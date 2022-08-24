ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

Comments / 0

Related
capcity.news

Red flag warning in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday for much of southeastern Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Fire danger is elevated Saturday in the Cheyenne area as hot, dry temperatures and breezy winds are impacting southeastern Wyoming. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a red flag warning for a large swath of southeastern Wyoming — including nearly all of Laramie County — until 8 p.m. Saturday. The alert area includes the entirety of the bordering counties of Platte and Goshen as well, along with other nearby areas across the state.
CHEYENNE, WY
Sheridan Media

Chip sealing in NE Wyoming to resume Aug. 26

WYDOT reports chip seal operations in northeast Wyoming will resume beginning Aug. 26, 2022. WYDOT and its contractor, Bituminous Paving Inc., will resume chip sealing operations after a two week required break to accommodate the heavy motorcycle traffic associated with the Sturgis Rally. Work will resume on WYO 24 near...
WYOMING STATE
mybighornbasin.com

Oh, Snow! Grand Teton Gets First Dusting of the Season

With so much wetness in northwest Wyoming, it might not be surprising that the season’s first snowfall has already fallen at the top of the Grand Tetons. The website SnowBrains, which monitors ski conditions and snow forecasts for peaks worldwide, reports the Grand Teton is building up the white stuff. The first snow of the season was detected atop the tallest peak of the Tetons on Friday, August 26.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rock Springs, WY
Rock Springs, WY
Traffic
City
Rawlins, WY
Local
Wyoming Traffic
Local
Wyoming Government
Rock Springs, WY
Government
State
Wyoming State
K2 Radio

Severe Storms, Large Hail, Heavy Rainfall Possible In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a front that has stalled out in Wyoming could lead to some severe weather in some areas of Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''25/310AM: Greetings! Looking at the potential for severe thunderstorms...
WYOMING STATE
sweetwaternow.com

Doing Less With Less: RS Recreation, Urban Renewal (Part 3)

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Doing less with less is just something Sweetwater County and city organizations have had to deal with over the past few years. As these organizations and agencies manage how to best use the funds they have, it has made them take a hard look at their needs vs. their wants.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Monsoon Moisture Dominates SE Wyoming Late-Week Forecast

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says monsoon moisture will prompt rain and thundershowers in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle over the next couple of days. The agency posted this statement on its website on Wednesday:. ''Good morning! Here's our forecast for southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle,...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 80#H K Contractors Inc#I 80
thecheyennepost.com

BLM Approves First Application for Underground Storage of Carbon Dioxide

In a significant milestone in the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to combat the climate crisis, the Bureau of Land Management has approved ExxonMobil Corporation’s proposal to sequester carbon deep underground in Lincoln and Sweetwater counties, Wyoming. This is the first project of its kind to be approved on BLM-managed lands.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Public Land Users Watch “Corner Crossing” Case With Interest

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two frequent Wyoming public land users – an avid hunter and a scientific researcher – said they’ll continue to err on the side of caution as they wait for the outcome of a “corner crossing” trespass civil lawsuit against four out-of-state hunters.
101.9 KING FM

Rock Springs Woman Listed As Missing Person On DCI Website

A 48-year-old Rock Springs woman is listed as missing on a Wyoming Missing Person website maintained by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. The Wyoming Missing Persons website has this entry for Christy Donelle Arntson:. Missing Person, August 11, 2022, Sweetwater County, Wyoming: Christy Donelle Arntson, age 48, was last...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Douglas Budget

Counties with the oldest homes in Wyoming

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Wyoming using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WYOMING STATE
upr.org

Utah saves billions of gallons of water in the midst of ongoing drought

Through several conservation programs and local ordinances restricting water usage, Utahns have saved billions of gallons of water as the state continues to endure its ongoing drought. Joel Ferry, acting executive director of the Department of Natural Resources, says that through these efforts of water conservation, there has been a...
UTAH STATE
insideevs.com

Watch Rivian R1T Drive Into Idaho's Bear Lake To Launch Boat

The many Rivian R1T reviews we've seen so far have shown the electric pickup to be highly versatile and capable. It's especially competent off-road, thanks to its quad-motor electric powertrain that uses one electric motor for each wheel. This translates into an intelligent all-wheel-drive system with torque vectoring that Engineering Explained described as "the Holy Grail of AWD systems."
IDAHO STATE
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 26 – August 27, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy