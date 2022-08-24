Read full article on original website
Related
The Windows Club
How to fix Minecraft Corrupted World
It is pretty standard for a world to get corrupted in Minecraft. It gives various kinds of error messages such as “There was a problem loading this world” or “Disconnected due to world corruption“. In this post, we will talk about this issue and see what you can do to fix a Minecraft Corrupted World.
The Windows Club
How to use Review Mode in Word Online
Microsoft has released a new feature for Word Online that is designed to improve the ability to collaborate with others. This is quite a welcomed addition because we must say, Word Online, in many ways, is lagging behind Google Docs. But from what we are seeing, it would appear as if Microsoft is keen on closing the gap with a new feature known as Can Review, which is something we can stand behind. Yes, we understand that Microsoft Word on the desktop is more widely used than Word Online, but with everything becoming cloud-based, it is clear the software giant cannot ignore Word Online as Google Docs slowly gains a large following.
The Windows Club
Valorant Error Code 38, There was an error connecting to the platform
A Riot game creation, Valorant, hero shooter game has achieved quite a name for its unique theme and characters. However many gamers have complained that they see Error code: 38 when using Valorant and the error code means that client is not able to connect to the server. In this article, we have jotted down some of the solutions to resolve the issue. The following is the exact error code users are seeing.
The Windows Club
Epic Games Error Code 200_001 [Fixed]
Many users are facing Epic Games Account errors in games such as Fall Guys and Fortnite. This issue appears when the user tries launching the game from the Epic Games Store. In this post, we will resolve Epic Games Error Code 200_001 with some very simple solutions. The following is the exact error message users see.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Windows Club
Halo Infinite Packet Loss Issue [Fixed]
Are your encountering packet loss issue in Halo Infinite? Here is a full guide on how you can fix Halo Infinite packet loss issue. Halo Infinite is a popular first-person shooter game and is the sixth entry to the Halo series. Millions of gamers love to play this game. But, a lot of Halo Infinite users have complained about experiencing packet loss issues in the game. This issue makes it difficult for gamers to play their games smoothly as it keeps you disconnecting from the game servers randomly. Hence, it becomes crucial to get rid of this issue.
The Windows Club
Best free Mobi Reader software for Windows 11/10
Looking for a free Mobi reader software for Windows 11/10? A file with .Mobi extension is a Mobipocket eBook file that contains digital book content including text, images, notes, etc. This file format was primarily created by the Mobipocket company and was natively used in Mobipocket Reader software. Now, if...
The Windows Club
SystemSettings.exe System error in Windows 11/10
You may experience SystemSettings.exe System error because of corrupted system files, viruses, and malware, or because of other numerous reasons. In this post, we will talk about the following error and see how it can be resolved. SystemSettings.exe System Error, The system detected an overrun of a stack-based buffer in...
The Windows Club
Best free tools for Typing Practice for Kids on Windows 11/10
In this post, we have covered some best free tools for typing practice for kids on Windows 11/10. These tools can help kids practice as well as learn touch typing with a step-by-step procedure in a fun way and easier manner. They can first start with the basic key stroking and then start typing small words with muscle memory. Once they have memorized the key location, they can continually improve their typing skills including speed (WPM or Words Per Minute) and accuracy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Windows Club
Mouse is stuttering or not working in Valorant
Some gamers are not able to play Valorant because their mouse stutters in the game. Whereas, some gamers have reported that their mouse stops working when they launch the Valorant game. The mouse starts working again on closing Valorant. If your mouse is stuttering or not working in Valorant, the solutions provided in this article may help you resolve the issue.
The Windows Club
How to perform WindowsApps Folder Cleanup in Windows 11/10
The WindowsApps folder is a protected and hidden folder to save installed Windows Store apps. In this post, we will show you how to perform WindowsApps Folder Cleanup in Windows 11/10. How to perform WindowsApps Folder Cleanup in Windows 11/10. The WindowsApps folder by default is located in the Program...
The Windows Club
Enable Encrypted Client Hello in Microsoft Edge to improve privacy
Microsoft is always looking for new ways to improve Edge browser, and the latest is all about adding support for Encrypted Client Hello or ECH. For those who are not fully aware, Encrypted Client Hello is a mechanism found in Transport Layer Security protocol, or TLS, that improves privacy by encrypting every privacy-sensitive factor of the TLS connection.
The Windows Club
Turn off automatic Bullets and Numbering in Word
Bullets are symbols used to highlight a list, while numbering is a list order with numbers; both numbers and bullets highlight points on your word documents. The Automatic bullets and numbering feature are turned on by default. In Microsoft Word, there are settings to Turn off the automatic bullets and numbering feature by changing the Autoformat settings in the Autocorrect dialog box.
The Windows Club
How to sign out of Xbox Series X/S
If you own an Xbox Series X/S video game console, then we suspect you will have no plans of signing out of your account. However, things could change in the near or distant future; therefore, it is a good idea to know how to sign out of one or more Xbox Series X/S accounts.
The Windows Club
How to improve Image Quality in Photoshop CS6
Improving image quality is one of the many things that Photoshop CS6 is used for. Photoshop is one of the top image editing software. Photoshop is used by many to edit images. Improving the quality of a low-quality image is very important to hobbyists and professional graphic designers. Different graphic designers will have different ways of improving the picture and each method will work. Keep experimenting with different methods and tools until you improve or old methods or discover new ones. Note that depending on the original image quality and color combination, it may take more or less work and strategies to get it done.
The Windows Club
Gmail storage full; How do I free up Gmail space?
Depending on how often you use Gmail and how many emails are sent and received from your account, there is a good chance you’ll come across a problem where the Gmail storage has run low. Whenever this happens, folks won’t have the ability to send or receive new emails, so the question is, how can this issue be solved? We should note that Google provides free storage of around 15GB, but the problem is, that it is shared storage. That means, the 15GB is used not only for Gmail, but for Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Photos, and your WhatsApp backups if you own an Android device.
Comments / 0