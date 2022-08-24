ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks Down 51% and 86% I'd Buy Without Hesitation

Nvidia is shaping the future of revolutionary technologies like genomic sequencing, autonomous machines, and the metaverse. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and its ad-support streaming service is gaining momentum. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
srnnews.com

BNPL lender Affirm’s shares tumble after gloomy full-year revenue forecast

(Reuters) – Shares of Affirm Holdings Inc tumbled 11% in morning trading on Friday after the buy-now-pay-later lender forecast full-year revenue below Wall Street estimates, underscoring the broader downturn in the fortunes of the once high-flying fintech sector. Rising rates, geopolitical turmoil and a sector-wide sell-off in high-growth technology...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
srnnews.com

Dell fans slowdown fears with weak revenue forecast

(Reuters) -Dell Technologies Inc joined rivals in predicting a slowdown as runaway inflation and the darkening economic outlook prompt consumers and businesses to tighten their purse strings, sending its shares down 8% in extended trading on Thursday. Industry majors from Intel Corp to Lenovo Group have warned of a slump...
BUSINESS
tipranks.com

2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

Investors have been watching the Federal Reserve closely to see how the agency will proceed. Powell has the opportunity to provide the market with more clarity. Powell will also provide his view of the current state of the economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

Axsome Therapeutics recently picked up a big FDA win, and has a rising star with a drug it recently acquired. Vertex Pharmaceuticals dominates the treatment of cystic fibrosis, but could soon expand beyond that indication. Novavax awaits a potentially big boost from COVID-19 omicron boosters. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
Business Insider

The highest CD rates today: Earn up to 3.05% APY on a 1-year CD

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. More online banks are raising interest...
PERSONAL FINANCE
NEWSBTC

Intel Doubles Down On Chips, Enters $30 Billion Deal To Build New Factory

Intel is not done yet. The company’s plan to become a big player in the semiconductor business is even more ambitious than we thought. Today’s news arrives via the WSJ, “Intel Corp. has struck an unusual $30 billion funding partnership with Brookfield Asset Management Inc.” Both companies will finance and build a new factory in Chandler, Arizona. Apparently, this is the first of many similar deals for Intel.
CHANDLER, AZ
tipranks.com

Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Whether her...
STOCKS
srnnews.com

Bitcoin dips below $20,000

(Reuters) -Bitcoin dipped below $20,000 on Saturday, continuing a drop that has taken it down nearly 60% from its year high. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, was last down 1.5% at $19,946 on Saturday, down $298 from its previous close. It is down 58.7% from the year’s...
STOCKS
CNBC

Salesforce trims full-year expectations for earnings and revenue

Salesforce beat quarterly expectations but came up short on guidance for the current quarter and the full fiscal year. The enterprise software maker is raising prices on Slack after acquiring the team communications app last year. Salesforce said its board approved $10 billion to use on the company’s first buyback...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NASDAQ

High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy

High-yielding dividend stocks are great for income investors and are crucial to building a strong retirement portfolio. Investors have tons of different sectors and areas of the economy to pick from that are full of strong dividend paying companies. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) and oil and energy industry stocks often offer lucrative dividends to shareholders.
STOCKS

