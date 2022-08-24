ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Scrum inside Modesto theater spills outside, where deputies were arresting someone else

By Erin Tracy
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oyhJH_0hU3lFK800

Five teenagers were arrested at Brenden Theaters in downtown Modesto on Tuesday evening after allegedly assaulting employees who asked them to leave when they started smoking inside.

Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said the incident began at about 7:30 p.m. when a customer service employee overheard an employee at the ticket counter telling the minors, ages 13 to 17, to leave.

The customer service employee got out his phone and told the teens he was calling police, Bear said. A 17-year-old boy allegedly slapped the phone out of the employee’s hand and all five of the teens started punching him. Two other employees went to the aid of their co-worker and someone else ran outside for help.

“Some guy comes running out of Brenden frantically screaming,” said Stanislaus County sheriff’s Lt. Tom Letras. He and a handful of other deputies were nearby because they’d just arrested a shooting suspect in an unrelated incident.

He said deputies went to detain the minors, who in turn started fighting with deputies.

Authorities said one of the suspects, a 16-year-old girl, was kicking deputies and had to be put in a Wrap, which is designed to restrain a suspect’s legs and arms in a seated position.

All of the suspects were ultimately detained, with deputies suffering a few scrapes and bruises.

The 16-year-old girl, a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were cited and released to their parents on suspicion of battery, conspiracy and resisting arrest, all misdemeanors.

The 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of the same charges but were booked into juvenile hall because they face felony charges, Bear said. The 17-year-old was booked for felony robbery because he was found with the phone he’d allegedly knocked from the employee’s hand. The 16-year-old boy faces a felony charge of resisting arrest for allegedly threatening the officer who was detaining him.

An ambulance was called to the scene to treat one of the employees, who suffered minor injuries.

All the suspects also were medically cleared at hospitals before they were either booked or released to their parents.

Comments / 17

Dena Martin
3d ago

Good going parents for raising Disrespectful Criminals, parents Don't discipline when they are small so by the time they are teens this is what you get !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Reply
6
Kathy Cunningham
3d ago

they all should have been booked. a slap on the wrist just won't teach these juveniles a lesson.

Reply
11
Janis Kuhn
3d ago

if these were my kids.... ohhhh I'd probably be the one going to jail for child abuse

Reply(1)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Los Baños Enterprise

Los Banos residential burglary suspect arrested

On August 3, 2022, at approximately 12:47 p.m., the Los Banos Police Department responded to the 1700 Block of Mills Drive regarding a residential burglary in progress. The 15-year-old victim reported hearing a loud noise in the downstairs portion of his residence and observed an adult male inside of his home. Officers arrived within minutes of the 9-1-1 call, however the suspect had fled and was not located at the scene. Officers were able to obtain video surveillance from the homes surveillance system and identified 35-year-old Leonel Alonso of Los Banos as the suspect. The victim was not injured during the burglary.
LOS BANOS, CA
FOX40

One dead from multiple gunshot wounds, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died after being shot in Stockton, according to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department. According to the post, when officers arrived on the scene at the 600 block of E. Oak Street, they found a 57-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers said that the victim […]
STOCKTON, CA
msn.com

Police arrest three people after 'straight pride' event in Modesto

Three people were arrested in Modesto on Saturday after counter-protesters descended on a planned "straight pride" event outside a Planned Parenthood facility, police said. Objects were thrown from the crowds and a fire was started, which prompted an order by police to disperse, authorities said. The three people were arrested...
MODESTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Modesto, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Modesto, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC10

Former Stockton superintendent arrested under suspicion of DUI

STOCKTON, Calif. — Former Stockton Unified School District superintendent John Ramirez was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Stockton Thursday night, according to police. Officers responded to March Lane and St. Andrews Drive after saying they received reports of a DUI driver. When contacted by officers,...
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Stockton shooting leaves one man dead

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said they responded to reports of a person being shot on Friday in the 900 block of Glendale Avenue. Officers said when they arrived on scene around 8:30 p.m. they found a 28-year-old man had been shot. Life-saving measures were performed on the man by first responders, […]
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Spills#Theaters#Scrum#Violent Crime#Modesto Police Department
CBS Sacramento

28-year-old man killed in overnight shooting in Stockton

STOCKTON — A 28-year-old man was killed in Stockton Friday night, and detectives are investigating the incident.At 8:29 p.m., Stockton Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 900 block of Glendale Avenue where they located the victim. Despite live-saving measures, he died on scene.Police have not released any further details, and the man has not been indentified.It was the first of several violent crimes reported in Stockton overnight.Just after 10:30 p.m., a 24-year-old man was stabbed by an unknown person in the 2800 block of Country Club Boulevard. He was treated at an area hospital for non life-threatening injuries.And just after midnight, a 17-year-old was in the 6200 block of Porterfield Court when police say multiple suspects began shooting at each other. The victim was shot in the crossfire and treated for non life-threatening.There are no suspects in any of the incidents.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Abandoned trailer struck in Highway 12 vehicle crash

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver hit an abandoned trailer near the area of Terminous Road and Highway 12, Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post from the River Delta Fire District, when firefighters along with the California Highway Patrol and medical personnel, arrived on the scene they found a solo driver had […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC10

Man arrested from abducting his own child from school in Stanislaus County

MODESTO, Calif. — A man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly abducted his son from school in Modesto. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Jorge Velez allegedly picked up and signed his 12-year-old son out of school. The sheriff's office says Velez is not allowed to be with his son after losing legal custody of his children for alleged child abuse and drug use.
MODESTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Sheriffs bust three marijuana grows in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office’s Sheriff Enforcement Team destroyed thousands of marijuana plants last week according to deputies. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says that their Sheriff Enforcement Team served three warrants for illegal marijuana grows around the county. One of the three grow sites was a “well-organized” Chinese operation […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Man Arrested For Alleged Arson Fires At Lower SaveMart

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department reports that two fires were set outside the lower Sonora SaveMart store on Stockton Road early yesterday morning. There was a trashcan set on fire in front of the store, and a dumpster in the back that was smoldering. The Sonora Fire Department responded shortly after 12am after receiving a report about it from a resident in the area.
SONORA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Teen stabbed during fight at a park in Stockton

STOCKTON - A teenager was stabbed during a fight at a Stockton Park on Wednesday.The fight happened around 4:45 p.m. at Unity Park, which is near Chavez High School. According to the Stockton Unified School District, the victim was a student. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to a Stockton Police Department spokesperson. Another person was also transported to the hospital due to injuries they received in the fight.The details leading up to the incident are under investigation.
STOCKTON, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister Police searching for vehicle involved in robbery and assault with a deadly weapon

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they are looking for the vehcile shown above. The seller received his victim's money during an online sale and tried driving off. The victim tried hanging on to the open car door and was taken down the road. The man is now wanted for robbery and an assault with The post Hollister Police searching for vehicle involved in robbery and assault with a deadly weapon appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

5K+
Followers
127
Post
991K+
Views
ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy