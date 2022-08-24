Read full article on original website
Dr. Opal Lee, the "Grandmother of Juneteenth" visits Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Dr. Opal Lee, also known as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth" is in Huntsville to celebrate "The Joy of Juneteenth." She's doing a book signing and a public dialogue panel in partnership with UAH. Dr. Lee describes herself as, "a little old lady in tennis shoes getting...
Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama hosting Drivers Education Course
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Why take the Driver's Academy Course?. Learning to drive is a critical skill for young people trying to pursue a Great Future. Many teens and young adults lack the support, resources, or information needed to obtain a driver's license. The Driver’s Academy course at Boys &...
Groundbreaking ceremony marks start of new multi-family development in downtown Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala — With a momentous groundbreaking ceremony on Aug. 22, 2022, T2 Capital Management, LLC, launched the construction of Vista at Councill Square, the initial phase of the redevelopment of 600 St. Clair Street in downtown Huntsville. In attendance were members of T2’s team, including Jeff Brown, CEO...
Struggling to pay your utility bill? Resources are available to help.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — High gas prices and food costs are not the only things that have seen an increase, some people are struggling to pay their utility bills on time. Huntsville Utilities and Community Action Partnership of North Alabama say they are willing to help those who need it.
Neighborhood Heroes: Meet Jerome Wallace
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Jerome Wallace is this month's Neighborhood Hero. He's the founder of a local nonprofit, The Angela Claxton Foundation. And just like every neighborhood hero, he goes out of his way to serve the community. He does it all because he's been there before. "I never thought...
Habitat for Humanity of Morgan County making homeownership more easily attainable
DECATUR, Ala. — Habitat for Humanity of Morgan County makes homeownership possible for low-income households, offering affordable mortgage loans with 0% interest to purchase homes built or renovated by Habitat. If you don’t have access to a printer, you can pick up an application packet at our Habitat ReStore...
Unzipped: Athens, 35611
ATHENS, Ala. — As we dive into unzipping the 35611, let's start at the beginning, which in the case of Limestone County goes waaaaay back to before Alabama was a state. The city of Athens maintains an archive of Limestone County history, and Rebekah Davis knows pretty much every thing there is to know about the area. "Well, Athens and Limestone County are older than the state of Alabama. they were established in 1818 and people started moving here even earlier on, like in the early 1800s.
Scottsboro Starbucks union election results in a tie
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — The results as of Tuesday in the Starbucks of Scottsboro union election was a tie, with four contested ballots to be examined by the National Labor Relations Board in the coming days and potentially deliver a more definitive conclusion to the union drive. A spokesperson for...
Is affordable housing in Huntsville on the brink of becoming unobtainable amidst city's rapid growth?
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — "What I am noticing is that with that influx and the fact that Madison County is one of the higher area, median incomes in the state, it's bringing a situation where it's leaving a lot of our low to very low to moderate income families squeezed out of the housing market.", says Sherry McFerrin, who is the Housing Director for the Family Services Center in Huntsville.
2022 Huntsville, Alabama Election Results
Get results for August 2022 Huntsville and Scottsboro Municipal Elections. Huntsville: City Council and School Board members for Districts 2, 3, and 4. Scottsboro: City Council Place 5 and Scottsboro City School Board Place 2. Results updated every 2 minutes or less (some races may update less frequently).
Local organizations work to address 'diaper need' in the community
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Costs are high on many everyday items and that includes diapers. Some families may struggle to afford them but local organizations are teaming up to provide these diapers to anyone who needs them. Jamie Thomas, the founder and president of Amelia's Closet says, "Diapers are approximately...
Modern Manufacturing to launch pilot programs in four North Alabama schools
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Modern Manufacturing Program (MMP) is designed for high school students, to provide career pathways into the rapidly growing manufacturing industry. Manufacturing is a leading industry sector in the state of Alabama, and preparing students to enter the field is essential for the state’s economy and for the careers of young Alabamians entering the workforce.
Huntsville police urge drivers near Morris Elementary, Middle schools to use alternate routes
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — HUNTSVILLE, AL – School is back in session, and if your commute takes you through school zones, a simple detour could shave minutes from your drive. The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is working to ease traffic near Morris Elementary and Morris Middle schools on Bob Wallace Avenue. Drivers who currently travel I-565 eastbound and use exit 15 are encouraged to use exit 17A for Jordan Lane as an alternate route during school drop-off hours of 7:15-8:05 a.m. and pick-up hours of 2:20-3:30 p.m.
AAMU students are moving in and masking up
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — New and returning students are thrilled to move into their dorms and get back to the books!. "I’m super excited, it’s my junior year, so I’m ready for new things," said Junior Alabama A&M University Student, Niemah Thomas. Students like Niemah were lined...
Special needs students and school buses
ATHENS, Ala. — An Athens City Schools student with special needs was dropped off at the wrong bus stop and his family is asking, "How did this happen?" Levi Hasting, father of Raylin Hasting, explained in a now-viral social media post what he believes happened. We spoke to Hasting to learn more.
Huntsville's Best Places to Work recognized
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce honored the "Best of the Best" member businesses in the Tennessee Valley. The annual event celebrates businesses that create an excellent workplace culture through employee engagement, strong leadership and communication. "I think it says a lot about the Huntsville Community...
Huntsville municipal elections: What you need to know
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville's municipal election is this Tuesday, August 23. The election will select City Council and School Board members for Districts 2, 3, and 4. Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Only voters in districts 2, 3 and 4 will be eligible to cast ballots.
Athens hosts inaugural bilingual job fair
ATHENS, Ala. — The city of Athens hosted their first ever "Bilingual Job Fair" to reach North Alabama's growing Hispanic population. At Athens State University, companies lined the walls for the inaugural bilingual job fair. This fair was put together by the Athens-Limestone County Chamber of Commerce, Limestone County...
Alabama man arrested on felony, misdemeanor charges for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — An Alabama man was arrested today on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
Huntsville Beautification Awards winners announced
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Mayor Tommy Battle joined the Huntsville Beautification Board and City Council President John Meredith at a Beautification Awards ceremony Friday, Aug. 5, at Oakwood University’s Community Health Action Center. In the first Beautification Awards ceremony since 2019, area businesses and landscapers were recognized for outstanding...
