale says it has “proof” it connected sewer line to homeowner’s house
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Janet Melton may be disappointed, but with On Your Side’s help she says at least she has answers. “I completely thank you guys for everything you did,” Janet told On Your Side. “While it didn’t end up the way that we wanted, it was definitely worth the energy and effort that was put into it.”
Man arrested, another found dead after an overnight shooting in Glendale
Benjamin Franklin Charter School in Queek Creek invited the Avondale fire department to speak to students about heroism and the importance of a good education. People keeping their cars longer due to low supply, inflation. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Consumers are starting to keep their older vehicles for longer...
Woman being sought after convenience store robbery in south Phoenix
Police need the public's help identifying one of two women they say robbed a convenience store in south Phoenix.
Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for August 26-29
PHOENIX - Drivers in the east Valley may be in for a tough commute this weekend because of closures on Interstate 10 and Loop 202. The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be closed between US and Loop 202 Santan from 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
Four dead after suspect opens fire on officer serving eviction notice in Arizona
A law enforcement officer and a suspect were among four people who were killed Thursday in Arizona after the officer tried to serve an eviction notice, authorities said. Tucson Police Sgt. Richard Gradillas identified the officer in a statement as Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay, 43. He did not identify...
Road rage incident caught on camera shows tense moments between two drivers at Phoenix intersection
PHOENIX — Tense moments between two drivers were caught on camera near a busy Phoenix intersection earlier this month. The incident happened on August 16 near 40th Street and Broadway Road. A couple involved still can't believe what happened. "Oh my God, did you see that?" Vanessa Lemus yelled."The...
