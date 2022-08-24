ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
srnnews.com

India’s Adani contests NDTV’s defence as news network fights takeover

MUMBAI (Reuters) -India’s Adani Group on Friday contested claims by New Delhi Television that regulatory curbs restricted its founders from selling their stake, prolonging the battle for control of a news network seen as bastion of independent media. The takeover bid launched by a group led by Asia’s richest...
srnnews.com

Shipping container suppliers abandon $987 million deal after U.S. probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Global shipping container suppliers China International Marine Containers and Maersk Container Industry in a joint statement on Thursday said they have abandoned a merger plan, citing significant regulatory challenges. China International Marine Containers (CIMC) in September had agreed to buy the Danish shipping company AP Moeller – Maersk’s...
srnnews.com

U.S. and China reach audit deal in boon for Chinese tech companies

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Beijing and Washington took a major step on Friday towards ending a dispute that threatened to boot Chinese companies, including Alibaba, from U.S. stock exchanges, signing a pact to allow U.S. regulators vet accounting firms in China and Hong Kong. U.S. regulators long demanded access...
