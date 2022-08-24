Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
One dead, another injured in Bismarck three vehicle crash
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One person is dead and another in the hospital after a three vehicle crash late Saturday night. According to a spokesperson with the Bismarck Police Department, law enforcement responded to the 1000 block of East Bismarck Expressway around 11:15 p.m. Two people were taken to a...
kfgo.com
Driver’s name released in 3-vehicle crash involving a school bus in central ND
PICKARDVILLE, N.D. (KFGO) – A Havery, N.D. woman is dead, and several other people, including nine children, were injured after a three-vehicle crash involving a pickup-trailer combination and school bus Friday afternoon near Pickardville in central North Dakota. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says shortly after 3:30 p.m., 35-year-old...
kfgo.com
2 charged in shots-fired incident on United Tribes campus
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Two men have been arrested in Bismarck after Burleigh County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots-fired call on the United Tribes Technical College campus there yesterday morning. No one was injured in the shooting but a witness was able to give officers a description of the shooter’s vehicle, which was later located in a trailer park about two miles away. Two men were seen walking away from the vehicle and, after an investigation, Damion and Devin Proffit of Fargo were taken into custody. Damion Proffit is charged with reckless endangerment and terrorizing. Devin Proffit is charged with tampering with evidence.
Cannonball man dies weeks after head-on collision on Hwy 1806
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A 19-year-old man from Cannonball, ND involved in a head-on collision earlier this month has passed away due to injuries sustained as a result of the crash. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, on August 8 at approximately 12:32 a.m., one vehicle, driven by a 38-year-old Bismarck man, was traveling […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdayradionow.com
Woman unharmed following lightning strike while inside vehicle
(Bismarck, ND) -- A local woman is lucky to be alive after the car she was in was literally struck by lightning last week in Bismarck. Authorities say Rachel Sem had been driving home from work in late Tuesday afternoon when she saw a bright flash and both heard and felt a loud noise that prompted her to stop her car. Just then, she caught a whiff of burning fabric and noticed the car's headliner was charred. Officials later determined the vehicle, which was totaled, had indeed been zapped.
Dump truck hits overhead lines, forces closure of Bismarck Expressway for several blocks
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — UPDATE: 11:40 a.m.: The Bismarck Police Department reports the closed portion of Bismarck Expressway is open once again to traffic. Police say around 3:15 a.m., a dump truck turned from 18th Street South onto East Bismarck Expressway without lowering the dump part of the truck. As a result, the dump part […]
valleynewslive.com
Underwood woman struck by lightning in car
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last Tuesday there was more than just rain that rolled in through the state. Lightning came with the storm too and one woman from Underwood was in for quite a shock. Rachel Sem was driving home from work in Hazen when a blinding flash and loud...
kvrr.com
Man Who Left Broken Down Tow Truck On I-94 Faces Charges
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — A man who left his broken down tow truck in the driving lane of I-94 causing a fatal crash last winter is now charged. Cass County States Attorney filing charges against 43-year-old Mario Butler of Minot. He is accused of negligent homicide, reckless endangerment, driving...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFYR-TV
Hail damage backs up body shops in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There have been multiple hailstorms across North Dakota this summer, and that has put a dent in getting repairs booked at body shops. Oftentimes, dents made by hail can be invisible to the naked eye. So, the professionals at Bismarck Dent Company project high-powered lights on vehicles to find hard-to-see divots. They said they’ve serviced more than 200 vehicles since the most recent storm on Tuesday.
KFYR-TV
No injuries in shooting outside of United Tribes Technical College Thursday morning
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - No one is injured after an early morning shooting outside of the United Tribes Technical College. Burleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies said they responded to a report of gunshots around 5:40 Thursday morning at 3315 University Drive and noted a vehicle description of the suspects. Bismarck police stopped the car a short time later to speak with the individuals.
Apparent Murder-Suicide occurs in North Bismarck
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A mother and son were found dead in Bismarck on Tuesday around 3:00 p.m. in what police are concluding was a murder-suicide conducted by the mother. According to the Bismarck Police Department, officers responded to the 3800 block of Renee Drive in Bismarck due to numerous welfare checks requested on 45-year-old […]
Bismarck man gets double hip replacement
So, Rohrich went to Sanford Orthopedics in Bismarck for a right hip replacement last year. He then came back for a new left hip in March.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Impressive Rainfall Totals Saturate South-Central North Dakota
The Bismarck "Bubble" bursts as heavy rain hits the area.
KFYR-TV
The World of Macarons: New Bismarck business in Kirkwood Mall
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We might be a long way from France, but one new Bismarck business is bringing one French dessert closer. So if you’re looking for a place to treat your sweet tooth, The World of Macarons has lots of gluten-free treats to choose from and just opened last week.
KFYR-TV
Police investigate string of car break-ins
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police are reminding you to lock your cars and take your valuables inside after a string of car break-ins and attempted thefts over the weekend. Video shared with Your News Leader shows three people wearing masks and trying to open car doors in the parking...
ND Country Fest Announces Next Year’s 2023 Headliner
North Dakota Country Fest has made its big announcement for next year's headlining act for 2023. More on that in a moment. ND Country Fest bills itself as the Dakota's largest country music festival and fastest growing country music festival in the nation. North Dakota Country Fest is preparing for their biggest concert lineup in its history.
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man pleads guilty to raping five-year-old
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man has pleaded guilty to raping a young child he babysat. Prosecutors say Paxton Heywood, now 23, raped a five-year-old multiple times in 2013 when he was 15. According to the affidavit, the victim told her sister of the crimes and her mother contacted authorities.
tsln.com
Beef it Up: North Dakota school cooks learn new recipes, methods for serving local beef
School kitchen managers and cooks in North Dakota recently participated in an educational workshop about cooking beef, and ‘beefing up’ school plates. The class was a collaboration between numerous groups including the Independent Beef Association of North Dakota (I-BAND), North Dakota Department of Public Instruction (NDDPI), North Dakota Department of Agriculture (NDDA), North Dakota Beef Commission (NDBC), North Dakota Farmers Union (NDFU) and Cenex Harvest States (CHS). The workshop took place at the Heritage Center in Bismarck on Thursday, August 11.
KFYR-TV
High winds take a toll on sweet corn, prompt weekend event
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tuesday’s rain provided some much-needed moisture for farmers, but it also caused a little damage. High winds knocked over large portions of the sweet corn patch at the Coleman Corn Maze just east of Bismarck. But it’s not all bad news. The sweet corn is...
KFYR-TV
Pick your own sweet corn at Coleman Corn Maze
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s sweet corn season, and after the excessive amounts of rain, some producers are reaping the benefits of their crops earlier this year. The sweet corn at the Coleman Corn Maze has matured faster than the producers realized. So to get rid of all the extra corn, they’re holding a pick-your-own sweet corn event.
Comments / 0