South Pasadena, CA

South Pasadena News

South Pasadena Public Library | Strategic Planning Community Open House September 6

Members of the public are encouraged to attend a Library strategic planning community open house, to be held in the Library Community Room on Tuesday, September 6, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The Library’s strategic planning consultants will share results from the recent survey, which was completed by more than 400 people, and will seek further input about community needs and the vision for the Library’s future. During this engaging session, attendees will have opportunities to provide feedback through discussion, comment cards, and vision boards.
South Pasadena News

South Pasadena Prayer Breakfast | Pray for Schools Event September 7

South Pasadena’s 9th annual “Pray for Schools” event will be held Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at 6pm, on the front steps of South Pasadena High School. Moms in Prayer of South Pasadena, a local group of moms who meet weekly during the South Pasadena Unified school year to cover our children and schools in prayer, will again organize this event with the South Pasadena Prayer Breakfast. We give thanks to all of you who have continued to support both events and for your active efforts to bring our community together.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA

