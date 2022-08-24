Effective: 2022-08-28 19:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-28 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Alachua FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern Florida, including the following county, Alachua. * WHEN...Until 930 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 753 PM EDT, emergency management reported slow moving showers and thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall and flooding across parts of the warned area. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Gainesville, University Of Florida and Gainesville Airport. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO