Piney Point, MD

Piney Point Man Who Breached US Capitol On Jan. 6, Fought Police Admits To Obstruction

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

US Capitol Photo Credit: DC Police Department (Twitter)

A Maryland man has become the latest to cop to his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol, federal officials announced.

Piney Point resident John Andries, 36, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to obstruction of official proceedings after participating in the riot that “disrupted a joint session of the US Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.”

As part of the plea, Andries admitted to illegally entering the Capitol Building through a broken window near the Senate Wing Door at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 6, just two minutes after rioters’ initial breach at that location.

Once inside, prosecutors said he proceeded to the Crypt and was among rioters who attempted to push past US Capitol Police officers who eventually were able to surge forward past the officers and further into the building.

Andries then went up the stairs to the second floor, according to the DOJ. He crossed through Statuary Hall and made his way to the halls outside the House of Representatives Chamber.

There, he filmed himself and talked to the camera, making statements such as “Think they’re scared yet,” and “I think the police have gotten the message, we ain’t back’n down,” officials continued.

He eventually left the Speaker’s Lobby area and exited the Capitol, according to his plea. He filmed himself again on the portico outside the building, stating that, “I think we’re on the right side of history.”

Photos of Andries and the complete complaint from the Department of Justice can be found here.

Andries remained on the grounds, and at approximately 4:25 p.m., pushed against officers trying to disperse the crowd, sat on a ledge, and refused to move, forcing officers to physically drag him away from the Capitol building.

Andries was arrested on Feb. 4, 2021, in St. Mary’s County. He is scheduled to be sentenced in January 2023, when he will face up to 20 years in prison.

