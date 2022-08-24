Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Levy by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-29 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-28 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Levy A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Levy County through 815 PM EDT At 745 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Williston Municipal Airport, or near Williston, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Williston, Bronson, Williston Highlands, East Bronson and Williston Municipal Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Alachua by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-28 19:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-28 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Alachua FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern Florida, including the following county, Alachua. * WHEN...Until 930 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 753 PM EDT, emergency management reported slow moving showers and thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall and flooding across parts of the warned area. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Gainesville, University Of Florida and Gainesville Airport. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Bradford, Clay by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-28 18:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-28 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bradford; Clay FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Warning will expire at 745 PM EDT this evening for portions of northeast Florida and northern Florida, including the following counties, in northeast Florida, Clay. In northern Florida, far eastern Bradford. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Levy by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-29 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-28 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Levy FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern Florida, including the following county, Levy. * WHEN...Until 945 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 751 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Williston, Williston Highlands, Williston Municipal Airport, Inglis and Lebanon. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Marion by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-29 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-28 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marion FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern Florida, including the following county, Marion. * WHEN...Until 1115 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 809 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include McIntosh and Flemington. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
