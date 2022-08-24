Read full article on original website
Judge orders second recount in Bridgeport state House candidate primary case
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Friday, state House candidate Marcus Brown’s attorney met with state lawyers in court, after Brown says election officials mishandled the recount of his race. Judge Barry Stevens issued an order for another recount in the 127th district Democratic primary election. Brown originally filed an appeal...
Eyewitness News
Republican candidate for governor criticizes state pier project
NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - The state’s multi-million-dollar state pier project is being criticized again. Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski is blaming Governor Ned Lamont for mismanagement and cost overruns. Stefanowski and some Republican lawmakers don’t like the way taxpayer dollars are being spent. The state pier...
Register Citizen
Official: CT political candidate tried using names of dead people to appear on ballot
An attempt by John Flynn of Norwalk, to petition his way onto the November ballot for U.S. Senate includes the names of dead people, as well as those who say they did not sign the documents, according to voter registration officials in the state. The use of those names is now under investigation by the Secretary of the State and will be the focus of an upcoming meeting of election regulators.
House candidate says election officials mishandled recount of primary race
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport state House candidate Marcus Brown is heading to court after he says election officials mishandled the recount of his 127th District Democratic primary race. “I personally felt aggrieved by the actions of the election officials, whose jobs were to conduct a free and fair election,”...
WPRI
Alex Jones lawyer takes the Fifth during Sandy Hook hearing
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A lawyer for c onspiracy theorist Alex Jones invoked his right against self-incrimination Thursday during a civil court hearing in Connecticut over the possible improper disclosure of confidential medical records of relatives of some of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims. New Haven-based attorney...
Register Citizen
New London submarine engineer with ‘secret’ security rights pleads guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge in connection with the storming of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, court records show. Jeremy Baouche pleaded guilty Thursday before District Judge Christopher R. Cooper to a single count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol Building, a misdemeanor, according to the federal electronic court docket system.
'We will be free' | Ukrainian community prays on country's Independence Day
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — August 24 holds a special meaning for Ukrainians, it's the day they celebrate their independence. "I think everybody in the world now knows who Ukrainians are it took us a long time for people to know where we are on the map, to understand our passion for life and independence our spirit and our joy and celebration of our culture," said Julie Nesteruk of Wethersfield.
Thousands to attend 172nd Brooklyn Fair this weekend
BROOKLYN, Conn. — Celebrating its 172nd year, the Brooklyn Fair is back this weekend. "It’s very country, it’s very friendly, you meet all the people you used to see and it’s very agriculturally based," said Elizabeth Piper of Canterbury. That means many people attending have certainly...
Woman sues over residency requirement for assisted suicide
CONNECTICUT, USA — A Connecticut woman with cancer sued Vermont on Thursday for allowing only its own residents to take advantage of a state law that lets people who are terminally ill end their own lives. Lynda Bluestein, 75, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, who has terminal fallopian tube cancer, and...
Conn. town members gather to discuss race, equity and inclusion
ENFIELD, Conn. — A tough but necessary conversation at Enfield High School Tuesday night, forcing people to ask themselves important questions. "What is our responsibility? What is all of our responsibility when something like this happens?" said Kamora Herrington, facilitator of a community conversation and founder of Kamora's Cultural Corner.
New London man pleads guilty to crime related to Jan. 6
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Connecticut man who had secret security clearance at submarine builder General Dynamics Electric Boat has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge stemming from the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Jeremy K. Baouche, 25, of New London,...
Listener Submitted Video: WWE or Bear Fight In New Milford?
There have been a few bear sightings reported all over the listening area in Connecticut and New York. Bears and bear videos have been talked about on our morning shows here in Danbury/Brookfield. These close encounter bear stories and videos are unbelievable and a bear video we received recently from a listener is just as amazing.
A celebration at Saint Francis Hospital, 125 years in the making
HARTFORD, Conn. — It began as just a four-story brick building on Collins Street in Hartford in 1897. Now, Saint Francis Hospital is billed as the largest Catholic Hospital in New England. Hospital staff members joined state leaders Friday to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the medical center. Thomas...
Register Citizen
West Haven’s planning director leaving post after 1.5 years
WEST HAVEN — The city’s planning director is leaving the city for a job in a different municipality, according to Mayor Nancy Rossi. “I’m sorry to hear it. He was one of the best,” Rossi said of Planning Director Christopher Soto. “I wish we had more like him.”
NIMBYs and other loud noises
Didn't the people who complain about the noise know they were buying homes next to an airport, train line or interstate?
Register Citizen
Labor officials end probe into Vazzano restaurants, levy more penalties
MONROE — The state’s year-and-a-half probe into labor violations within John Vazzano’s local restaurant empire has wrapped up, with officials Friday announcing nearly $16,000 in recovered back wages and penalties levied against a fifth establishment, Vazzy’s Osteria in Monroe. That brings the overall financial hit from...
Bloom Bake Shop blossoms into Pratt Street storefront
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford bakery that opened during the pandemic continues to grow and blossom as it moves into a storefront on a bustling city street. Owners Alex Pilon and Monica Beaudoin started Bloom Bake Shop in September 2020. They said seeing its growth really is a dream come true.
ctexaminer.com
Town Clears Public Access to Tantummaheag, Asserts Rights in Ownership Dispute
OLD LYME — In an unexpected move, the town Department of Public Works trimmed back weeds and cut a swath through the phragmites at Tantummaheag landing Friday morning in an effort to maintain public access to Lord Cove. Ownership and usage of the tree-lined dirt road and path leading...
Register Citizen
Durham residents get input on new grocery store
DURHAM — As the town seeks to bolster commercial development, the Economic Development Commission is asking residents to complete an online survey gauging interest in a larger grocery store. The three-question survey, which closes August 31, asks respondents to identify what type of grocery store they want in Durham....
New Haven police sergeant fired for violating 'numerous' department policies: Officials
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Thursday night the New Haven Board of Police Commissioners voted unanimously to fire a police sergeant that had been on paid leave since April as a result of what an internal affairs investigation uncovered about her encounter with a member of the public last year during a traffic stop. The police union now plans to fight the firing.
