Leesa Denton
4d ago
How insane & dangerous to exchange someone who broke the law there for the merchant of death who will have people killed including Americans.
Reply(56)
1022
The best President Donald Trump
3d ago
Who’s cares, let her stay there until she finishes her jail time. Why would you trade someone for her stupidest mistake. After all I have heard that she doesn’t like American 🇺🇸 anyway. She is just another American Citizens who broke the law in a different country. The punishment would be the best way as for now. 👍
Reply(89)
779
harri kunt
4d ago
why is our government working on getting confessed drug trafficker from Rusdian prison. there are plenty here in jail they could release in her honor.
Reply(263)
443
