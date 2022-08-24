ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

Look Inside Of This Now Abandoned High School In Flint

If you're from the Flint area, you probably know of this now abandoned high school in the area. The architecture is unmatched by many modern-day schools and is a sight to see. While today, it is covered with graffiti, you can still see the beauty the building has to offer.
FLINT, MI
Saginaw Fire Department receives Safe Sleep certification

Tens of thousands of runners are expected to hit the bricks Saturday for the annual Crim Festival of Races. MSP crime lab requested after body found on side of the road. A disturbing discovery along a quiet country road in Genesee County.
SAGINAW, MI
Boil water advisory issued for Fenton neighborhoods

FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Officials said a water main break has caused a small portion of a Genesee County city to lose pressure on Saturday, and that a boil water advisory remains in effect. The following addresses in Fenton are under the advisory:. · 600 to 631 Forest Drive.
FENTON, MI
Annual Stuff the Ambulance returns to Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. - The 5th annual Stuff the Ambulance returned to collect supplies for kids in Saginaw Saturday. This year's donations are going to Hemlock and Merrill Elementary School. New links: Crim Festival of Races is more than just about fitness. The schools are chosen by a voting system, with...
SAGINAW, MI
Water main breaks disrupt service to Midland residents

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Several water main breaks in Midland disrupted service to residents Friday morning. As of 12:30 p.m. water service remained off for residents on Campau Drive from N. Saginaw to Luhring. It is unknown at this time when service will be restored.
MIDLAND, MI
Indoor skatepark, shop opens in Bay City as a destination for skateboarders

BAY CITY, MI - Nestled in Bay City is a skating haven that allows skateboarders to practice their skills any time of the year, regardless of the weather. Skateboarders of all ages have been enjoying the new indoor skatepark that opened up shop at 106 South Linn Street in the Midland Street Business District earlier this month. Major Skate is a veteran-owned indoor skateboarding facility skate shop that is located in a historic building with the original exposed brick giving it an appropriately themed urban-grunge feel.
BAY CITY, MI
Breaking: Midland Police Department investigating social media threat

Breaking: The Midland Police Department is investigating a teenager who made a threat on social media. Several parents reached out to Mid-Michigan NOW about a possible threat against Northeast Middle School. We contacted Midland Public Schools Superintendent Michael Sharrow. He sent us this statement saying:. “A threat by a teenager...
MIDLAND, MI
Passenger train – Ann Arbor to Traverse City thru Clare

A passenger train between Ann Arbor and Traverse City is now one step closer to reality, a press release from the project’s development group said last month. In the next few years passengers from southeast Michigan, or Northwest Michigan, could be making regular stops between the two areas and building an improved economy as well as giving the state’s freeway travelers a little relief from the congested Michigan roads.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Destroyer celebrates 10 years on the Saginaw river

A disturbing discovery along a quiet country road in Genesee County. The Saginaw Fire Department (SFD) received new recognition from the state.
SAGINAW, MI
Endangered Missing Advisory issued for Bridgeport woman

BRIDGEPORT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking for help finding a Bridgeport woman who was last seen in the Detroit area more than a week ago. Michigan State Police say 20-year-old Mary-Jeanne Elizabeth-Dunn Herzog left the Bridgeport area on Aug. 8. Investigators believe she was in the Detroit area on Aug. 18, but there is no trace of her after that.
DETROIT, MI
Magnet fishermen discover possible land mine in Flint River

FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two men magnet fishing made quite a discovery on Sunday when they found what's thought to be a M15 landmine at the bottom of the Flint River near Rotary Park in Lapeer.According to a press release by Lapeer Police, the men were fishing around 8 p.m. when they saw the device. They quickly contacted police, who secured the scene and evacuated the park.The Michigan State Police Bomb Squad was brought in to investigate and they found no explosive materials inside the device. The area was cleared and the park reopened around 11 p.m.The M15 landmine is a circular device that the United States first deployed during the Korean War.
LAPEER, MI
Crim Festival of Races in Flint kicks off Friday night

Tens of thousands of runners are expected to hit the bricks Saturday for the annual Crim Festival of Races.
FLINT, MI
Breaking: Police investigating body found in Genesee County

Breaking: Michigan State Police and Montrose Township Police are investigating after a body was found in Montrose Township. Details are extremely limited. But Michigan State Police confirm the Montrose Police Department requested the MSP lab respond Thursday night on August 25, 2022. Mid-Michigan NOW reached out to Montrose Police Department,...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Katy’s Kards opens event space for parties, celebrations

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Katy’s Kards is opening its doors to hold parties and events in Saginaw Township. Katy’s Kards, located at 1206 Court St., hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, Aug. 26 for its new event space. Customers can rent out a space next...
SAGINAW, MI
Crim returns to pre-pandemic format, keeps virtual option

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Tens of thousands of runners are expected to hit the bricks Saturday for the annual Crim Festival of Races. The event is returning to pre-pandemic form for the competition that brings in top athletes from all over, but a pandemic holdover is helping make the Crim a worldwide event.
FLINT, MI

