ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

For the third time in a year, a freight train derails at the same spot in Tacoma

By Allen Siegler
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c587X_0hU3lrQO00

For the third time in a year , a freight train passing near the Port of Tacoma derailed, knocking down power lines and blocking traffic in the surrounding area Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was first reported to the Tacoma Fire Department a few minutes before 2 p.m., according to department spokesperson Sionna Stallings-Alailima. It caused multiple cars of the train, operated by BNSF Railwa y, to derail near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Port of Tacoma Road. No one was injured, according to Stallings-Alailima.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SiIKz_0hU3lrQO00
Crews from Burlington Northern-Santa Fe Railroad and Tacoma Rail stand near a derailment near the corner of Port of Tacoma Road and Lincoln Avenue on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in Tacoma. No injuries were reported in the accident. Pete Caster/Pete Caster / The News Tribune

The incident disrupted traffic around the Port of Tacoma. At 2:30 p.m. the wrecked train was stalled in the 2300 block of Lincoln Avenue, preventing vehicles from passing through. At that time, Stallings-Alailima did not know how much longer the road would be blocked.

It is the third time in 12 months a freight train has derailed near the intersection, with prior incidents coming in September 2021 and March 2022. BNSF has not yet made the cause of Wednesday’s wreck public.

In a statement emailed to the newspaper, a BNSF spokesperson wrote that the two cars that derailed were empty containers. She said the crew members were working to re-rail them.

Eric Green, a manager with Tacoma Public Utilities , told the newspaper he expects the power to be out along Port of Tacoma Rd. until around 5 p.m. He said the area surrounding Lincoln Ave. could be out until Thursday.

Some workers at the Port of Tacoma have come to expect BNSF train derailments near this intersection. Robert Ross, a longshoreman, told The News Tribune he and his crew have seen events like this periodically.

“[Trains] keep shoving, just keep shoving this way and starts destroying the surrounding infrastructure,” Ross said.

He noted the disruption that an event like this wreck causes to the workers who use the Port regularly.

“This is a vital corridor for the economy,” he said. “When the Port of Tacoma is cut off like this, no more cargo is flowing. The freeway’s right here ... so from here down, nobody’s getting cargo.”

Comments / 11

Jay Friedrich
4d ago

here's a nifty idea.. fix it so there's no more derailments, before there's anthor one

Reply(4)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Suburban Times

I-5 HOV construction in Tacoma is really done. …no really. …it is

Washington State Department of Transportation news story. Yes Doc, it’s true. We’re wrapping up major construction on I-5 in Tacoma. This morning, Friday, Aug. 26, we opened a new section of the southbound HOV lane on I-5 from the Port of Tacoma Road, connecting to the westbound SR 16 HOV lane. Tonight, crews will remove temporary barrier on northbound I-5 and open the northbound HOV lane from the SR 16 interchange, across the Puyallup River into King County.
TACOMA, WA
msn.com

Area once filled with RVs, homeless encampment to become bike lane in West Seattle, SDOT says

An area once filled with RVs and a homeless encampment in West Seattle is set to become a bike lane, the Seattle Department of Transportation says. SDOT has already started paving the path on Southwest Andover Street between 26th Avenue Southwest and 28th Avenue Southwest. The path will fill a gap in the West Seattle bike network, connecting the neighborhood greenway on 26th Avenue Southwest to bike lanes on Southwest Avalon Way.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tacoma, WA
Traffic
Local
Washington Traffic
Tacoma, WA
Cars
City
Lincoln, WA
City
Tacoma, WA
Local
Washington Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freight Train#Tacoma Rail#Economy#Infrastructure#Train Derails#Bnsf Railwa#Lincoln Avenue
Chronicle

DNR, Local Firefighters Respond to Fires in Centralia

A Department of Natural Resources helicopter assisted local firefighters in battling fires near Central Boulevard in Centralia Saturday afternoon. A Riverside Fire Authority official estimated that 5 to 10 acres were burned in total. There was more than one fire. The fires appear to have started along the railroad tracks...
CENTRALIA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
The Suburban Times

East 27th Street in Tacoma reduced to one lane approaching Portland Avenue for 2 weeks

TACOMA – Travelers who use East 27th Street near Portland Avenue in Tacoma will want to plan for extra travel time and be aware of a new temporary work zone. At 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the right lane of East 27th Street between East Bay Street and Portland Avenue.
TACOMA, WA
msn.com

One person was killed in single-car rollover crash south of Buckley early Saturday

Aug. 27—A 27-year-old Sumner man died in a single-car crash south of Buckley overnight, according to the Washington State Patrol. Kenneth L. Barnes was driving north on State Route 165 just south of Burnett when his 1987 Chevrolet Blazer crossed into the southbound lane, left the roadway and rolled onto its top in the highway's west shoulder around 12:20 a.m., according to WSP.
BUCKLEY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

WA ferry that crashed near West Seattle dock is out until next year

The Cathlamet ferry, which crashed in spectacular fashion last month near the Fauntleroy dock in West Seattle, will undergo repairs in Everett through at least the end of the year, according to Washington State Ferries. The 1980s-era boat will go into dry dock at Everett Ship Repair, one of the...
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia: It's the water (level)

A history of flooding and our increasing vulnerability. Olympia is blessed to be in such a beautiful location. Nestled at the very southern end of Budd Inlet in Puget Sound, Olympians have long enjoyed a rich maritime history and deep connection with the water. The tidal variations we experience at our location in Puget Sound are significant and especially dramatic during “King Tides” each year. They are a regular reminder of the real vulnerability we face with sea level rise.
OLYMPIA, WA
Key News Network

Man Stabbed in Seattle, Suspects Flee

Seattle, WA: On Friday, Aug. 26, around 12:14 a.m., a man was stabbed and down on 3rd and University in the city of Seattle, prompting calls to 911. Seattle Police Department units responded to the location and found a man down with heavy bleeding and suspects on the run. A tourniquet was applied and medics were called to respond along with the Seattle Fire Department.
SEATTLE, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
4K+
Followers
281
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy