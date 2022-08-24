ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Custody assistant pleads no contest to attempted jail drug smuggling

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s custody assistant pleaded no contest Friday to trying to bring methamphetamine into Men’s Central Jail nearly four years ago. Jose Flores, 43, was immediately sentenced to 300 hours of community service and two years probation following his plea to a felony count of attempting to bring an illegal substance into a jail, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westminster, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Westminster, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Homeowners zip-tied, 1 shot during Temple City home invasion

Two people were zip-tied and a third was shot during a home invasion in Temple City Sunday morning. Detectives say the brazen robbery happened while a baby was inside the home. It happened around 4:30 a.m. at a home on the 9700 block of Longden Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Three […]
TEMPLE CITY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Stolen ID theft suspect sought

Westminster police are seeking the public’s cooperation in finding a woman suspected in using a stolen “Real ID” state diver’s license or identification card for some financial transactions. According to the WPD. the suspect is described as a white female in her 40s, with blonde hair,...
WESTMINSTER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Police#Drugs#Firearms#Heroin
signalscv.com

Update: Deputy arrested on suspicion of DUI, relieved of duty

New information has surfaced regarding the Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who crashed his patrol vehicle in Stevenson Ranch on Friday night, then left the scene before first responders arrived. According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau, the Special Enforcement Bureau deputy who was driving the vehicle...
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
burbankpd.org

Convicted Felon Arrested For Possession Of An Assault Weapon

On August 21, 2022, at about 8:00 p.m., the Burbank Police responded to the 100 block of Linden Court to investigate a suspicious bag left on the sidewalk. An alert citizen called the police and said she saw a male place a duffle bag next to a street sign and then walk away.
BURBANK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
orangecountytribune.com

Chase started and ended here

A pursuit that raced across Orange County ended up with a motorcyclist caught and arrested in Garden Grove Friday night. According to Sgt. Charles Starnes of the GGPD, the incident began around 8:43 p.m. in the area of Beach and Garden Grove boulevards in Garden Grove. Officers spotted a motorcycle...
GARDEN GROVE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy