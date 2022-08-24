ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homewood, AL

CBS 42

Tuscaloosa developer wants to build a 34 condominium community

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa land developer announced plans to build a condominium community along Lake Tuscaloosa Wednesday. The proposed project is called Hill House and would be located in the North River Yacht Club neighborhood. Developer Andy Turner is hoping the Tuscaloosa City Council will approve it. “The property is 15 acres. It has […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
hooversun.com

Merritt inducted into Birmingham Business Hall of Fame

Judy Merritt served as president of Jefferson State Community College for almost 35 years, and her legacy as a leader in the community continues to result in accolades eight years after her death in 2014. Merritt, who lived in Chelsea at the time of her death and whose vision led...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Gardendale High School moves forward with student led pre-game prayer following elimination of school led prayers in Jefferson County Schools

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — High school football is in full swing, but there are some new questions surrounding prayer before the games. Earlier this year, the Jefferson County School Board banned school led prayers over the loud speakers; but a student led pre-game prayer was held over the PA system for all to hear at […]
GARDENDALE, AL
hooversun.com

Vintage Market Days back at Finley Center for fall 2022

About 110 vendors of vintage-inspired goods, repurposed furniture, architectural salvage materials, farmhouse décor, original art, handmade treasures, clothing, jewelry and gourmet food are scheduled to be at the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1. They’ll be part of the seventh Vintage Market...
HOOVER, AL
hooversun.com

Leadership Hoover welcomes 34 people into sixth class

Members of the sixth class of Leadership Hoover pose for a photo at a meet-and-greet breakfast at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Nineteen of the 34 members of the new class were present. The Leadership Hoover organization today...
HOOVER, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham Police SRO promoted to sergeant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It was a big day of promotions for the Birmingham Police Department. One of the officers moving up in the ranks is a school resource officer, Richard Mason, who was promoted to sergeant. WVTM 13's Mattie Davis has the story in the video above.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
vestaviavoice.com

Metro Roundup: Bluff Park Art Show moving out of Bluff Park this year

For the first time in 59 years, The Bluff Park Art Show is moving to a new location for 2022. The show has always been held at the Park at Shades Cliff on Cloudland Drive in Bluff Park, but construction of a new pavilion there prompted the Bluff Park Art Association to move this year’s show to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, said Heather Skaggs, a board member and spokeswoman for the association.
HOOVER, AL
CBS 42

Multi-million dollar apartment development coming to West Oxmoor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new $50 million development is in the works for the city of Birmingham. This week the Birmingham City Council approved the development of nearly 300 luxury apartments. The apartments will be located just off West Oxmoor Road near the old Buffalo Rock headquarters and Westgate Storage. Dobbins Group is the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Businesses struggling to fill positions in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Challenges remain for local businesses trying to stay afloat due to staffing shortages. Some business owners are hopeful they can turn things around now that the fall semester at the University of Alabama has begun. Pete Zimmer is the owner of Ajian Sushi in downtown Tuscaloosa. He says it has been […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham police install speed humps to prevent exhibition driving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham leaders are working to stop exhibition driving by installing speed humps across the city. Police say several incidents have resulted in injury and death. Downtown residents tell CBS 42 that driving happens late at night, between 1-3 a.m. “You can’t get a good night’s sleep,” said Phillip Forestall, a downtown […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

NAF Auction and Sale Event at the Anniston Army Depot

Anniston, AL – A sealed bid auction and sale will be held at Anniston Army Depot, Saturday, August 27. The auction and sale will be open to the public and the hours of the event are 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. See the flyer below for more details. For questions, contact Shea Gunnoe at 256-741-5663. *Current […]
ANNISTON, AL

