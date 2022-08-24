Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ showrunner denies the MCU has her blessing to reboot Quake
Even though the show got a lengthy seven-season run that spanned 136 episodes and ended almost two years ago, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are refusing to lie down when it comes to embracing Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as official canon. It’s a tricky situation, given that the series began as a...
ComicBook
Resident Evil Star Lance Reddick Responds to Netflix Cancelation
Resident Evil actor Lance Reddick has posted a video in response to Netflix's cancelation of the TV series. The Resident Evil series is one of the most influential franchises in gaming, so naturally, it only made sense for Hollywood to want to ride Capcom's gravy train to the box office and streamers. Film adaptations started releasing in the early 2000s to mixed reviews, but immense commercial success, particularly overseas. The films would eventually be rebooted with a more direct adaptation of the games in 2021, but it failed to make a splash. Netflix then decided to take a crack at the series with a show that existed within the world of the games, serving as a bit of a sequel to Resident Evil 5 with Albert Wesker in the lead role.
ComicBook
Dish Offering Stephen King Fans $1,300 to Watch 13 Movies
As we head towards the Halloween season being fully upon us, horror fans will surely find themselves consuming all sorts of Stephen King stories, while Dish is bringing back its annual opportunity for select fans to earn $1,300 for watching 13 of King's creepiest adaptations. The promotion will see a select number of individuals being chosen to watch a curated list of King movies, while also chronicling the experience extensively, which even includes monitoring your heart rate during the films' most unsettling moments. Whether you're a horror newcomer or a devout King fiend, Dish is seeking all manner of candidates. You can learn more about the promotion and apply at the official Dish website.
ComicBook
One Piece: Red Cosplay Brings The Ultimate Diva, Uta, to Life
One Piece: Red will see the Straw Hat Pirates sporting a series of new costumes, while also introducing a brand new character to the world of the Grand Line in Uta. While the singer is billed as the Ultimate Diva, she just so happens to be the daughter of Red-Haired Shanks and has a history with the captain of the Straw Hats himself, Monkey D. Luffy. Prior to the film's worldwide release later this year, one cosplayer has brought Uta to life.
'She-Hulk' Just Introduced An Iconic Marvel Character and Fans Are Losing Their Minds
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1, Episode 2 of She-Hulk. It didn't take long for eagle-eyed fans to catch some very important details within the first two episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. From teases of a potential World-War Hulk story down the line to the introduction of Daredevil in the official trailer, She-Hulk is not wasting the opportunity for world-building within this "fun lawyer show."
Singer Jilly Anais discusses her new project, ‘Copy & Paste’
Jilly Anais is an LA-based singer who recently dropped her debut project, Copy & Paste. Anais has opened for 2 Chainz and built a loyal following on YouTube. Her songs are catchy, fun, and definitely something listeners will enjoy. Tell us about your struggles in the industry. Did you ever...
wegotthiscovered.com
A lackluster horror hit that favors gore over scares haunts the streaming Top 5
Plenty of horror movies have successfully balanced blood, guts, and gore with genuine frights and atmosphere, but it’s often too easy to lean into the former at the expense of the latter, something 2022’s Ghost Ship knows all too well. Ironically, the original screenplay was penned as a...
Our first look at Iron Man’s replacement leaked: This is Ironheart
Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) is now dead in the main MCU timeline after sacrificing his life to save everyone else in Endgame. We might still see RDJ again in Marvel movies. But until that happens, we’ll get Iron Man’s first replacement in the form of Ironheart (Dominique Thorne). That’s the superhero name that Riri Williams will adopt when she dons the Ironheart suit. She is a character who Marvel will introduce in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans cackling after ‘She-Hulk’ finally addresses the Edward Norton in the room
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law already used its title character’s unique fourth-wall breaking antics to have fun at the MCU’s expense in its pilot episode last week, and that did not let up in its second episode that just dropped on Disney Plus this Thursday. In fact, the show went even further by directly referencing the franchise’s most infamous behind-the-scenes change when it comes to the Green Goliath.
