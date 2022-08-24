Read full article on original website
ksal.com
Youth to Benefit From Art Center Grant
Grant funding is opening up opportunities for youth art makers in Salina. Salina Art Center has been awarded an Arts Engagement in American Communities Grant through the National Endowment for the Arts to fund opportunities for youth art makers to use art as a catalyst for discussing issues of relevance and significance to their generation.
Yoder Heritage Days is Saturday
YODER, Kan. — One of the great late summer traditions in Reno County kicks off Saturday morning with the annual Yoder Heritage Day celebration. As always it starts off with the pancake feed at 6 a.m. before a full day of activities begins. You can start the day with...
Applebee's helping raise funds for Kansas Honor Flight
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Area Applebee's Restaurants will be holding a special fundraiser in September to benefit the Kansas Honor Flight program. Locations for the September 27th event include Hutchinson, McPherson, Newton, Wichita, Andover, Derby, Park City, Salina, Great Bend, Dodge City, Garden City, Liberal and Hays. This is for dine in or carry out orders.
New at the Fair: Concert tix include gate, alcohol more open and LED boards
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — With the 2022 Kansas State Fair just two weeks away, there are new procedures at the Fair, starting with the fact that you have a gate admission with your grandstand concert ticket. "All concert tickets include your gate admission," said fair general manager Bryan Schulz. "It's...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Butler County LE Officers Graduate from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center
In April 2022, law enforcement officers from around the state started a 14-week training course in Hutchinson. Nineteen officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Aug. 19. Out of the 19 graduates, four of them represented garage sales tickets jobs Butler County. The four Butler County graduates were Blake Elsen of the Andover Police Department, Samantha Cosby of the Augusta Department of Public Safety, Tyler Smith of the Augusta Department of Public Safety, and Nicklas Cline of the Rose Hill Police Department.
Meagher: Process to hire new manager will stretch for several months
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Interim Hutchinson City Manager Gary Meagher expects to be on the job a few more months. "The recruiter has met with the city council," Meagher said. "He's developing a brochure currently. The advertisement will be out very soon. I'm sure he has a lot of people in his network that he's probably reached out to, or made aware of the upcoming vacancy. It looks like, right now, that probably some time in October, the finalists, some of the finalists will be selected. Interviews are scheduled to occur sometime in November. Then, I would guess, shortly after the interviews, an offer will be extended to one of the applicants. Then, that process will depend on the availability of the applicant."
beloitcall.com
Prochaska earns World Record Cantaloupe title
Tony Prochaska, of Simpson, does it again, this time weighing in a World Record Colossal Cantaloupe on Wednesday afternoon at 76.12 pounds. It was recorded on an official Kansas certified scale provided by Solomon Valley Home Center. Prochaska says he still has four more to pick after this one but ...
Kansas is ready for the launch of NASA’s Artemis 1
KANSAS (KSNW) – Both the Cosmosphere and Kansas Aviation Museum are hosting watch parties for the launch of NASA’s Artemis 1 rocket when it is set to launch on Monday. This is an astronaut-free launch. The rocket will launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida and will take its trip to the moon and […]
FB: No. 3 Dragons dominant in opener
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dylan Laible had as many touchdown passes Saturday afternoon as he did incompletions: five. The 6-5 quarterback from Little Elm, Texas, is in his third season with the Blue Dragons after getting an extra year of eligibility from the pandemic. Coach Drew Dallas said Laible had that veteran look in the season opener against No. 13 Navarro.
Meagher: Woodie Seat phases continuing forward
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Interim Hutchinson City Manager Gary Meagher said the process of getting solutions for the Woodie Seat Freeway continues. "Phase one is currently under design," Meagher said. "That would be the portion between the river bridge and Avenue C. We're designing that for a mill and overlay, removing the median, doing some storm sewer work and improving the guardrails. We're applying for a cost share grant through KDOT. If we would get that, the funds would be available in July of 2023."
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 25
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Blazier, Shawn Matthew; 39; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Cardwell, Stephen...
Owner of South Hutchinson used car lot ordered to make repairs
SOUTH HUTCHINSON – A nuisance case that the City of South Hutchinson says has been ongoing for more than a year may be heading towards a resolution. According to a release from the city, the municipal court ruled against property owner, Jack Adrian, for failing to take any substantive action on the property and handed down a $1,100 fine along with the threat of daily fines and potential incarceration if he did not take immediate steps to mitigate the nuisance.
WIBW
Vandals cause $1.2K in damage to Salina’s Bill Burke Park
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are looking for those responsible for $1,200 worth of vandalism to Bill Burke Park. The Salina Police Department says on Sunday, Aug. 21, officers were called to Bill Burke Park at 1501 E Crawford St. in Salina with reports of damage to property. An...
ksal.com
Crimestoppers
On Sunday, August 21, officers with the Salina Police Department responded to Bill Burke Park,. 1501 E. Crawford Street, Salina, in regards to damage to property. An officer on patrol found several areas within the park had been vandalized by spray paint over the weekend. An unknown suspect(s) spray painted...
200 acres burn in rural Reno Co. grass fire Wednesday
A controlled burn got out of control Wednesday afternoon in rural Reno County. According to Reno County Emergency Management, a little after 4 p.m. Wednesday, Reno County Fire District # 4 was paged to a grass and brush fire in the area of Irish Creek and Partridge. Reno County Fire...
Milford man accused of conspiracy to commit offense against the U.S.
TOPEKA —Fatima Jaghoori, 32, of Milford, and Habibullah Jaghoori, 39, of Wichita were indicted Tuesday on one count of conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States, and one count each of false statement during the acquisition of a firearm, according to the United State's Attorney's office. The...
Financial cards stolen from car used for more than $6,400 in purchases
More than $6,400 worth of merchandise was purchased Monday on credit and debit cards stolen from a vehicle in a south Salina park. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that Peter Browning, 45, of Salina, reported on Tuesday that his financial cards had been stolen from his 2004 Toyota Avalon. Browning discovered that the cards were missing when he attempted to purchase some items and couldn't find the cards.
Car rear ends another, flees after collision downtown
Police are looking for a car involved in a hit-and-run collision in downtown Salina Wednesday afternoon. A 2007 Toyota Avalon driven by Marcia Marcotte, 55, of Salina, was northbound on S. Santa Fe Avenue and stopped at the stop sign at the Mulberry Street intersection when it was rear-ended by an older model white four-door vehicle, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Multiple items stolen from north Salina residence during daytime
Approximately $1,500 worth of items were stolen from a north Salina residence Tuesday. A 36-year-old Salina woman told police that sometime between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday someone entered her residence in the 200 block of N. 13th Street and stole multiple items, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. It is believed that entry was made through a damaged window on the west side of the residence.
