Microsoft has released a new feature for Word Online that is designed to improve the ability to collaborate with others. This is quite a welcomed addition because we must say, Word Online, in many ways, is lagging behind Google Docs. But from what we are seeing, it would appear as if Microsoft is keen on closing the gap with a new feature known as Can Review, which is something we can stand behind. Yes, we understand that Microsoft Word on the desktop is more widely used than Word Online, but with everything becoming cloud-based, it is clear the software giant cannot ignore Word Online as Google Docs slowly gains a large following.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO