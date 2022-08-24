Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks Down 51% and 86% I'd Buy Without Hesitation
Nvidia is shaping the future of revolutionary technologies like genomic sequencing, autonomous machines, and the metaverse. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and its ad-support streaming service is gaining momentum. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
srnnews.com
BNPL lender Affirm’s shares tumble after gloomy full-year revenue forecast
(Reuters) – Shares of Affirm Holdings Inc tumbled 11% in morning trading on Friday after the buy-now-pay-later lender forecast full-year revenue below Wall Street estimates, underscoring the broader downturn in the fortunes of the once high-flying fintech sector. Rising rates, geopolitical turmoil and a sector-wide sell-off in high-growth technology...
srnnews.com
Dell fans slowdown fears with weak revenue forecast
(Reuters) -Dell Technologies Inc joined rivals in predicting a slowdown as runaway inflation and the darkening economic outlook prompt consumers and businesses to tighten their purse strings, sending its shares down 8% in extended trading on Thursday. Industry majors from Intel Corp to Lenovo Group have warned of a slump...
Canada's CIBC reports lower profit on higher expenses, loan-loss provisions
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) on Thursday beat analysts' estimates for third-quarter profit, which declined from a year earlier as higher expenses and provisions for credit losses outweighed strong lending growth, and as capital markets earnings fell.
tipranks.com
2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates.
Motley Fool
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
Investors have been watching the Federal Reserve closely to see how the agency will proceed. Powell has the opportunity to provide the market with more clarity. Powell will also provide his view of the current state of the economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks Poised to Skyrocket
Axsome Therapeutics recently picked up a big FDA win, and has a rising star with a drug it recently acquired. Vertex Pharmaceuticals dominates the treatment of cystic fibrosis, but could soon expand beyond that indication. Novavax awaits a potentially big boost from COVID-19 omicron boosters. You’re reading a free article...
Cowen Says Buy These 4 Tech Stocks Now
Cowen is forecasting big things for a handful of tech stocks, despite markets still appearing choppy.
CD Rates Could Rise This Year -- But Be Careful Not to Make This Mistake
It's an error that could cost you money.
Business Insider
The highest CD rates today: Earn up to 3.05% APY on a 1-year CD
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. More online banks are raising interest...
2 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years
You can hold onto these standout growth stocks for decades to come.
NEWSBTC
Intel Doubles Down On Chips, Enters $30 Billion Deal To Build New Factory
Intel is not done yet. The company’s plan to become a big player in the semiconductor business is even more ambitious than we thought. Today’s news arrives via the WSJ, “Intel Corp. has struck an unusual $30 billion funding partnership with Brookfield Asset Management Inc.” Both companies will finance and build a new factory in Chandler, Arizona. Apparently, this is the first of many similar deals for Intel.
tipranks.com
Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks
Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Whether her...
'Set Your Clock To It': 2022's Reliable Signal For When To Sell Stocks
"It's getting to the point where you can set your clock to it,” read a Tuesday report by Bespoke Investment Group. What's the market analysis firm referring to? Selling stocks when the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury reaches 3%. And that’s been the case this week. According to...
Map Shows Nearly 200 Housing Markets That Could See 20 Percent Price Drop
Elevated home prices and mortgage costs, as well as persistent consumer inflation, are among the factors spurring fears of a U.S. housing market crash.
srnnews.com
Bitcoin dips below $20,000
(Reuters) -Bitcoin dipped below $20,000 on Saturday, continuing a drop that has taken it down nearly 60% from its year high. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, was last down 1.5% at $19,946 on Saturday, down $298 from its previous close. It is down 58.7% from the year’s...
CNBC
Salesforce trims full-year expectations for earnings and revenue
Salesforce beat quarterly expectations but came up short on guidance for the current quarter and the full fiscal year. The enterprise software maker is raising prices on Slack after acquiring the team communications app last year. Salesforce said its board approved $10 billion to use on the company’s first buyback...
The World's Largest Hedge Fund Bridgewater Associates Holds These 3 Dividend Stocks
Bridgewater Associates is an American hedge fund founded by billionaire investor Ray Dalio, it's the world’s largest hedge fund, with approximately $23.6 billion assets under management, as of August 2022. If you are looking to invest like Bridgewater Associates, here are three dividend stocks that offer future growth potential...
NASDAQ
High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy
High-yielding dividend stocks are great for income investors and are crucial to building a strong retirement portfolio. Investors have tons of different sectors and areas of the economy to pick from that are full of strong dividend paying companies. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) and oil and energy industry stocks often offer lucrative dividends to shareholders.
