Portland, OR

KATU.com

Visitors and business owners respond to explosion in Downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police and Portland Fire are investigating an explosion downtown. They said this happened near a food cart pod at Southwest 5th and Harvey Milk, just before 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Police said they did not locate anyone with injuries, despite a number of shattered windows...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

53-year-old killed in North Portland was a grandfather to 6

It’s been four years since Melanie McAllister spoke to her father. She never even got to meet him in person. The closest the two will ever be is at his funeral. McAllister’s father, 53-year-old Otis Shayne Abner, was shot and killed near North Portland’s Delta Park Aug. 6. He leaves behind his daughter and six grandchildren.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Portland, OR
Multnomah County, OR
KATU.com

Vancouver police looking for missing and endangered man

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police in Vancouver are asking the public for help in finding a man who they consider endangered because he’s without his medication. Andrei Asanachescu was last seen at about 9 p.m. Wednesday at 1304 S.E. Olympia Drive. Police say he needs his insulin and medication...
VANCOUVER, WA
Chronicle

Hiker’s Body Recovered From Columbia River Gorge After 22 Hours

Rescuers on Thursday retrieved the body found at the bottom of a cliff near Angel’s Rest trail in the Columbia River Gorge after a 22-hour operation, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The rough terrain and steep edges made the effort difficult and dangerous, said Christopher Van Tilburg,...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Police identify the suspect in Saturday's homicide in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police have released the name of the adult male involved in Saturday’s homicide in the Powellhurst-Gilbert Neighborhood. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Woman dead, man in custody after SE Portland disturbance. Police say 33-year-old Mohamed Osman Adan was arrested and has been booked into the Multnomah...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

‘Please, get us a light’: Neighbor pleas after another deadly crash in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead, and another was injured in a crash in southeast Portland on Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 133rd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a vehicle had hit a tree and one person was dead outside of the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital, but a condition was not provided.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man shot, killed in Portland's Old Town District

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died in the hospital Friday night after a shooting in Northwest Portland’s Old Town neighborhood, police said. Witnesses reported the shooting near Northwest 6th Avenue and Flanders Street at about 9:30 p.m. Friday. Arriving officers found a man with gunshot wounds. He was...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Motorcyclist dead in Highway 26 crash east of Sandy

PORTLAND, Ore. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a car on Highway 26 east of Sandy on Friday, according to Oregon State Police. Emergency responders and troopers were called at about 2:30 p.m. to near milepost 26. Troopers said a Hillsboro man driving a Honda Accord...
SANDY, OR
msn.com

Small furry pets available for adoption in Portland, Oregon

Small furry pets available for adoption in Portland, Oregon. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Portland, Oregon on Petfinder.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man drowns in Toutle River after diving from cliff

NEAR CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — Divers located and recovered a body from the Toutle River on Thursday, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. Emergency responders were called the day before at 3:50 p.m. on a report that a man had jumped into the river and had not resurfaced.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA

