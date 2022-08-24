Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Attacks on paramedics escalating in Multnomah County, heat advisory issued for this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Family of 6 loses home in Clark County blaze
A family of 6 lost their home Saturday when fire swept through the residence in rural Clark County, officials said.
KATU.com
Visitors and business owners respond to explosion in Downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police and Portland Fire are investigating an explosion downtown. They said this happened near a food cart pod at Southwest 5th and Harvey Milk, just before 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Police said they did not locate anyone with injuries, despite a number of shattered windows...
KATU.com
Boat catches fire, person rescued by other boaters on the Columbia River
GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham Firefighters say a boat caught fire in the Columbia River on Thursday afternoon. The one person on board was helped to safety by some other boaters who were in the area. There were no reports of injuries. Gresham Firefighters say Rescue Boat 75 was called...
53-year-old killed in North Portland was a grandfather to 6
It’s been four years since Melanie McAllister spoke to her father. She never even got to meet him in person. The closest the two will ever be is at his funeral. McAllister’s father, 53-year-old Otis Shayne Abner, was shot and killed near North Portland’s Delta Park Aug. 6. He leaves behind his daughter and six grandchildren.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man falls to his death after diving from 50ft cliff into Washington river and hitting his head
A MAN has been killed after diving from a 50-ft high cliff into a Washington River and reportedly hitting his head. Police recovered the remains of 23-year-old William Lewis Hogg after a day-long search of the Toutle River, Troy Brightbill of Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said. Hogg, of Battle...
clayconews.com
FATAL VEHICLE/PEDESTRAIN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99E IN CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OREGON
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (August 26, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at approximately 4:28 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 99E near milepost 22. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound blue Toyota Corolla,...
KATU.com
Vancouver police looking for missing and endangered man
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police in Vancouver are asking the public for help in finding a man who they consider endangered because he’s without his medication. Andrei Asanachescu was last seen at about 9 p.m. Wednesday at 1304 S.E. Olympia Drive. Police say he needs his insulin and medication...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon’s Hiker Death: Second Death In A Week! Is The River Gorge A Death River?
According to local authorities, a hiker’s body was discovered on Wednesday at the base of a cliff in Oregon’s Columbia River Gorge, making it the second time in less than a week that a hiker has perished in the region. Just before 2:00 p.m. local time on Wednesday,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chronicle
Hiker’s Body Recovered From Columbia River Gorge After 22 Hours
Rescuers on Thursday retrieved the body found at the bottom of a cliff near Angel’s Rest trail in the Columbia River Gorge after a 22-hour operation, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. The rough terrain and steep edges made the effort difficult and dangerous, said Christopher Van Tilburg,...
KATU.com
Police identify the suspect in Saturday's homicide in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police have released the name of the adult male involved in Saturday’s homicide in the Powellhurst-Gilbert Neighborhood. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Woman dead, man in custody after SE Portland disturbance. Police say 33-year-old Mohamed Osman Adan was arrested and has been booked into the Multnomah...
kptv.com
‘Please, get us a light’: Neighbor pleas after another deadly crash in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead, and another was injured in a crash in southeast Portland on Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 133rd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a vehicle had hit a tree and one person was dead outside of the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital, but a condition was not provided.
Vehicle hits tree in SE Portland leaving one dead
A deadly crash is being investigated Saturday morning, Portland Police say.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KATU.com
Police find woman more than a day after she went missing in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE: A woman has been reunited with her family more than a day after she was last seen in Southeast Portland. Portland Police said the 68-year-old was found safe Saturday. She was reported missing after she left her home early Friday morning. ORIGINAL STORY:. Police are...
KATU.com
Man shot, killed in Portland's Old Town District
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died in the hospital Friday night after a shooting in Northwest Portland’s Old Town neighborhood, police said. Witnesses reported the shooting near Northwest 6th Avenue and Flanders Street at about 9:30 p.m. Friday. Arriving officers found a man with gunshot wounds. He was...
KATU.com
Thousands compete in Hood to Coast, celebrating 40 years of the 'Mother of All Relays'
GOVT. CAMP, Ore. — It’s a major milestone for the “Mother of all Relays” as thousands of runners take on the Hood to Coast Relay for its 40th anniversary. The relay has about 19,000 participants from all 50 states and dozens of different countries, and it is the largest running and walking relay race in the world.
KATU.com
Motorcyclist dead in Highway 26 crash east of Sandy
PORTLAND, Ore. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a car on Highway 26 east of Sandy on Friday, according to Oregon State Police. Emergency responders and troopers were called at about 2:30 p.m. to near milepost 26. Troopers said a Hillsboro man driving a Honda Accord...
KATU.com
Hillsboro residents concerned by speeding drivers: 'We need them to slow down'
HILLSBORO, Ore. — With several neighbors in the Hillsboro area reaching out with concerns about drivers exceeding the speed limit, KATU reached out to city leaders to see what is being done about the problem. Devin Heard contacted KATU with concerns about speeding on Southeast 32nd Avenue in Hillsboro.
‘What happened isn’t fair’: Family mourns after tragic shooting by McMinnville police
A family is in mourning and calling for change after their loved one was shot and killed by McMinnville police.
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Portland, Oregon
Small furry pets available for adoption in Portland, Oregon. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Portland, Oregon on Petfinder.
KATU.com
Man drowns in Toutle River after diving from cliff
NEAR CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — Divers located and recovered a body from the Toutle River on Thursday, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office. Emergency responders were called the day before at 3:50 p.m. on a report that a man had jumped into the river and had not resurfaced.
Comments / 0