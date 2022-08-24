Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police investigating San Antonio high school football teamAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
The 3 richest people in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Alamo Heights varsity football side rocked by suspensions over hazing incidentAsh JurbergAlamo Heights, TX
Beto O’Rourke is Giving Hope to these Texas OrganizationsTom HandyTexas State
Related
Guadalupe County forced to dismiss 12 cases after Schertz Police Department taints evidence while cleaning storage area
SAN ANTONIO — The Guadalupe County district attorney on Friday dismissed a dozen criminal cases, including some felony charges, because of a clerical error by the Schertz Police Department. The police force admits employees "destroyed or comingled" evidence when they cleaned out a property storage room in January, sparking...
Domestic violence murders decline in Bexar County, while calls and cases increase
SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County District Judge Monique Diaz remembers when and why area leaders decided curbing domestic violence trends needed to be a collaborative effort. In 2019, the Texas Council of Family Violence reported Bexar County had the highest rate of domestic violence homicides committed by a man against a woman in 2018 in the entire state of Texas. Soon after, the Collaborative Commission on Domestic Violence was formed. Now, it holds six committees, one being healthcare.
Brothers wounded by gunfire when one is cleaning gun and it accidentally discharged
SAN ANTONIO — Two brothers were injured in an accidental shooting Saturday afternoon when one of them says he was cleaning his mother's 9mm and he accidentally pulled the trigger. It happened around 1:00 p.m. on the 3700 block of Binz-Engleman Rd near Ft. Sam Houston on the east...
Man hit, killed by train after lying down on tracks
SAN ANTONIO — A man was hit and killed by a train early Saturday morning after he reportedly lay down on the tracks. It happened around 6:19 a.m. on Saltillo Street at South Trinity Street near Martinez Park on the west side of town. The victim has been identified...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dozens of people living in the Hays St. encampment face another sweep this week
SAN ANTONIO — The area underneath the I-37 and 281 overpass has been Christina Barrera's home for 17 years. She considers the community a family and takes care of as many people as she can, as often as she can. When she learns of another scheduled sweep, the first thing she thinks is "here we go again."
COVID Tracker: San Antonio cases trending down as school year begins
SAN ANTONIO — The seven-day coronavirus case average dropped to its lowest levels since June 22 on Tuesday as the San Antonio area continues recovering from July's wave of infections. August thus far is averaging 745 new cases a day, compared to July's 961—and totals continue to dwindle as...
Abortion-rights activists rally in downtown San Antonio as Texas trigger law takes effect
SAN ANTONIO — Statewide trigger laws took effect on Thursday, effectively outlawing abortion while leaving little room for exceptions following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade in June. Dozens of San Antonio abortion-rights activists took to downtown's streets in response, carrying signs with messages like "We Won't...
Increased evictions, continued housing struggles testing Haven for Hope's capacity to serve
SAN ANTONIO — Many are sleeping on the floor at Haven for Hope these days as the organization finds itself housing higher-than-usual numbers of homeless residents at its downtown campus. Heidi Martin is temporarily living at the homeless shelter with her partner, Norman Williams, and their four children. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
Man shot in arm by suspect in unknown vehicle, family says it's ongoing family feud
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in the arm late Saturday night in what police say might have been a possible road rage incident. It happened around 11:18 p.m. on the 100 block of orphan St. on the city's east side. Police say the 46-year-old man was driving...
Amid relocation fears, Spurs' courtship of Austin market may be just what they need to thrive in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs' plan to play four home games away from the AT&T Center is being met with some fear that the organization is considering a move, but it may indicate a further commitment to building right where they are. In May, Bexar County Commissioners voted 3-2...
Eight people detained, including five teens, after shooting prompts Walmart evacuation in Converse, BCSO says
CONVERSE, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office detained eight people Saturday afternoon after the second shooting in less than 24 hours in the neighborhood near the back loading area of a Walmart store in Converse, Sherriff Javier Salazar said. Numerous law enforcement personnel were sent to the Walmart...
Firefighters say heavily cluttered home made it difficult to battle early morning fire on southeast side
SAN ANTONIO — An early morning house fire has displaced three people from their home and caused more than $50,000 in damages. It happened around 4:18 a.m. on the 1300 block of Greer St. not far from S. Gevers St. on the southeast side of town. When firefighters arrived,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bandera County deputies ruled her death as suicide, but medical examiners don't know what killed her
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas — *Warning: Details in this story are graphic. In Bandera County, residents are on edge following multiple reports of people who've disappeared. 33-year-old Brittany McMahon was one of them. Her remains were discovered July 3 in a wooded area in North Bandera County. Evidence led investigators...
Man shot while stopped at red light in apparent road rage incident on west side
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot following what appears to be a road rage incident on the west side of town. It happened around 5:15 p.m. on W Loop 1604 at Culebra Rd on Saturday. Police were dispatched to the location for reports of a shooting in progress.
Woman found shot in the head after argument with man, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A woman was found with a gunshot wound to the head after police say she was arguing with a man on the south side of town. It happened around 9:00 a.m. Saturday on the 3000 block of Ivy Ridge Lane. Officers were dispatched to the location...
Police search for man who pointed gun at driver on San Antonio highway
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are looking for a man who pointed a gun at another driver on Interstate 10. It happened in July. The video shows the man driving aggressively. Authorities said a Jeep cut off the guy after the driver merged onto the highway. When traffic...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two suspects manage to escape after stealing 'large amount of cash' from armored truck, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — Two people are on the loose after taking "a large amount of cash" from the back of an armored truck Thursday morning near Seguin, according to San Antonio Police officials. The truck was making a delivery at a Chase bank along the 6500 block of FM...
'It's just messed up': Homeless swept from downtown encampment again
SAN ANTONIO — For the moment, the large expanse of open space beneath Interstate 37 near McCullough Avenue and Hays Street has been swept clean. Thursday morning, a number of city departments participated in a joint effort to remove a sprawling encampment of people who had taken up residence under the elevated portion of the freeway.
Lightning strike possibly the cause of explosion, fire at SAWS facility
SAN ANTONIO — Fire crews are working to figure out what caused an explosion and fire at a SAWS plant on the far south side Monday night. Bexar County Fire responded to the 3700 block of Hardy Road for the reported explosion. Not much is known at this time,...
Bexar County woman arrested after firing gun several times outside of car captured in viral video
SAN ANTONIO — A woman has been arrested after a video surfaced of her firing a gun several times into the air, hitting a stop sign and possibly a house nearby, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. At some point during the week, a family called Bexar County...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 0