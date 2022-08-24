Effective: 2022-08-29 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Calhoun; Inland Bay A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Bay and southwestern Calhoun Counties in the Panhandle of Florida through 700 PM CDT At 627 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles west of Blountstown, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Broad Branch, Chipola Park, Frink and Kinard. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

BAY COUNTY, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO