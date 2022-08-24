Read full article on original website
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
Hartford to hold Open Book on recent reassessments | By Steve Volkert
Hartford, WI – The 2021-22 revaluation process in Hartford, WI is on schedule for a Fall release. After doing the walk around inspections on all of the residential and commercial properties throughout the City, they will now build their models on market rates for the given properties. All property...
Village of Newburg new Deputy Clerk/Treasurer Brandy Loveland Selow | By Deanna Alexander
August 27, 2022 – Village of Newburg, WI – The Village of Newburg welcomes Deputy Clerk/Deputy Treasurer Brandy Loveland Seelow, who started with the village in July of 2022. Loveland Selow recently worked as an office manager for a sales company and has previously worked in bookkeeping and...
BBQ Porker is Eaton’s August Pizza of the Month
West Bend, WI – Eaton’s Fresh Pizza, 830 E. Paradise Drive, in West Bend and Grafton announce the BBQ Porker as August’s Pizza of the Month. The pizza starts with Eaton’s delicious barbecue sauce and juicy pulled pork. Next, add creamy macaroni and cheese. Then, finish it off with Eaton’s famous mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
Ozaukee Co. Historical Society to hold fundraiser train show on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 | By Mary Ann Velnetske
Ozaukee Co., WI – On Saturday, September 10, 2022, the Ozaukee County Historical Society (OCHS) will be hosting a fundraiser Train Show at Ozaukee County Pioneer Village 4880 Hwy I, Saukville, WI, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The OCHS 1940 Milwaukee Road rib-side caboose is one of only nine that are still in existence.
FRIENDS, Inc. hosts Dueling Pianos benefit September 16, 2022 | By Gabriela Regall
West Bend, WI – FRIENDS, Inc., a local non-profit serving survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault for over 44 years, is having its Dueling Pianos annual fundraiser at the Schauer Arts Center, 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, WI, on Friday, September 16, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
VIDEO | Float winners from the annual Allenton Parade | By Ron Naab
August 26, 2022 – Allenton, WI – The annual Allenton Parade was a huge success. There were 15 floats in competition for $800 awarded for prizes. The winners are…. Thank you to Josh Sedgwick for donating his first-place winnings of $250 to the American Legion. Hat tip to...
Lizard Mound State Park in Town of Farmington to receive $290,000 grant for improvements | By Ricky Kubicek
Town of Farmington, WI – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will receive a $290,000 grant from the National Park Service Semiquincentennial Grant Program for site enhancements at Lizard Mound State Park in Washington County. The Semiquincentennial Grant Program commemorates the 250th anniversary of the founding of the...
REAL ESTATE | First Citizens Bank branch to close in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – Two years after bank manager Mary Gumm retired from First Citizens Bank, previously Guaranty Bank, and now the bank announces its closing. Customers received a letter via US Postal in June 2022 explaining “We value our relationship… and ends with “we’ve decided to close the branch at 876 S. Main Street in West Bend. Last day of business for this location is Friday, September 9, 2022 at 2 p.m.
Hootie Fest kicks off Slinger school year | By Delaney Braun
Slinger, WI – The Slinger Student Council and Slinger DECA held its third annual Hootie Fest and Corn Roast on the Slinger High School campus on Friday, August 27, 2022. The festival benefits the activities of the Student Council and DECA in their service events throughout the school year.
Suspects in custody following armed home invasion in Village of Jackson | By Chief Ryan Vossekuil
August 26, 2022 – Jackson, WI – Three suspects are in custody following a July armed home invasion robbery in Jackson. On August 25, 2022, Jackson officers executed a search warrant in the 5300 block of West Galena Street in the City of Milwaukee related to this investigation.
Chime in with your rainfall total in Washington County, WI
August 26, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Quite a bit of rain across Washington County on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Chime in with your rainfall total. Skies cleared in the afternoon, just in time for a couple of ribbon cuttings. One was at Ozaukee Christian School in...
Cedar Community celebrates National Dog Day with canine cuddle pix
Washington County, WI – Washingtoncountyinsider.com is celebrating National Dog Day today. Cedar Community shares pup photos below. Cedar Community is jumping on the Dog Day celebration bandwagon with a few pup pics of their own. That’s a lot of therapeutic hugging going on. Washington County Insider on YouTube.
Meet Comet: Washington County pup pix to celebrate National Dog Day
Washington County, WI – Washingtoncountyinsider.com is celebrating National Dog Day on Friday, August 26, 2022. Allan King of Slinger submitted this photo of the family pet, Comet, and said, “My whole family is excited to celebrate with him [on National Dog Day]. Our two young girls Ema and Kayla will be giving him a spa day whether he likes it or not.