ETOnline.com
'The Winchesters': New Promo for 'Supernatural' Prequel Teases John and Mary's Beginning (Exclusive)
Time to go back to the beginning. The Winchesters, the Supernatural prequel series debuting on The CW this fall, premiered a new minute-long promo ahead of its Oct. 11 launch, and only ET has the exclusive first look at the upcoming drama, which shifts the focus to Sam and Dean Winchester's parents.
'She-Hulk' star Tatiana Maslany explains why she initially 'flat-out lied' about being cast in the show
Rumors surfaced in 2020 that the "Orphan Black" star would play She-Hulk. Maslany denied the reports until it was officially announced by Marvel.
ComicBook
Movie Theatres Are Selling $3 Tickets For National Cinema Day
After a successful summer of movie releases with big hits such as Top Gun: Maverick being released in theatres, the box office has hit a lull, but theatres have come up with a plan to help entice folks back to the movies. According to AP News, American theatres will be selling tickets for $3 for National Cinema Day. The non-profit organization, the Cinema Foundation, has announced a nationwide discount day on September 3rd in more than 3,000 theaters across the country. All of the major studios are participating in the event as well as big theater chains such as AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas. According to the report, the organizers behind the event are hoping to make the National Cinema Day discount an annual event.
ComicBook
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
wegotthiscovered.com
Move over, Avengers: Marvel diehards already know which superhero group they want next
There’s already some deep-cut Marvel characters who’ve made their way into live-action, and fans have already picked the next super-group they want: Alpha Flight. In the world of Marvel Comics there is a near endless list of teams. You’ve got the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Guardians of the Galaxy, Midnight Suns, the Defenders, and then, Alpha Flight. A team of almost entirely Canadians, they’re now top of a few fans’ wishlists for future MCU films.
The Next Star Trek Movie Has Hit A New Setback, And It Looks Like Fans Can Blame Marvel
Some big shakeups with major movie franchises today.
ComicBook
New Friday the 13th Movie: Series Creator Teases Film for 2023
Unlike many of its counterparts in the horror genre, Friday the 13th hasn't been able to enjoy on the renewed appreciation for slasher franchise revivals. Stuck in legal limbo due to the lawsuit brought on by screenwriter Victor Miller, the rights to the franchise have been stuck at an impasse; but series producer Sean S. Cunningham may have just revealed that the series might finally have a new entry. As noticed by Bloody Disgusting, the filmmaker's official Cameo account has been updated to read: "Sean S. Cunningham directed and produced the seminal horror film Friday the 13th, creating the iconic villain Jason Voorhees. The movie has spawned 12 installments with a 13th scheduled for next year."
Is She-Hulk setting up an MCU World War Hulk when he smashed the entire Marvel Universe
Hulk once singlehandedly beat up the Avengers, Fantastic Four, X-Men, and more in comics - could he do it again in the MCU?
thedigitalfix.com
She-Hulk sneakily introduced Wolverine into the MCU
Only two episodes of She-Hulk have aired so far, but each episode has been packed full of Marvel Easter eggs. There’s been references to Captain America’s virginity, the Shang-Chi post-credits scene, and the promise of an upcoming Daredevil cameo. In the second episode, Jennifer Walters is seen browsing the internet, and the screen is jam-packed with more MCU clues than you can shake a big green fist at.
ComicBook
Law & Order: SVU Star Kelli Giddish Was Reportedly Pushed Out of New Season
Law & Order: SVU fans were disappointed to learn that Kelli Giddish would be exiting the show during season 24, and Giddish would confirm the news later in the day. Since then SVU's new showrunner also addressed Giddish's upcoming exit after the announcement received substantial backlash, hinting that this whole thing is more complex than it might seem, and now a new report from Variety seems to confirm that. According to the report, multiple sources say the exit was not Giddish's choice and was also not a decision made by new showrunner David Graziano, but was a call made from above.
epicstream.com
Ant-Man Star Michael Peña Addresses MCU Return After Co-Stars Got Axed from Quantumania
There's no denying that Michael Peña's character Luis has become an integral part of the Ant-Man franchise and while he doesn't exactly possess his own super abilities, he's proven time and time again that his goofy facade shouldn't be taken lightly and that he's a valuable asset to Scott Lang's team. Over the years, Luis has gained a huge following all thanks to his hilarious recap of the pint-sized hero's story in the MCU.
