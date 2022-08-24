South Pasadena’s 9th annual “Pray for Schools” event will be held Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at 6pm, on the front steps of South Pasadena High School. Moms in Prayer of South Pasadena, a local group of moms who meet weekly during the South Pasadena Unified school year to cover our children and schools in prayer, will again organize this event with the South Pasadena Prayer Breakfast. We give thanks to all of you who have continued to support both events and for your active efforts to bring our community together.

SOUTH PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO