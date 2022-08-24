The Federal Reserve is unwinding its bond-buying program. Will that help deflate the inflation balloon?

Read full article on original website
Biden just gave the Fed a green light to embrace the recession
However much Republicans hated the substance of President Joe Biden's so-called Inflation Reduction Act, Democrats could at least boast that they passed a sizable deficit reduction. But no longer. But whatever goodwill the Democratic Party earned with its social and environmental spending bill's $300 billion 10-year deficit reduction, Biden has...
Americans are borrowing at record levels to pay for their expensive cars
U.S. consumers are responding to surging prices for new cars and trucks by going deeper into debt, pushing the average new vehicle loan to a record-high $40,290 during the second quarter, credit monitoring company Experian said Thursday.
The Fed keeps raising interest rates. Working people are getting hammered by it
Robert Reich writes that the pricing power of corporations is pushing up inflation at the expense of those who are low income
US News and World Report
Fed’s Powell Delivers Stern Message on Inflation, Warns of ‘Some Pain’ to Come
Invoking history and citing the names of prior Federal Reserve leaders Paul Volcker and Alan Greenspan, Chairman Jerome Powell said the Fed “will keep at it” in battling inflation until “the job is done.”. Powell’s brief speech was designed as a singular message to markets that have...
Here's Why Oct. 13 Is Social Security's Most Important Day of the Year
This announcement will directly affect the monthly payouts of over 65 million beneficiaries.
Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023
Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Around 15,000 fake accounts set up for COVID relief fraud
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Secret Service said it's retrieved $286 million in pandemic relief.Money that had been received through fraud. It's all going back to the Small Business Administration (SBA.) Around 15,000 fake accounts were used to rack up the money, disrupting the lives of people like one California man."I had applied for a small business loan for $5,000 to open up my own deli in Texas. I can barely make peanut butter sandwiches, let alone open a deli!," said fraud victim Craig Franklin.This month, President Biden signed into law two bipartisan bills extending the statute of limitations for COVID relief fraud enforcement to 10 years. The Secret Service said the extension will afford the agency the extra time it needs to track down the criminals
Stimulus Update: These 12 States Are Keeping Child Tax Credits Alive. Did Your State Make the List?
None of these credits will make a family wealthy, but may help put food on the table.
Government revision shows economy shrank 0.6% last quarter
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy shrank at a 0.6% annual rate from April through June, the government said Thursday in an upgrade from its initial estimate. It marked a second straight quarter of economic contraction, which meets one informal sign of a recession. Most economists, though, have said they doubt the economy is in or on the verge of a recession, given that America’s job market remains robust, with strong hiring, low unemployment and widespread openings. Still, inflation is near a four-decade high and is punishing consumers and businesses. And the Federal Reserve’s aggressive efforts to tame inflation...
Dollar rebounds as Powell commits to fighting inflation
NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The dollar index gained on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell adopted a hawkish tone to battling inflation, but did not settle the debate on how large a rate increase is likely at the U.S. central bank’s September meeting.
Black Americans feel disproportionate pain from high interest rates
The federal government’s efforts to stanch inflation are disproportionately impacting Black Americans. The Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates in the hopes of cooling off a red-hot economy, but its actions are hitting Black Americans — who have historically been squeezed out of home ownership and affordable loans — the hardest.
Powell: Fed's inflation fight could bring 'pain,' job losses
JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a stark warning Friday about the Fed’s determination to fight inflation with more sharp interest rate hikes: It will likely cause pain for Americans in the form of a weaker economy and job losses. The message landed with a thud on Wall Street, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 1,000 points for the day. “These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation,” Powell said in a high-profile speech at the Fed’s annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole. “But a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain.” Investors had been hoping for a signal from Powell that the Fed might soon moderate its rate increases later this year if inflation were to show further signs of easing. But the Fed chair indicated that that time may not be near, and stocks tumbled in response.
Fed officials: no call yet on 50 vs 75 bps rate hike next month
JACKSON, Wyo. , Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Thursday were noncommittal about the size of the interest rate increase they will approve at their Sept. 20-21 meeting, but continued hammering the point they will drive rates up and keep them there until inflation has been squeezed from the economy.
Fed's Mester: no 'lean' on size of Sept rate hike, depends on inflation
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., Aug 27 (Reuters) - Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester on Saturday said she would base her decision on whether to back a third straight 75-basis point interest rate hike next month on U.S. inflation data, not the closely-watched jobs report.
Wall Street ends in a hole after Powell's Wyoming speech
Aug 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended Friday with all three benchmarks more than 3% lower, as Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell's signal that the central bank would keep hiking rates to tame inflation nixed nascent hopes for a more modest path among some investors.
marketplace.org
What was the main driver of inflation from 2019-21?
There are lots of theories about what caused inflation to start creeping up during the pandemic. And the latest is from a New York Fed economist. The theory, laid out in a blog post on the New York Fed’s website, says 60% of U.S. inflation from 2019 to 2021 was due to the jump in demand for stuff, while 40% was caused by supply-side kinks.
marketplace.org
2 measures provide 2 very different views of the economy
GDI should be close to GDP, theoretically. It's not. What was the main driver of inflation from 2019-21? A New York Fed economist says 60% of inflation was driven by demand for goods, and 40% was from supply-side issues that magnified that higher demand. As streaming subscriptions fall, media giants...
Stocks sink after Fed dashes hopes for easing up on rates
Stocks are slumping in disappointment after the head of the Federal Reserve dashed Wall Street's hopes that it may soon let off the brakes for the economy.
ECB policymakers make the case for a big rate hike
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., Aug 27 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymakers made the case on Saturday for a large interest rate hike next month as inflation remains uncomfortably high and the public may be losing trust in the bank's inflation-fighting credentials.
Dell fans slowdown fears with weak revenue forecast
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc (DELL.N) joined rivals in predicting a slowdown as runaway inflation and the darkening economic outlook prompt consumers and businesses to tighten their purse strings, sending its shares down 8% in extended trading on Thursday.
