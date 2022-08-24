ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinal County, AZ

KOLD-TV

At least one killed in crash on I-10 near 22nd Street in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A wreck on I-10, approaching 22nd Street in Tucson, claimed at least one life late Saturday, Aug. 27. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the crash took place in the westbound lanes. The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed the crash was fatal.
AZFamily

Dust Advisory, heavy rains for much of East Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many areas are seeing blowing dust, gusty winds, and heavy rain. The biggest threat will be damaging winds and flooding due to the heavy rainfall. The storms are packing a punch, leaving some areas like Surprise with over an inch of rain in less than two hours. Wind gusts have been the strongest in areas like Chandler at 51 mph and Luke AFB at 44 mph. Earlier this evening, a Dust Storm Advisory was been advised until 4:45 p.m. for Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler, Apache Junction, Tempe, Gilbert, Kyrene, and Dobson Ranch areas.
fox10phoenix.com

Driver wanted for killing bicyclist in Tempe hit-and-run

TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe police officers are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a woman riding her bike near University Drive and Perry Lane. The bicyclist was hit by a vehicle heading northbound across University Drive, and the car fled before first responders arrived. The victim was...
fox10phoenix.com

Triple shooting in south Phoenix leaves 2 dead, no arrests made

PHOENIX - Two people are dead after a shooting broke out during a party in south Phoenix early Sunday morning, police confirmed. Officers were called to a neighborhood near 27th Street and South Mountain just after 1:30 a.m. after residents reported hearing possible gunshots at a loud house party. Police...
fox10phoenix.com

Seeing yellow? Caterpillar migration swarms Phoenix-area neighborhoods

PHOENIX - Thousands of fuzzy yellow caterpillars are creeping across the Phoenix metropolitan area, crossing roads, falling into pools and getting into homes. Some may think they're cute or creepy, but they aren't dangerous, and they don't stick around for long. They make their way off the mountains like South Mountain and into the valleys.
AZFamily

Man arrested, another found dead after an overnight shooting in Glendale

Benjamin Franklin Charter School in Queek Creek invited the Avondale fire department to speak to students about heroism and the importance of a good education. People keeping their cars longer due to low supply, inflation. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Consumers are starting to keep their older vehicles for longer...
