ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Gov. Hochul announces over 6,000 illegal guns seized since January

By Julia Soluri
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aZBSU_0hU3YUvE00

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns has seized over 6,000 illegal guns across New York State since January 2022.

The task force aims to save lives by combating gun violence.

"My administration is laser-focused on stopping the devastation caused by gun violence in communities across the state, and we continue to take bold action to face this crisis head-on. This record number of gun seizures is the result of an unprecedented, nation-leading coordinated response among dedicated law enforcement professionals on the local and federal levels. I'd rather be in the crime prevention business than the crime-solving business, and thanks to the first-of-its-kind Interstate Gun Task Force, that's exactly what we are doing together."
Governor Hochul

The Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns has been collaborating with law enforcement agencies in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont since its formation.

More information on the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns can be found here .

Comments / 1

Related
New Jersey 101.5

New liquor law signed by NJ governor is called a ‘game changer’

Starting this fall, New Jersey households can have alcoholic beverages delivered to their doorsteps by such popular services as DoorDash, Instacart and Amazon Flex. The Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control has issued a special ruling for third-party permits that allow delivery services to enter formal agreements with restaurants, bars, and liquor stores, Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced on Friday.
DRINKS
96.1 The Breeze

Here’s Where You Can Legally Buy Recreational Marijuana In New York State Now

New York State is still in the process of setting up the infrastructure for its adult-use retail cannabis industry. The first farms in the state have already been growing marijuana. The application process is now open for legal recreational dispensaries. The application portal opened on August 25 on New York State Business Express. It will remain open for a month, closing on September 26. Up to 150 licenses will be granted around the state. They will be distributed based on the population in the area.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
Rhode Island State
NY1

Hochul defends telling Zeldin to 'get out' of New York

Earlier this week, Gov. Kathy Hochul said publicly that her opponent Lee Zeldin should get on a bus and go to Florida because he is not a New Yorker. Zeldin currently represents parts of Long Island in Congress, and he’s been criticizing those remarks for days. On Monday, Hochul...
FLORIDA STATE
PIX11

New York State to open applications for retail cannabis licenses

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York State is scheduled to open up its online portal Thursday to what is expected to be thousands of applicants seeking a dispensary license to sell recreational-use marijuana. More information can be found on the Office of Cannabis Management website. PIX11’s Jay Dow has more in the video player above.
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York issues new minimum requirements for concealed carry permits

There are new minimum training requirements to obtain a concealed carry permit in New York. The state's Division of Criminal Justice Services and state police released the new standards on Tuesday. The new rules take effect on Sept. 1 and will require all applicants to complete 16 hours of in-person...
POLITICS
WNYT

Poll: Strong gun law support softens a bit in New York state

Support for “common sense” gun control laws in New York state dropped a bit from June, but remains strong. In an exclusive NewsChannel 13-SurveyUSA poll of 1,200 people, 63% say gun laws should be more strict – down from 71% in June. Meantime, support for requiring a...
POLITICS
newyorkupstate.com

Stores requiring ID to buy whipped cream in New York state under new law

Stores have begun requiring ID to buy cans of whipped cream in New York state, thanks to a new law. WRGB and the Times Union report stores in the Capitol Region have started posting signs letting customers know that proof of age is now required at checkout for sales of whipped cream canisters. Customers must be 21 or older to buy the dessert topping, similar to age restrictions for alcohol and tobacco products.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence#Politics State#Politics Governor#The Interstate Task Force#Interstate Gun Task Force
wesb.com

NY Well Operator Fined $2 Million

A well operator has been fined for what are being described as “flagrant” violations of New York State regulations. New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $2 million judgement in a lawsuit against James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates for not properly plugging the wells they operated, posing a danger to drinking water and communities in Cattaraugus and Steuben Counties.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Oil Company Penalized $2 Million for Unlawful Operation of Wells in Southern Tier

New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul have announced a $2 million judgment in a lawsuit against James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates for what is being described as "flagrant" violations of the state's oil and gas well regulations and endangering communities in Cattaraugus and Steuben counties. Lee and his companies were ordered by a State Supreme Court judge to pay the penalty -- the largest financial penalty imposed in an oil and gas well case -- and to bring his oil wells into full compliance with state laws. For years, Lee and his companies did not properly plug the wells they operated, which posed a significant danger to drinking water supplies and of releasing methane in the areas surrounding the wells.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
cortlandvoice.com

New York State Primary Election Results

Lea Webb – 10,976 votes (58.83%) Leslie Danks Burke – 6,953 votes (37.27%) 19th Congressional District (Democrat) Josh Riley – 30,462 votes (61.52%) Jamie Cheney – 17,474 votes (35.29%) U.S. House 23rd District Special Election. Joseph Sempolinski (R) – 38,749 votes (53.3%) Max Della Pia...
ELECTIONS
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy