Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Ryan Reynolds' Box Office Flop Gets Surprise Sequel Movie
In news no one saw coming, one of Ryan Reynolds' critically panned films is getting a surprise sequel almost 10 years after its box office debut. In a surprising turn of events from Universal Pictures, the notorious box office flop, R.I.P.D., based on the comic book of the same name by Peter M. Lenkov, will receive a sequel heading straight to home video. The buddy-cop comedy, which found Reynolds, a murdered Boston police detective recruited to join the afterlife's "Rest in Peace Department" with Jeff Bridges, received poor criticism across the board when it was released in 2013. At the time, Rotten Tomatoes cited it as "too dim-witted and formulaic to satisfy" audiences.
‘John Wick 4’ Producer Explained Why They Didn’t Film Fifth Movie Back-to-Back
The long-anticipated 'John Wick 4' is finally hitting theaters in 2023, but here's why they didn't end up filming it back-to-back with the fifth movie installment.
'Joker' sequel stars Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are reportedly getting massive paydays of $10 million and $20 million
The "Joker" sequel, "Joker: Folie à Deux," is coming to theaters in 2024, and the stars and director are reportedly getting big paydays for the movie. Star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are each making $20 million for the movie, according to Variety. Lady Gaga, who is a new addition to the cast for the sequel, is set to make $10 million, Variety reported.
Ezra Miller Apologizes in Person to Warner Bros. Bosses After Fearing ‘The Flash’ Could Get Scrapped
Ezra Miller was reportedly so worried The Flash could get canned following a recent string of arrests and controversies, the embattled actor turned up in California this week to personally apologize to their new Warner Bros. bosses, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, was spotted at the Burbank lot on Wednesday alongside their agent Scott Metzger to meet with Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, Warner Bros.’ new film chairs. During the meeting, Miller allegedly assured the executives of their commitment to the studio and film, which is scheduled for a June 2023 release date. The precarious...
RELATED PEOPLE
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
‘Grease’: John Travolta’s Major Flub Was Never Caught by Fans and Remains in the Film
John Travolta's spotlight performance of the 'Grease' tune 'Greased Lightnin' has a major flub that stayed in the finished film.
Brad Pitt Keeps List Of Actors He'll Never Work With Again And We Need To Know Who's On It
Pitt apparently has a "good list" and a "s**t list" for actors he's worked with over his career, according to his co-star.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
DCEU fans are worried not even Dwayne Johnson can save ‘Black Adam’ from being the next ‘Morbius’
The DCEU is in disarray right now as we hardly know what the franchise’s 2023 slate is going to look like — Batgirl‘s been canned, The Flash could be next, et cetera. But, hey, at least we’ve got Black Adam to look forward to this fall, right? Right?
Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals She ‘Cried the Entire Plane Ride’ Home After Wrapping Final ‘Jurassic’ Movie
In 2015, director Collin Trevorrow took the Jurassic Park franchise, redeveloping the already popular storylines for an entirely new generation. These films, of course, are the Jurassic World installments that have since taken the movie industry by storm. The original film brought us to an entirely new Jurassic kingdom starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as a new park opened up with (supposedly) better safety guidelines. However, we all know things did not go as planned.
Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours
A new Netflix psychological thriller series Echoes has certainly caught the attention of viewers. Sending… The post Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours appeared first on Outsider.
Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role
Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Batgirl director shares photo of what's probably, definitely Michael Keaton's planned Batman return
Batgirl co-director Adil El Arbi is sharing a peek at what seems like what could've been if his DC superhero movie hadn't been abruptly scrapped. After starring in 1989's Batman and 1992's Batman Returns, Michael Keaton had again been cast as the Dark Knight in a new film featuring Leslie Grace as the titular heroine. Now, Arbi has revealed an image of what that meeting would have looked like on screen.
7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch
Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
Chris Rock Speaks Out After Will Smith Apology: 'Trying to Be a... Victim'
Chris Rock is speaking out in the wake of Will Smith's apology video — and while he may not be ready to talk with Will, he's certainly ready to talk!. CNN reports that Rock, on his Chris Rock Ego Death world tour in Atlanta Friday night, said, "Everybody is trying to be a f**king victim," a clear swipe at Smith's video. "If everybody claims to be a victim, then nobody will hear the real victims."
Priscilla Presley Reveals Elvis and Colonel Parker Scenes Were the Hardest Part to Watch in the Biopic (Video)
Priscilla Presley revealed that watching the scenes between Elvis and manager Colonel Parker in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic were the hardest to watch and “brought back a lot of memories.”. “He didn’t take Elvis where he wanted to be, and that was hard because I lived it,” she said...
Tyler Perry Reveals Why He Paid Why Did I Get Married? Co-Star A Million Dollars For One Day Of Work
Tyler Perry revealed why he paid one Why Did I Get Married? co-star a million dollars for one day of work.
Angelina Jolie Treats Brad Pitt Look-Alike Son Knox, 14, To Amusement Park Trip: Photos
It was a beautiful day for mother-son bonding! Angelina Jolie and her son Knox had a fun-filled day at Los Angeles’s Universal Studios amusement park on Monday, August 15. The actress, 47, took her son, 14, around the park, and they were seen having a fabulous time in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Both Angelina and Knox looked like they were having an amazing time, enjoying all the attractions that Universal Studios has to offer.
CNBC
'Aquaman,' 'Shazam' sequels postponed amid Warner Bros. Discovery slate shuffle
"Shazam! Fury of the Gods," which was slated for Dec. 21, has been pushed to March 17, 2023. "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," which was set to debut on that March date is now arriving on Christmas Day in 2023. The release date shifts comes amid a tumultuous time for...
thedigitalfix.com
Clint Eastwood reveals who his favourite Marvel character is
Clint Eastwood has starred in many genres, from some of the best Westerns in history to heart-racing thrillers. However, the acclaimed star has never appeared in a superhero movie – despite his love for one particular character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an archived article from the La...
Comments / 4