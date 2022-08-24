ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Section Commissioner Rob Wigod clarifies California (CIF) high school NIL rules

By Connor Morrissette
 4 days ago

Any individual high school athlete can engage in an NIL deal in California as long as the deal follows CIF rules

Welcome to the new world of high school sports.

Following the news that the entire St. John Bosco High School football team had the option to sign an NIL deal with sports performance, equipment and wellness technology company KONGiQ , Southern Section commissioner Rob Wigod released a statement to clariy the CIF's NIL rules .

He began his message by sharing two CIF rule violations:

"Wearing a school team uniform or any identifying school insignia appearing in any advertisement, promotional activity or endorsement for any commercial product or service.”

"Lending his/her name and team affiliation for purposes of commercial endorsement. Any appearances by students for nonprofit organizations must be approved by the Board of Trustees concerned. This provision is not intended to restrict the right of any student to participate in a commercial endorsement provided there is no school team or school affiliation."

As long as student-athlete NIL deals aren't affiliated with high schools, high school leagues or the CIF in any way, student-athletes can sign them. Any individual high school athlete can engage in an NIL deal in California as long as the deal follows CIF rules.

"The purpose of this message is to ensure that our member schools and our student-athletes understand the current rules related to NIL and steer clear of any situation that would violate these rules," Wigod wrote. "Like you, we do not want to see any circumstance where the eligibility of student-athletes is compromised due to violations of CIF Bylaws."

