WAFF

Huntsville Police investigating early morning shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At least one person was injured in a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Huntsville. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting occurred at a Chevron gas station near the intersection of Jordan Ln. and Mastin Lake Rd. just before 2 a.m. Sargeant Rosalind...
Alabama State
Alabama Education
WAFF

Power restored to previous outage area in south Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Utilities are working to restore power to areas of south Huntsville due to a Friday morning outage. According to a Huntsville Utilities spokesperson, the outage impacted the area of Airport Road south to Byrd Spring Road and from Redstone Arsenal east to Whitesburg Drive. Over 1,600 customers were impacted at the height of the outage.
WAFF

One person injured in Saturday night shooting at Stoner Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries Saturday night at Stoner Park in Huntsville. The Huntsville Police Department says that the shooting is believed to have started as a family dispute. HPD says that the shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. The person injured in...
WAFF

Deputy with Madison Co. Sheriff finds multiple goats in patrol car

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - the Madison County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook that one of its deputies discovered multiple goats in his car after delivering civil papers. The post says that Deputy Casey Thrower was serving civil documents Friday morning when he heard something in his patrol car. When he went to check on the vehicle, he discovered multiple goats inside.
msn.com

Driver of car that hit Huntsville home identified

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A driver is facing a DUI charge after running into a home and two mailboxes on Big Cove Road. According to officials with the Huntsville Police Department, Paul Shannon Boodoian, 71 of Gulf Shores, is being charged with driving under the influence in relation to a crash into a house on Big Cove on August 19.
AL.com

Northbound I-65 reopens after Morgan County crash

Update at 1:30 p.m.: All lanes of Interstate 65 have reopened after a crash earlier today, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Previous story: Northbound Interstate 65 near the 319-mile marker in Morgan County are closed following a multi-vehicle crash earlier this morning. The crash happened around 4:53 a.m.,...
WAFF

Huntsville shooting leaves 17-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Medaris Road that left a 17-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, the investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated once further information is released.
WAFF

Decatur Police, SWAT search leads to four drug arrests

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Decatur Police Department, there have been multiple complaints of fentanyl pills being sold in the area during the month of August. Investigators found La’Darrius Miller, 20 to be the primary suspect. On Friday, a search warrant was executed by investigators with Decatur...
WAFF

Progress of Alabama’s new driver license system, LEADS

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In April 2022, state leaders rolled out the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System (LEADS). The new system provides a variety of online services for Alabama residents, and was supposed to cut down on long wait times you deal with at the license office. [...
msn.com

23 Top Things to do in Huntsville, Alabama

Huntsville is a city located in the Appalachian region of northern Alabama. It is the county seat of Madison County and is the fourth largest city in the state that is home to 215,000 people. The town was incorporated as a town in 1811 with the help of LeRoy Pope and John Hunt. LeRoy Pope is considered a “Father of Huntsville,” but the city got its name after revolutionary war veteran John Hunt.
AL.com

North Alabama teacher charged with groping student

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has charged 45-year-old Jason Roger Emerson with sexual contact with a minor. Emerson turned himself in to the jail on August 23 but was later released on a $10,000 bond. The charge was implemented after an investigation of harassment. According to the sheriff’s office,...
WAAY-TV

Murder investigation underway after body found in Decatur parking lot

A homicide investigation is underway after the discovery of a murdered man early Friday in Decatur. About 6:40 a.m. Friday, Decatur Police Department officers responded to the 1,200 block of 2nd Avenue SW, finding a dead man in a parking lot. Police announced the investigation’s reclassification as a homicide probe...
FOX54 News

FOX54 News

