ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindsborg, KS

Comments / 0

Related
ksal.com

Youth to Benefit From Art Center Grant

Grant funding is opening up opportunities for youth art makers in Salina. Salina Art Center has been awarded an Arts Engagement in American Communities Grant through the National Endowment for the Arts to fund opportunities for youth art makers to use art as a catalyst for discussing issues of relevance and significance to their generation.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Yoder Heritage Days is Saturday

YODER, Kan. — One of the great late summer traditions in Reno County kicks off Saturday morning with the annual Yoder Heritage Day celebration. As always it starts off with the pancake feed at 6 a.m. before a full day of activities begins. You can start the day with...
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Applebee's helping raise funds for Kansas Honor Flight

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Area Applebee's Restaurants will be holding a special fundraiser in September to benefit the Kansas Honor Flight program. Locations for the September 27th event include Hutchinson, McPherson, Newton, Wichita, Andover, Derby, Park City, Salina, Great Bend, Dodge City, Garden City, Liberal and Hays. This is for dine in or carry out orders.
HUTCHINSON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lindsborg, KS
Lindsborg, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Education
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Butler County LE Officers Graduate from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center

In April 2022, law enforcement officers from around the state started a 14-week training course in Hutchinson. Nineteen officers graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) on Aug. 19. Out of the 19 graduates, four of them represented garage sales tickets jobs Butler County. The four Butler County graduates were Blake Elsen of the Andover Police Department, Samantha Cosby of the Augusta Department of Public Safety, Tyler Smith of the Augusta Department of Public Safety, and Nicklas Cline of the Rose Hill Police Department.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Meagher: Process to hire new manager will stretch for several months

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Interim Hutchinson City Manager Gary Meagher expects to be on the job a few more months. "The recruiter has met with the city council," Meagher said. "He's developing a brochure currently. The advertisement will be out very soon. I'm sure he has a lot of people in his network that he's probably reached out to, or made aware of the upcoming vacancy. It looks like, right now, that probably some time in October, the finalists, some of the finalists will be selected. Interviews are scheduled to occur sometime in November. Then, I would guess, shortly after the interviews, an offer will be extended to one of the applicants. Then, that process will depend on the availability of the applicant."
HUTCHINSON, KS
beloitcall.com

Prochaska earns World Record Cantaloupe title

Tony Prochaska, of Simpson, does it again, this time weighing in a World Record Colossal Cantaloupe on Wednesday afternoon at 76.12 pounds. It was recorded on an official Kansas certified scale provided by Solomon Valley Home Center. Prochaska says he still has four more to pick after this one but ...
SIMPSON, KS
KSN News

Kansas is ready for the launch of NASA’s Artemis 1

KANSAS (KSNW) – Both the Cosmosphere and Kansas Aviation Museum are hosting watch parties for the launch of NASA’s Artemis 1 rocket when it is set to launch on Monday. This is an astronaut-free launch. The rocket will launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida and will take its trip to the moon and […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bethany College#Messiah College#New Areas#Pastor#Warner#Gregory Resident Halls#The Athletics Complex
Hutch Post

FB: No. 3 Dragons dominant in opener

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dylan Laible had as many touchdown passes Saturday afternoon as he did incompletions: five. The 6-5 quarterback from Little Elm, Texas, is in his third season with the Blue Dragons after getting an extra year of eligibility from the pandemic. Coach Drew Dallas said Laible had that veteran look in the season opener against No. 13 Navarro.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Meagher: Woodie Seat phases continuing forward

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Interim Hutchinson City Manager Gary Meagher said the process of getting solutions for the Woodie Seat Freeway continues. "Phase one is currently under design," Meagher said. "That would be the portion between the river bridge and Avenue C. We're designing that for a mill and overlay, removing the median, doing some storm sewer work and improving the guardrails. We're applying for a cost share grant through KDOT. If we would get that, the funds would be available in July of 2023."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 25

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Blazier, Shawn Matthew; 39; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Cardwell, Stephen...
Hutch Post

Owner of South Hutchinson used car lot ordered to make repairs

SOUTH HUTCHINSON – A nuisance case that the City of South Hutchinson says has been ongoing for more than a year may be heading towards a resolution. According to a release from the city, the municipal court ruled against property owner, Jack Adrian, for failing to take any substantive action on the property and handed down a $1,100 fine along with the threat of daily fines and potential incarceration if he did not take immediate steps to mitigate the nuisance.
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WIBW

Vandals cause $1.2K in damage to Salina’s Bill Burke Park

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are looking for those responsible for $1,200 worth of vandalism to Bill Burke Park. The Salina Police Department says on Sunday, Aug. 21, officers were called to Bill Burke Park at 1501 E Crawford St. in Salina with reports of damage to property. An...
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Crimestoppers

On Sunday, August 21, officers with the Salina Police Department responded to Bill Burke Park,. 1501 E. Crawford Street, Salina, in regards to damage to property. An officer on patrol found several areas within the park had been vandalized by spray paint over the weekend. An unknown suspect(s) spray painted...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Financial cards stolen from car used for more than $6,400 in purchases

More than $6,400 worth of merchandise was purchased Monday on credit and debit cards stolen from a vehicle in a south Salina park. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that Peter Browning, 45, of Salina, reported on Tuesday that his financial cards had been stolen from his 2004 Toyota Avalon. Browning discovered that the cards were missing when he attempted to purchase some items and couldn't find the cards.
Salina Post

Car rear ends another, flees after collision downtown

Police are looking for a car involved in a hit-and-run collision in downtown Salina Wednesday afternoon. A 2007 Toyota Avalon driven by Marcia Marcotte, 55, of Salina, was northbound on S. Santa Fe Avenue and stopped at the stop sign at the Mulberry Street intersection when it was rear-ended by an older model white four-door vehicle, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Multiple items stolen from north Salina residence during daytime

Approximately $1,500 worth of items were stolen from a north Salina residence Tuesday. A 36-year-old Salina woman told police that sometime between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday someone entered her residence in the 200 block of N. 13th Street and stole multiple items, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. It is believed that entry was made through a damaged window on the west side of the residence.
SALINA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy