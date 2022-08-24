A swimming advisory was issued for the middle part of Buckroe Beach

The Health Department has issued a swimming advisory for the central part of the beach due to levels of bacteria levels that exceed the state water quality standards for swimming.

The Virginia Department of Health

Buckroe is a segmented beach, meaning bacteria levels could affect the entire area or just a portion.

In this case, from Point Comfort to Buckroe avenues.

Officials will continue to test the water and the public will be notified when the advisory is lifted.

An advisory doesn’t close the water to swimmers — it just warns you that you face an elevated risk by going too close to the area.

The risk is especially elevated for children, who are more likely to swallow the water, or those who have open wounds or a weakened immune system.

When the city is notified of contaminated water, officials begin looking for a cause.

Most commonly, bacteria levels can increase after a major storm, when sewer or wastewater systems could become overwhelmed and have overflowed.

Bacteria can be an aftermath of leaks in these systems.

For information on beach water testing click here .

