Read full article on original website
Related
capcity.news
Red flag warning in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday for much of southeastern Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Fire danger is elevated Saturday in the Cheyenne area as hot, dry temperatures and breezy winds are impacting southeastern Wyoming. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a red flag warning for a large swath of southeastern Wyoming — including nearly all of Laramie County — until 8 p.m. Saturday. The alert area includes the entirety of the bordering counties of Platte and Goshen as well, along with other nearby areas across the state.
Sheridan Media
Chip sealing in NE Wyoming to resume Aug. 26
WYDOT reports chip seal operations in northeast Wyoming will resume beginning Aug. 26, 2022. WYDOT and its contractor, Bituminous Paving Inc., will resume chip sealing operations after a two week required break to accommodate the heavy motorcycle traffic associated with the Sturgis Rally. Work will resume on WYO 24 near...
mybighornbasin.com
Oh, Snow! Grand Teton Gets First Dusting of the Season
With so much wetness in northwest Wyoming, it might not be surprising that the season’s first snowfall has already fallen at the top of the Grand Tetons. The website SnowBrains, which monitors ski conditions and snow forecasts for peaks worldwide, reports the Grand Teton is building up the white stuff. The first snow of the season was detected atop the tallest peak of the Tetons on Friday, August 26.
oilcity.news
Storms likely in Wyoming Thursday with heavy rain, hail possible; Casper’s chance for storms reduced
CASPER, Wyo. — Storms are possible in western and central Wyoming on Thursday, particularly in central and northern portions of the National Weather Service in Riverton’s forecast region. “The strongest activity will likely be across Johnson County,” the NWS in Riverton said. Locally heavy rain, hail and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Severe Storms, Large Hail, Heavy Rainfall Possible In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a front that has stalled out in Wyoming could lead to some severe weather in some areas of Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''25/310AM: Greetings! Looking at the potential for severe thunderstorms...
sweetwaternow.com
Doing Less With Less: RS Recreation, Urban Renewal (Part 3)
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Doing less with less is just something Sweetwater County and city organizations have had to deal with over the past few years. As these organizations and agencies manage how to best use the funds they have, it has made them take a hard look at their needs vs. their wants.
Love Fly-Fishing? Check Out This Wyoming Ranch That’s For Sale
If you're a big fly-fisherman, love to hunt and have been looking for your own slice of the Wyoming heaven, your search may be over. The Encampment River Ranch in Southern Wyoming is up for sale. The price tag is $7.2 million and from the looks of it, worth every penny.
Monsoon Moisture Dominates SE Wyoming Late-Week Forecast
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says monsoon moisture will prompt rain and thundershowers in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle over the next couple of days. The agency posted this statement on its website on Wednesday:. ''Good morning! Here's our forecast for southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Drought threatens coal plant operations — and electricity — across the West
The Western drought and shrinking Colorado River basin threaten operations at the region's coal plants. With a looming risk of blackouts, it's unclear who is overseeing this threat on the ground.
thecheyennepost.com
BLM Approves First Application for Underground Storage of Carbon Dioxide
In a significant milestone in the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to combat the climate crisis, the Bureau of Land Management has approved ExxonMobil Corporation’s proposal to sequester carbon deep underground in Lincoln and Sweetwater counties, Wyoming. This is the first project of its kind to be approved on BLM-managed lands.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Public Land Users Watch “Corner Crossing” Case With Interest
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two frequent Wyoming public land users – an avid hunter and a scientific researcher – said they’ll continue to err on the side of caution as they wait for the outcome of a “corner crossing” trespass civil lawsuit against four out-of-state hunters.
Rock Springs Woman Listed As Missing Person On DCI Website
A 48-year-old Rock Springs woman is listed as missing on a Wyoming Missing Person website maintained by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. The Wyoming Missing Persons website has this entry for Christy Donelle Arntson:. Missing Person, August 11, 2022, Sweetwater County, Wyoming: Christy Donelle Arntson, age 48, was last...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Douglas Budget
Counties with the oldest homes in Wyoming
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Wyoming using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
msn.com
GALLERY: Gas prices still higher in Utah than national average
The national average for gas has dropped below $4, but in Utah it’s still about $4.49, according to AAA. In some counties it’s even higher than that. In Summit County a gallon of gas is higher than the state average at $4.73. If you hop on I-80 and...
upr.org
Utah saves billions of gallons of water in the midst of ongoing drought
Through several conservation programs and local ordinances restricting water usage, Utahns have saved billions of gallons of water as the state continues to endure its ongoing drought. Joel Ferry, acting executive director of the Department of Natural Resources, says that through these efforts of water conservation, there has been a...
insideevs.com
Watch Rivian R1T Drive Into Idaho's Bear Lake To Launch Boat
The many Rivian R1T reviews we've seen so far have shown the electric pickup to be highly versatile and capable. It's especially competent off-road, thanks to its quad-motor electric powertrain that uses one electric motor for each wheel. This translates into an intelligent all-wheel-drive system with torque vectoring that Engineering Explained described as "the Holy Grail of AWD systems."
cowboystatedaily.com
California Gov Bans Gasoline Cars – Wyoming Would ‘Revolt’ If Attempted Here, Dealers Say
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. California plans to phase out all new gas-powered vehicles from the state by 2035, but Wyoming is not ready to do the same, according to car dealers around the state. California’s Air Resources Board on Thursday approved a 2020 executive order...
Man pinned by tree during camping trip recovering in Utah
BOISE, Idaho — The McDermott family did not expect their ninth camping trip of the season to end in tragedy. “I just heard what sounded like a thunderclap,” Nicole McDermott said. “And I opened the camper door … then saw the tree on the ground and just heard people screaming saying Brian's under there.”
Hundreds Of Elk Rolling Through A Big Field In Larimer County
There is a massive elk population throughout the state of Colorado and whether you've been here for 20 years or 20 days, you know - or should have a pretty good idea - that Colorado is a pretty "wild" place in more ways than one. One of my first memories...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 26 – August 27, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Comments / 0