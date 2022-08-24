ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Guadalupe County forced to dismiss 12 cases after Schertz Police Department taints evidence while cleaning storage area

SAN ANTONIO — The Guadalupe County district attorney on Friday dismissed a dozen criminal cases, including some felony charges, because of a clerical error by the Schertz Police Department. The police force admits employees "destroyed or comingled" evidence when they cleaned out a property storage room in January, sparking...
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Domestic violence murders decline in Bexar County, while calls and cases increase

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County District Judge Monique Diaz remembers when and why area leaders decided curbing domestic violence trends needed to be a collaborative effort. In 2019, the Texas Council of Family Violence reported Bexar County had the highest rate of domestic violence homicides committed by a man against a woman in 2018 in the entire state of Texas. Soon after, the Collaborative Commission on Domestic Violence was formed. Now, it holds six committees, one being healthcare.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

