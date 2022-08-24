Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The safest and the most affordable areas to live in Los Angeles, CASaurabhLos Angeles, CA
Over 126,000 signed petition requesting LA to pay market rents to hotels to house homeless people in their vacant roomsVictorLos Angeles, CA
Snoop Dogg Is Attempting To Take Over the Breakfast Game With His Brand of Cereal Snoop LoopzLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
San Pedro Fish Market's Huge Seafood Platter Is The Perfect Excuse To IndulgeLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
These Are the Best Pancakes in CaliforniaLet's Eat LAManhattan Beach, CA
Related
Custody assistant pleads no contest to attempted jail drug smuggling
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s custody assistant pleaded no contest Friday to trying to bring methamphetamine into Men’s Central Jail nearly four years ago. Jose Flores, 43, was immediately sentenced to 300 hours of community service and two years probation following his plea to a felony count of attempting to bring an illegal substance into a jail, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
More than 120 stolen forklifts found in city of Commerce, police say
Police believe all the equipment was stolen because warehouse employees were stripping ID numbers and repainting the equipment, investigators said.
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Driving Stolen Vehicle at DUI Checkpoint
A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle and two motorists were arrested on suspicion of drunken driving during an overnight driver's license/sobriety checkpoint in Compton, authorities said Saturday.
2urbangirls.com
Sheriff’s investigation of employees attempt to smuggle drugs into jail results in charges filed
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced that Los Angeles County sheriff’s custody assistant Jose Flores pleaded no contest today for attempting to bring methamphetamine into the Men’s Central Jail four years ago. On November 28, 2018, Flores was stopped by law enforcement officers in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Homeowners zip-tied, 1 shot during Temple City home invasion
Two people were zip-tied and a third was shot during a home invasion in Temple City Sunday morning. Detectives say the brazen robbery happened while a baby was inside the home. It happened around 4:30 a.m. at a home on the 9700 block of Longden Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Three […]
orangecountytribune.com
Stolen ID theft suspect sought
Westminster police are seeking the public’s cooperation in finding a woman suspected in using a stolen “Real ID” state diver’s license or identification card for some financial transactions. According to the WPD. the suspect is described as a white female in her 40s, with blonde hair,...
3rd suspected ‘follow away robber’ arrested while in court on different case: Police
A Compton man was arrested in connection with a so-called “follow away robbery” while he was in court for another case on Friday, police said. Deantone Guillory, a 24-year-old man from Compton, had been released on bail for four different cases before he was taken into custody Friday, the Los Angeles Police Department said in […]
LASD deputy arrested for DUI after crashing patrol vehicle in Stevenson Ranch, briefly going missing
A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol after he crashed a patrol vehicle and briefly went missing, and he has since been relieved of duty.
IN THIS ARTICLE
signalscv.com
Update: Deputy arrested on suspicion of DUI, relieved of duty
New information has surfaced regarding the Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who crashed his patrol vehicle in Stevenson Ranch on Friday night, then left the scene before first responders arrived. According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau, the Special Enforcement Bureau deputy who was driving the vehicle...
3 suspected of catalytic converter thefts arrested after pursuit
Three people were arrested Thursday after a law enforcement pursuit in North County, authorities said.
burbankpd.org
Convicted Felon Arrested For Possession Of An Assault Weapon
On August 21, 2022, at about 8:00 p.m., the Burbank Police responded to the 100 block of Linden Court to investigate a suspicious bag left on the sidewalk. An alert citizen called the police and said she saw a male place a duffle bag next to a street sign and then walk away.
Los Angeles County DA George Gascon declined to charge man months before he allegedly murdered off-duty cop
A man accused of killing an off-duty Los Angeles-area police officer this month would have been locked up if authorities had prosecuted him for prior strikes in a February felony domestic violence case, meaning he would have faced prison time. Carlos Delcid, 20, allegedly shot Monterey Park police officer Gardiel...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DUI Driver Arrested After Crashing into Mountainside
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was arrested for DUI after crashing on the 10600 block of Soledad Canyon Road in the city of Santa Clarita late Saturday night, Aug. 27. California Highway Patrol responded to the location just after 11:00 p.m. for a traffic collision involving a...
orangecountytribune.com
Chase started and ended here
A pursuit that raced across Orange County ended up with a motorcyclist caught and arrested in Garden Grove Friday night. According to Sgt. Charles Starnes of the GGPD, the incident began around 8:43 p.m. in the area of Beach and Garden Grove boulevards in Garden Grove. Officers spotted a motorcycle...
CHP arrests 5 in massive cargo theft operation; recovers $1M in stolen goods, nearly $250K in cash
Investigators say the suspects are responsible for approximately $9 million of loss related to the theft of cargo shipments of electronics.
Man convicted of three murders in Orange County
A 31-year-old man who tried to crash into reality TV personality Kylie Jenner’s home is scheduled to be sentenced next month for killing two transients in Anaheim and a cell mate while awaiting trial.
NBC Bay Area
Orange County Man Sentenced to Prison in ‘Murderous Rampage' That Left Two Dead
A 31-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to life without the possibility of parole, plus 84 years and four months to life, for fatally shooting his father and his father's girlfriend and wounding two other roommates in the family's Aliso Viejo home after his father told him to stop drinking beer and get a job.
fox10phoenix.com
OC Police Chase: Motorcyclist leading authorities on pursuit on 5 Freeway
ANAHEIM, Calif. - A high-speed police chase is underway on the 5 Freeway in Orange County. SkyFOX is over the scene in Anaheim as a motorcyclist is leading authorities on a chase. Officials did not say what the suspect was wanted for in the first place. This is a breaking...
Huntington Beach police officer fatally strikes pedestrian with patrol vehicle
A 45-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a Huntington Beach Police Department vehicle Saturday morning. The unidentified man was near the intersection of North Pacific Avenue and Broadway at about 5:35 a.m. when he was hit by a HBPD Ford Explorer that was responding to a radio call, the California Highway Patrol […]
Woman Stabbed to Death in Santa Ana
A woman was stabbed to death in Santa Ana in what appeared to be a domestic dispute, authorities said.
Comments / 0