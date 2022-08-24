Read full article on original website
Female Russian spy posed as jewellery designer for ten years & infiltrated NATO by ‘luring commanders into honeytraps’
A RUSSIAN spy reportedly posed as a jewellery designer for ten years and infiltrated NATO by luring commanders into honeytraps. Maria Adela Kuhfeldt Rivera - real name Olga Kolobova - has been unmasked by Bellingcat as a spy working for Russia’s GRU foreign intelligence service. She was deployed for...
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
The Media Line: With $10 Million Funding, UAE-based ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ Credit Provider Cashew Eyes Gulf, Egypt Markets
With $10 Million Funding, UAE-based ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ Credit Provider Cashew Eyes Gulf, Egypt Markets. ‘A lot of the market value of BNPL companies is based on a belief that they can predict consumer patterns more accurately than banks,’ fintech pioneer says. By Adi Koplewitz/The Media...
India’s Adani contests NDTV’s defence as news network fights takeover
MUMBAI (Reuters) -India’s Adani Group on Friday contested claims by New Delhi Television that regulatory curbs restricted its founders from selling their stake, prolonging the battle for control of a news network seen as bastion of independent media. The takeover bid launched by a group led by Asia’s richest...
Shipping container suppliers abandon $987 million deal after U.S. probe
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Global shipping container suppliers China International Marine Containers and Maersk Container Industry in a joint statement on Thursday said they have abandoned a merger plan, citing significant regulatory challenges. China International Marine Containers (CIMC) in September had agreed to buy the Danish shipping company AP Moeller – Maersk’s...
U.S. and China reach audit deal in boon for Chinese tech companies
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Beijing and Washington took a major step on Friday towards ending a dispute that threatened to boot Chinese companies, including Alibaba, from U.S. stock exchanges, signing a pact to allow U.S. regulators vet accounting firms in China and Hong Kong. U.S. regulators long demanded access...
Exclusive-Chinese defence firm has taken over lifting Venezuelan oil for debt offset -sources
SINGAPORE/HOUSTON (Reuters) -China has entrusted a defence-focussed state firm to ship millions of barrels of Venezuelan oil despite U.S. sanctions, part of a deal to offset Caracas’ billions of dollars of debt to Beijing, according to three sources and tanker tracking data. China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) stopped carrying...
