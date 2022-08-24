Read full article on original website
WAFF
Huntsville Police investigating early morning shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At least one person was injured in a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Huntsville. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting occurred at a Chevron gas station near the intersection of Jordan Ln. and Mastin Lake Rd. just before 2 a.m. Sargeant Rosalind...
Portion of I-65 to be closed Tuesday and Wednesday in Morgan County
If you drive Interstate 65 in Morgan County as part of your regular commute, you'll need to plan ahead and find an alternate route next week.
WAAY-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Intersections closed after train makes emergency stop in Huntsville
UPDATE: As of 8:50 p.m., the mechanical issue had been resolved. Huntsville Police say a train's emergency stop Thursday has left multiple intersections closed. Affected intersections are Church and Monroe streets, Pratt Avenue and Meridian Street, and Holmes Avenue and Woodson Street. The train stopped due to a mechanical issue....
Huntsville Police: 3 injured in separate shootings
Huntsville Police stated descriptions of the alleged shooters in these incidents were not available as of Sunday morning.
Already thinking about what to do when the children are out of school for fall break? Here are some options in Huntsville
It's the age-old question: What to do with the children when they're home for fall break?
WAFF
Power restored to previous outage area in south Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Utilities are working to restore power to areas of south Huntsville due to a Friday morning outage. According to a Huntsville Utilities spokesperson, the outage impacted the area of Airport Road south to Byrd Spring Road and from Redstone Arsenal east to Whitesburg Drive. Over 1,600 customers were impacted at the height of the outage.
WAFF
One person injured in Saturday night shooting at Stoner Park
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries Saturday night at Stoner Park in Huntsville. The Huntsville Police Department says that the shooting is believed to have started as a family dispute. HPD says that the shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. The person injured in...
WAFF
Deputy with Madison Co. Sheriff finds multiple goats in patrol car
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - the Madison County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook that one of its deputies discovered multiple goats in his car after delivering civil papers. The post says that Deputy Casey Thrower was serving civil documents Friday morning when he heard something in his patrol car. When he went to check on the vehicle, he discovered multiple goats inside.
msn.com
Driver of car that hit Huntsville home identified
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A driver is facing a DUI charge after running into a home and two mailboxes on Big Cove Road. According to officials with the Huntsville Police Department, Paul Shannon Boodoian, 71 of Gulf Shores, is being charged with driving under the influence in relation to a crash into a house on Big Cove on August 19.
Police: Alabama man uses car to murder woman in store parking lot
An Alabama man has been charged with murder after he reportedly used his car to murder a woman Thursday night. Preston Lamar Nelson, 38, of Hunstville, has been arrested after reportedly killing the woman in the parking lot of a Decatur, Alabama, Walmart. Nelson reportedly parked his Mercury Grand Marquis...
WAAY-TV
Pedestrian hit and killed in Decatur Walmart parking lot, driver in custody
One person is dead after being hit by a car in Decatur. Police say it happened in the Walmart Neighborhood Market parking lot in the 1200 block of Sixth Avenue SE. The driver of the car is in custody. Police say it happened around 9:00 p.m. Thursday. The victim was...
READ: Madison City Schools Strategic Plan approved
Madison City Schools is planning for the future after the Board of Education approved the district's five-year strategic plan Thursday night.
Northbound I-65 reopens after Morgan County crash
Update at 1:30 p.m.: All lanes of Interstate 65 have reopened after a crash earlier today, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Previous story: Northbound Interstate 65 near the 319-mile marker in Morgan County are closed following a multi-vehicle crash earlier this morning. The crash happened around 4:53 a.m.,...
WAFF
Huntsville shooting leaves 17-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Medaris Road that left a 17-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, the investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated once further information is released.
WAFF
Decatur Police, SWAT search leads to four drug arrests
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Decatur Police Department, there have been multiple complaints of fentanyl pills being sold in the area during the month of August. Investigators found La’Darrius Miller, 20 to be the primary suspect. On Friday, a search warrant was executed by investigators with Decatur...
WAFF
Progress of Alabama’s new driver license system, LEADS
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In April 2022, state leaders rolled out the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System (LEADS). The new system provides a variety of online services for Alabama residents, and was supposed to cut down on long wait times you deal with at the license office. [...
Police: Man charged with murder after hitting woman with car at Decatur Walmart
A person is in custody after a vehicle struck a pedestrian in Decatur Thursday night.
msn.com
23 Top Things to do in Huntsville, Alabama
Huntsville is a city located in the Appalachian region of northern Alabama. It is the county seat of Madison County and is the fourth largest city in the state that is home to 215,000 people. The town was incorporated as a town in 1811 with the help of LeRoy Pope and John Hunt. LeRoy Pope is considered a “Father of Huntsville,” but the city got its name after revolutionary war veteran John Hunt.
North Alabama teacher charged with groping student
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has charged 45-year-old Jason Roger Emerson with sexual contact with a minor. Emerson turned himself in to the jail on August 23 but was later released on a $10,000 bond. The charge was implemented after an investigation of harassment. According to the sheriff’s office,...
WAAY-TV
Murder investigation underway after body found in Decatur parking lot
A homicide investigation is underway after the discovery of a murdered man early Friday in Decatur. About 6:40 a.m. Friday, Decatur Police Department officers responded to the 1,200 block of 2nd Avenue SW, finding a dead man in a parking lot. Police announced the investigation’s reclassification as a homicide probe...
FOX54 News
