Is Nikki A.S.H. injured? That's the question many WWE fans are asking after a scary moment in Friday night's episode of SmackDown. Nikki and her tag team partner, Doudrop, were in a "last chance" four-way match as part of the Women's Tag Team Championship tournament. Their opponents were the teams of Sonya Deville and Natalya, Xia Li and Shotzi, and Tamina and Dana Brooke. At the end of the match, Brooke superplexed Nikki from the second rope to the area outside the ring, where several other wrestlers were waiting for them to crash onto.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO