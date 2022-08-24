Emotional profiling and cognitive networks unravel how mainstream and alternative press framed AstraZeneca, Pfizer and COVID-19 vaccination campaigns

Read full article on original website
Related
Google is attempting to ‘inoculate’ people against misinformation using pre-emptive ‘pre-bunking’ strategies
Google is attempting to “inoculate” people against harmful content on social media by pre-emptively debunking misinformation or conspiracy theories using “pre-bunking” strategies.The online experiment led by the University of Cambridge in the UK exposes users to tropes at the root of malicious propaganda via short animations so that they can better identify online falsehoods regardless of the subject matter. In the study, published in the journal Science Advances on Wednesday, researchers, including those from Google’s Jigsaw unit, exposed people to 90-second clips designed to familiarise users with manipulation techniques.When these clips are deployed in YouTube’s advert slot, scientists say...
Nature.com
Validation of reference genes as an internal control for studying Avena sativa"“Puccinia coronata interaction by RT-qPCR
In this study we evaluated eleven candidate reference genes in Avena sativa during compatible and incompatible interactions with two different pathotypes of Puccinia coronata f. sp. avenae in six time points post-inoculation. The identification of genes with high expression stability was performed by four algorithms (geNorm, NormFinder, BestKeeper and Î”Ct method). The results obtained confirmed that the combination of two genes would be sufficient for reliable normalization of the expression data. In general, the most stable in the tested plant-pathogen system were HNR (heterogeneous nuclear ribonucleoprotein 27C) and EF1A (elongation factor 1-alpha). ARF (ADP-ribosylation factor) and EIF4A (eukaryotic initiation factor 4A-3) could also be considered as exhibiting high expression stability. CYP (cyclophilin) was shown by all assessment methods to be the worst candidate for normalization in this dataset. To date, this is the first report of reference genes selection in A. sativa"“P. coronata interaction system. Identified reference genes enable reliable and comprehensive RT-qPCR analysis of oat gene expression in response to crown rust infection. Understanding the molecular mechanisms involved in the host"“pathogen interactions may expand knowledge of durable resistance strategies beneficial to modern oat breeding.
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
Mark Zuckerberg admits to Joe Rogan that a simple hack to Meta's smart glasses could allow the user to secretly film others
Joe Rogan asked Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg whether Meta's smart glasses are a concern if "some creep" can covertly take photos while wearing them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to delete your Facebook account forever – and download everything you need before you go
There are currently around 2.8 billion Facebook users, but backlash against the world’s largest social media site continues.Since it began in 2004, Facebook has been accused of mishandling data and helping contribute to misinformation.For those that would prefer not to remain a part of Facebook’s network, for whatever reason, there is an easy way to deactivate, as well as completely deleting, their account. Deleting a Facebook account will completely remove it from the site, while deactivating will make the account inoperable for anyone else on the platform, but the information it has collected will be retained by the company.While deleting...
Grimes says Mark Zuckerberg is ‘wildly under-qualified’ to run the Metaverse
It seems as though it may take some convincing for Grimes if Mark Zuckerberg were ever to run the Metaverse. The singer, 34, expressed her disdain over the tech mogul’s plans to expand the company formerly known as Facebook into a metaverse pioneer. In fact, she thinks he’s “wildly under-qualified” to steer the ship. Taking to Twitter Friday, the “Oblivion” hitmaker, who previously dated billionaire Elon Musk, slammed the Facebook founder’s Metaverse avatar. “If Zuck ‘oversees the Metaverse’ it is dead and people who care about art and culture are building something else. Also this is bad art,” tweeted the singer, whose real name...
Benzinga
Former Meta Employee And Mark Zuckerberg's Sister Emphasizes On Evolution Of Web3, Metaverse For Higher Adoption
Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg's sister Randi Zuckerberg did not see a smooth and "complete decentralization" of Web3 while speaking at the Global Supertrends Conference 2022, CNBC reports. Web3 refers to a system where users rather than companies own services and data. The former Meta executive saw Web3...
Meta takes down hundreds of Facebook, Instagram accounts associated with Proud Boys
NEW YORK — Executives with the social media company Meta announced Thursday that they recently removed 480 Facebook and Instagram accounts, pages, and groups associated with the Proud Boys, for violating the platforms' ban on the far-right extremist group. The Proud Boys organization was banned by Facebook and Instagram...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Randi Zuckerberg says she's a 'big proponent of the real world' when it comes to parenting
Randi Zuckerberg says she's a "big proponent of the real world" — especially when it comes to protecting children from technology. Speaking at the Credit Suisse Global Supertrends Conference in Singapore earlier this month, Randi Zuckerberg, who is founder and CEO of Zuckerberg Media, discussed worries among many that the metaverse will take children further away from reality.
Nature.com
Electron-phonon coupling and vibrational properties of size-selected linear carbon chains by resonance Raman scattering
UV resonance Raman spectroscopy of size-selected linear sp-carbon chains unveils vibrational overtones and combinations up to the fifth order. Thanks to the tunability of the synchrotron source, we excited each H-terminated polyyne (HCnH with n"‰="‰8,10,12) to the maxima of its vibronic absorption spectrum allowing us to precisely determine the electronic and vibrational structure of the ground and excited states for the main observed vibrational mode. Selected transitions are shown to enhance specific overtone orders in the Raman spectrum in a specific way that can be explained by a simple analytical model based on Albrecht's theory of resonance Raman scattering. The determined Huang"“Rhys factors indicate a strong and size-dependent electron-phonon coupling increasing with the sp-carbon chain length.
Nature.com
The health digital twin to tackle cardiovascular disease-a review of an emerging interdisciplinary field
Potential benefits of precision medicine in cardiovascular disease (CVD) include more accurate phenotyping of individual patients with the same condition or presentation, using multiple clinical, imaging, molecular and other variables to guide diagnosis and treatment. An approach to realising this potential is the digital twin concept, whereby a virtual representation of a patient is constructed and receives real-time updates of a range of data variables in order to predict disease and optimise treatment selection for the real-life patient. We explored the term digital twin, its defining concepts, the challenges as an emerging field, and potentially important applications in CVD. A mapping review was undertaken using a systematic search of peer-reviewed literature. Industry-based participants and patent applications were identified through web-based sources. Searches of Compendex, EMBASE, Medline, ProQuest and Scopus databases yielded 88 papers related to cardiovascular conditions (28%, n"‰="‰25), non-cardiovascular conditions (41%, n"‰="‰36), and general aspects of the health digital twin (31%, n"‰="‰27). Fifteen companies with a commercial interest in health digital twin or simulation modelling had products focused on CVD. The patent search identified 18 applications from 11 applicants, of which 73% were companies and 27% were universities. Three applicants had cardiac-related inventions. For CVD, digital twin research within industry and academia is recent, interdisciplinary, and established globally. Overall, the applications were numerical simulation models, although precursor models exist for the real-time cyber-physical system characteristic of a true digital twin. Implementation challenges include ethical constraints and clinical barriers to the adoption of decision tools derived from artificial intelligence systems.
Twitter whistleblower has just handed Elon Musk major ammunition in his battle over bots—and his lawyers are already on the case
A new bombshell report from a Twitter whistleblower could have big implications for the company’s coming court case with Elon Musk. Photo Illustration by Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images. Would-be Twitter buyer Elon Musk is actively trying to pull out of the $44 billion takeover deal as he...
Nature.com
Retromer deficiency in Tauopathy models enhances the truncation and toxicity of Tau
Alteration of the levels, localization or post-translational processing of the microtubule associated protein Tau is associated with many neurodegenerative disorders. Here we develop adult-onset models for human Tau (hTau) toxicity in Drosophila that enable age-dependent quantitative measurement of central nervous system synapse loss and axonal degeneration, in addition to effects upon lifespan, to facilitate evaluation of factors that may contribute to Tau-dependent neurodegeneration. Using these models, we interrogate the interaction of hTau with the retromer complex, an evolutionarily conserved cargo-sorting protein assembly, whose reduced activity has been associated with both Parkinson's and late onset Alzheimer's disease. We reveal that reduction of retromer activity induces a potent enhancement of hTau toxicity upon synapse loss, axon retraction and lifespan through a specific increase in the production of a C-terminal truncated isoform of hTau. Our data establish a molecular and subcellular mechanism necessary and sufficient for the depletion of retromer activity to exacerbate Tau-dependent neurodegeneration.
Joe Rogan podcast - live: Zuckerberg says bot accounts on platforms are ‘trade-offs all the way down’
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who oversees Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and the Metaverse, is making a surprise appearance as a guest on controversial podcast host Joe Rogan’s latest show.Replying to a question on bot accounts and controversial content on social media platforms, Mr Zuckerberg said he believes there weren’t going to be “perfect” artificial intelligence systems.“I think it’s all trade-offs all the way down and you could either build a system overly aggressive and capture a higher per cent of the bad guys but then also by accident take out some number of good guys, or you could be a little more lenient and say the cost of taking out any number of good guys is too high so we’re going to tolerate having just a little bit more bad guys on the system,” he said.Rogan has been a lightning rod since his Joe Rogan Experience, the world’s most popular podcast, was bought by Spotify in a $100m deal.Earlier this year Rogan found himself at the centre of controversy when he was accused of spreading Covid-19 misinformation and hosted a guest who claimed that Americans were “hypnotised” into wearing masks and getting vaccines.
Nature.com
Relationship between serum 25 hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) levels and mental health in shift female nurses
The nurses work long hours and in various shifts, and often accompanied by depression, fatigue, and sleep disorders. Many studies have found that 25 hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) is related to mental health. We aimed to investigate the relationship between depression, sleep problems, fatigue, and serum 25(OH)D levels in shift nurses. We recruited 34Â day-shift, 30 evening-shift and 31 night-shift nurses. The Beck Depression Inventory II (BDI-II), Numerical Rating Scale and General Sleep Disturbance Scale to evaluate the levels of depression, sleep problems, fatigue. Blood samples (20Â ml) were collected under a fasting state to determine basic biochemistry and inflammatory parameters. In central of Taiwan, approximately 96.1% of shift nurses had deficient (<"‰20Â ng/ml) (45 females and 1 male) and inadequate (20"“29Â ng/ml) (39 females and 2 male) 25(OH)D levels. Approximately 84.2% of shift nurses experienced fatigue. In sleep disturbance, night-shift nurses experienced significantly more severe sleep disturbance than day-shift and evening-shift nurses. However, no significant correlation was observed between 25(OH)D levels and mental health when the 25(OH)D level was categorized. 25(OH)D deficiency, sleep disturbance, depression, and fatigue were common in shift female nurses, but it was not possible to demonstrate the impact of 25(OH)D deficiency on the mental health of shift nurses in Taiwan.
Meta removes Proud Boys network secretly organising on Facebook and Instagram
Meta has removed more than 450 accounts, pages, and groups linked to the Proud Boys on Facebook and Instagram, four years after the far-right extremist group was banned across its platforms. “Our team recently uncovered and took down a network of about 480 Proud Boys accounts, Pages, groups, and events,” Dina Hussein, counterterrorism policy lead at Meta, tweeted on Thursday.“We know adversarial groups like this continue changing tactics, trying to evade detection and come back,” Ms Hussein added.Monika Bickert, Meta’s vice president of content policy, said the company has taken down a total of around 750 Proud Boys “assets”...
itechpost.com
Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg Will No Longer Give Depositions Over the Cambridge Analytica Scandal
Meta has chosen the easy way out. The social media giant has recently agreed to settle with the plaintiffs of the lawsuit connected to the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg were previously in line to give hours of deposition as part of the proceedings.
UK firms fear CO₂ shortages; agricultural inflation soars; US jobless claims drop – as it happened
Pubs and farms concerned about supplies as CF Fertilisers UK prepares to pause ammonia and carbon dioxide production due to high natural gas prices
Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey reveals his ‘biggest regret’ is letting the social media app become a company
The cofounder has cut a divisive figure for Twitter since his departure as CEO, notably in his support for Elon Musk.
Nature.com
Should variants of unknown significance (VUS) be disclosed to patients in cardiogenetics or not; only in case of high suspicion of pathogenicity?
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. In an adult/pediatric patient with a suspected inherited cardiac disease, genetic testing to clarify the clinical condition is nowadays part of standard routine clinical care. Apart from identifying a likely pathogenic (LP, class 4) or pathogenic (P, class 5) variant, test results can also be confusing when a variant of unknown significance (VUS, class 3) is identified. In cardiogenetics this happens in ~35"“40% of patients [1]. In our experiences in Sweden and the Netherlands, it can be hard for both healthcare professionals and patients to distinguish the difference between a VUS and a (L)P variant, sometimes leading to communication difficulties regarding the possibility of genetic testing in the family. During a recent ERN exchange between our centers it became obvious that we handle the dissemination of VUS-es to the patient differently, where UmeÃ¥, Sweden,Â has a more restrictive policy.
Comments / 0