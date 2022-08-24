ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buda, TX

Buda FD receives donation

By Megan Navarro (Wehring)
The Hays Free Press
The Hays Free Press
 4 days ago

By Megan Wehring

BUDA – Good deeds deserve proper recognition.

The Buda Fire Department received a $150 check from Texas Farm Bureau Insurance as a “thank you” for the work on Cheryl Day’s property. The funds will be used for the department’s loss prevention program.

Texas Farm Bureau Insurance pays fire departments this amount when the department works at a fire in rural areas involving property insured by them, according to a news release.

The company believes fire departments have contributed time to both reduce the amount of loss and prevent fires.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41SWLz_0hU3YpGN00

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Tony Greaves, president of Hays County Farm Bureau, presents a check to Molissa Welch, the executive director of administration for the Buda Fire Department.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buda, TX
Local
Texas Society
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Buda Fd#The Buda Fire Department#Contributed#Hays County Farm Bureau
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Hays Free Press

The Hays Free Press

Hays County, TX
45
Followers
77
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Barton Publications Inc. has been bringing readers Kyle and Buda news and sports since the 1950s. The Hays Free Press covers north Hays County.

 https://www.haysfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy