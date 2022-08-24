No this will set them up for failure, they already have NO self resilience. I doubt this will all work out anyways, lawsuits were filed today. When it goes to a conservative Supreme Court it will be tossed. Just like vaccine requirement and rent.
freeloaders. you accepted the loan. you pay the loan off. oh and btw. it's counted as income on your next year income tax return. good luck with that!!!! if you had 70k in loan forgiveness, that's 70k added to your next year's tax return as income.
yeah your grandkids and great grandkids are going to be stuck paying all this and then some be proud!!!! my daughter got a student loan and graduated but she paid every cent back with hard work and dedication...I am proud of her more than you people can say about your off spring they are losers!!!!
Comments / 5