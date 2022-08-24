ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Things to do in the Valley: new exhibits, free yoga class, pop-up market & more

By Nicole Gutierrez
 4 days ago
From new exhibits to a comedy show, free yoga and even a local market with over 100 vendors at Christown Spectrum Mall.

Here’s our round-up of events that are taking place this last weekend of August!

WING IT! THINGS THAT FLY

The i.d.e.a. Museum’s newest exhibit opens on Friday, August 26, at 9 a.m. The new attraction features a wind tunnel, paper airplane launcher, a MicroEye, an interactive mural and more.

  • COST: $9 for adults and children ages 1-12 [admission is free for children under age 1].
  • LOCATION: i.d.e.a. Museum [150 W. Pepper Place]

45 MINUTES OF YOGA

FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel has a complimentary yoga session taught by CorePower instructor, Christina Mierzejewski.

  • WHEN: Every Sunday at 10 a.m.
  • LOCATION: FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel [1100 N Central Ave. in Phoenix]
  • COST: FREE, you can RSVP here .

AIKIDO IN THE GARDEN

According to event officials, “Aikido is a Japanese martial art form based in part on the ancient sword and staff traditions of the samurai in Japanese history.”

  • WHEN: Every Saturday in the month of August
  • Check-in time: 7:45 a.m.
  • Program starts at 8:00 a.m.
  • COST: $25 General / $20 Member (per class)
  • LOCATION: Japanese Friendship Garden [1125 North 3rd Avenue]

CARNIVAL OF ILLUSION

  • COST: Tickets start at $75
  • LOCATION: Wrigley Mansion [2501 E Telawa Trail in Phoenix].
  • SHOW TIMES:
    • Friday, August 26, at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
    • Saturday, August 27, at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

“SUPPORT LOCAL COMMUNITY MARKET”

Retail Therapy AZ is hosting this event that brings together over 100 local businesses at Christown Spectrum Mall.

  • WHEN: Saturday, August 27, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • LOCATION: Christown Spectrum Mall [1607 W Bethany Home Rd in Phoenix]

"FRIDA KAHLO, THE LIFE OF AN ICON"

The immersive biography of Frida Kahlo is now open in the Valley; the exhibit takes around 90 minutes to get through.

Here’s what you can do at the exhibit: step into any of the seven "transformational" spaces in the venue, immerse yourself in the displays with 360º projections and learn through virtual reality.

  • COST: prices starting from $32.29-$39.94
  • LOCATION: Walter Where?House [702 N 21st Ave]
  • HOURS: Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday [10 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.]. Friday & Saturday 10 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

PLAY DAY: 1980S RETRO

  • WHEN: Saturday Aug 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • COST: FREE
  • LOCATION: Chandler Museum [300 S. Chandler Village Drive]

FLASHLIGHT NIGHTS 2022

Experience the Desert Botanical Garden like never before. Flashlight Nights at the garden feature: hands-on activities, live dance and musical performances, a farmers’ market on selected dates and more.

  • WHEN: Every Saturday till September 3 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • COST: $14.95 General Admission

EL ZARIBAH SHRINE ANNUAL CORNFEST ARTS AND CRAFTS FESTIVAL

WHEN

  • Saturday, August 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Sunday August 28, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

COST: FREE AdmissionLOCATION: 552 N. 40th Street

FREE SUMMER SATURDAY: MOLLY OF DENALI

According to event officials, at the event, you’ll be able to meet MOLLY, create art, and explore the galleries at the museum.

  • WHEN: Saturday, August 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • COST: FREE
  • LOCATION: Heard Museum [2301 N Central Ave in Phoenix]

THE KILLERS [IMPLODING THE MIRAGE TOUR]

  • WHEN: August 28, Sunday, at 7:30 p.m.
  • COST: Tickets start at $19.50
  • LOCATION: Gila River Arena [9400 West Maryland]

CONCERT: JESSIE JAMES DECKER

  • COST: Varies
  • WHEN: August 27, Saturday, at 8 p.m.
  • LOCATION: Marquee Theatre [730 N Mill Ave in Tempe]

CHRIS ROCK EGO DEATH WORLD TOUR 2022

WHEN: Sunday, August 28, at 8 p.m.
COST: Tickets start at $59
LOCATION: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 W Washington St]

