Popculture
NFL Quarterback Reportedly Drawing Trade Interest Around the League
One NFL quarterback could be traded before the start of the 2022 season. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Mason Rudolph of the Pittsburgh Steelers has drawn trade interest around the league. Rapoport said the Steelers would listen to potential trade offers if the price is right. The...
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Division matchup against the Bengals to get season started
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Week 1 Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 11 @ Bengals 1:00 PM CBS Steelers
Rams QB2? Bryce Perkins Evaluates His Future After Highlight-Filled Preseason
Perkins was one of the no-doubt stars for the Rams this preseason.
Three Vikings Make NFL's Player-Voted Top 100 List
Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook, and Kirk Cousins all cracked the list this year.
Popculture
Veteran NFL Player Announces Retirement at 31, Announces Future Plans
A veteran NFL offensive lineman is done playing football but is staying close to the league. This week, JC Tretter announced his retirement from the NFL at 31 years old. However, Tretter also announced that he will remain president of the NFL Players Association, a position he has healed since March 2020.
NFL・
'Super Bowl Champ' Rory McIlroy Throws Shade at LIV After FedEx Cup Win
LIV Golf's attorney called the FedEx Cup playoffs the 'Super Bowl of Golf,' which McIlroy cited among other digs at the competing tour after his win.
GOLF・
Popculture
Have Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Reached 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?
Tom Brady is currently preparing for the 2022 NFL season, joining back up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their final pre-season game. His absence before was due to "personal" reasons raising questions about what these personal reasons could be. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he certainly isn't needed at every training camp practice. But could the reason Brady is taking time away from the team have to do with his wife Gisele Bündchen and the couple being on the verge of a divorce?
NFL・
Popculture
Urban Meyer Lands New Job After Being Fired as Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach
Urban Meyer is back in a familiar place after being fired as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach last year. Fox Sports recently announced that Meyer will be part of the Big Noon Saturday college football pregame show. Before being hired as the Jaguars' head coach last year and after resigning as Ohio State's head coach following the 2018 season, Meyer worked as an analyst for the Los Angeles-based studio show in 2019 and 2020. He will be joined by Rob Stone, Brady Quinn, Reggie Bush, and Matt Leinart.
Forde-Yard Dash: Desperate Times for These 10 College Football Teams
The former bluebloods of the sport are hankering for a comeback, and we break down what they are doing to get there.
Popculture
Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander Talks Feeling 'Most Pressure' at 'Slammiversary' (Exclusive)
Josh Alexander took his career to new heights when he faced Eric Young at Slammiversary in June and successfully defended the Impact World Championship. And while Alexander was excited about competing in the main event of Impact Wrestling's 20th-anniversary show, he admitted to being very nervous about the entire situation. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Alexander talked about feeling the pressure of putting on a good show.
Popculture
Impact Wrestling Star Gisele Shaw Looks Back at 'Cool' WWE Tryout Experience (Exclusive)
Gisele Shaw made her way back to Impact Wrestling earlier this year after appearing in the professional wrestling promotion in 2018. During her time away from Impact Wrestling, Shaw was competing all over the world and even had a tryout with WWE while in the United Kingdom. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Shaw talked about her experience trying out for the biggest wrestling promotion in the world.
Popculture
Nikki A.S.H. Fans Concerned After Possible 'WWE SmackDown' Match Injury
Is Nikki A.S.H. injured? That's the question many WWE fans are asking after a scary moment in Friday night's episode of SmackDown. Nikki and her tag team partner, Doudrop, were in a "last chance" four-way match as part of the Women's Tag Team Championship tournament. Their opponents were the teams of Sonya Deville and Natalya, Xia Li and Shotzi, and Tamina and Dana Brooke. At the end of the match, Brooke superplexed Nikki from the second rope to the area outside the ring, where several other wrestlers were waiting for them to crash onto.
Popculture
Minnesota Timberwolves Player Taurean Prince Arrested in Miami
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was arrested in Miami on Thursday night, according to TMZ Sports. Police documents obtained by TMZ Sports said that Prince is currently being held on no bond due to a charge involving "dangerous drugs." Prince's rep, Cathy Cardenas, told TMZ Sports the warrant was related to a traffic stop back in May when police found marijuana in his car.
