Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Life in the fast lane: Kane double takes him to EPL landmark
LONDON (AP) — Harry Kane used to be regarded as a slow starter to Premier League seasons. The England captain scored for the third straight game with his double earning Tottenham a 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest on Sunday and taking Kane to third in the all-time Premier League scoring charts.
celebsbar.com
Footballer 'beat ex to death with a hammer after leaving team to wait for her'
Former Napoli youth player Giovanni Padovani allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend to death with a hammer and a baseball bat after leaving his team's training sessions citing 'personal reasons', a court heard.The Italian player is currently on trial on suspicion of attacking and murdering his former partner Alessandra Matteuzzi. Prosecutors have...
SFGate
English Summaries
Halftime: 0-0. Wolverhampton 1, Newcastle 1. Wolverhampton: Ruben Neves (38). Newcastle: Allan Saint-Maximin (90). Tottenham: Harry Kane (5, 81).
SFGate
Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him
NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the...
Comments / 0