Gamespot
Battlefield 2042 | Season 2: Master of Arms Gameplay Trailer
Play your cards right in Battlefield™ 2042 – Season 2: Master of Arms, launching August 30, 2022. Head to a drained Panamanian lake and the new map Stranded where you’ll reap the benefits of the Dark Market. Deploy as new Specialist Charlie Crawford and use his minigun and teamwork skills as supporting your squad is more crucial than ever.
Gamespot
Battlefield 2042 Season 2 Master of Arms Gameplay Trailer
Battlefield 2042's Season 2 Master of Arms is launching August 30, 2022. Head to a drained Panamanian lake and the new map Stranded where you’ll reap the benefits of the Dark Market. Check out new Specialist Charlie Crawford who utilizes a minigun and teamwork skills to support your squad.
Gamespot
Warframe Styanax Animated Short
Warframe reveals the 50th Warframe Styanax, coming in the Veilbreaker Update in September. Revealed in this animated trailer “Ascension Day”, Styanax is inspired by the heroic warriors of ancient myth, a paragon of justice and the Lotus’ deadly spear. Prepare to command the battlefield with Styanax when he launches alongside our Veilbreaker update in September. Coming Soon to PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch!
Gamespot
Atomic Heart Combat Trailer
A system failure at Soviet Facility № 3826 leads machinery to rebel against the people. You are Major P-3, Private Agent, and your task is to minimize the consequences of this 'systems failure' and prevent the leakage of classified information.
Gamespot
Legend of Xiaohu: Big Pineapple Abyss
We have no news or videos for Legend of Xiaohu: Big Pineapple Abyss. Sorry!
Gamespot
Lies of P - 6 Minutes of New Gameplay
In this new Lies of P gameplay clip you'll get to see some combat against a variety of enemies including bosses, as well as a look at crafting various weapons, upgrading and swapping various arm attachments, exploration, and much more. Lies of P was playable at gamescom 2022 at the Microsoft booth. Lies of P will be releasing on PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X in 2023.
Gamespot
This Week's Free Game Is Live At Epic, And There's A Cool Bonus Freebie
The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
Gamespot
Gamespot
Pokemon Unite: Pika Party Guide
With Pokemon Unite’s one-year anniversary coming to a close, there is still a week left of Pika Party. Pika Party is the new 4v4 Quick Match mode celebrating the Electric-type Mouse Pokemon, Pikachu. The entire map is changed to the aesthetic of Pikachu, from the walls, balloons, colors, and there are even holograms of Pikachu littering the map. But that is not all littering the map. Every Wild Pokemon is now Pikachu, with certain Pikachu providing different buffs alongside a massive Gigantamax Pikachu taking the middle spot, which is normally reserved for Legendary Pokemon such as Zapdos or Regigigas.
Gamespot
Marauders #5 - Hell Can Wait!
HELL CAN WAIT! Avalon is falling! The Acolytes are on the hunt! Nemesis has just landed from the Age of Apocalypse! Seems like the perfect time for a heist, right? The Marauders couldn’t agree more! It’s a mission to the recent past to rescue the last survivor of a forgotten mutant golden age!
Gamespot
Gamespot
How To Turn Your Warlock Into A Thunder God In Destiny 2: Arc 3.0 Season Of Plunder Builds
One of the best parts of Destiny 2 is experimenting with its Exotics, armor mods, and subclass setups to find interesting loadouts for your Guardian. For Season of Plunder and the overhauled Arc subclass, some of the builds available can produce shocking results, pun fully intended. Warlocks have some great loadouts to tinker with, and you can easily live out your Emperor Palpatine fantasy with builds that channel pure "unlimited power" energy with Arc 3.0.
Gamespot
Destiny 2: Lightfall Release Date, Strand Subclass, And Everything We Know
Destiny 2’s Year 6 expansion will bring a brand-new campaign, updated in-game features, another Darkness subclass, and both new enemies and allies. Destiny 2's Game Director Joe Blackburn said in the Destiny 2: Lightfall showcase that "this is the beginning of the end" of the Light and Darkness saga.
Gamespot
Today-Only Deal: Pokemon Legends Arceus For $40
Pokemon Legends: Arceus brought a bold new approach to the long-running Pokemon franchise, tasking you with building the Sinnoh region’s first Pokedex. If you held out on picking up this wonderful series-altering entry, your patience has paid off--today you can grab a brand-new physical copy of Pokemon Legends: Arceus for $40 at Adorama.
Gamespot
King Of Fighters Allstar Is Collaborating With Tekken 7
Netmarble has announced a cross-over with Tekken 7 in its RPG mobile game King Of Fighters Allstar. The latest update will have new playable characters, battle cards, events, and more. Players will now have the opportunity to unlock Hwoarang, a new playable EX fighter classified as a blue element/attack type...
Gamespot
Gamespot
How To Get The Quicksilver Storm Exotic In Destiny 2
Season of Plunder has added several new Exotics to Destiny 2, but out of all of them, Quicksilver Storm stands apart as a fascinating glimpse of what's to come in 2023's Lightfall expansion. Featuring a design that's unlike anything seen in Destiny 2 so far, the Exotic auto rifle packs a punch with rock-solid specs, perks, and an explosive finisher that makes it a handy all-rounder.
Gamespot
LOTR: The Rings of Power Cast Forges Their Own Ring of Power
We play a fun game with some of the cast members in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in the latest junket interview. We posed the question to them on what power they would choose if they could forge their own ring of power. Find out the results from each cast member and what powers they would like to have.
Gamespot
Sifu Gets New Update Next Week, Adds Gameplay Modifiers And Scoring System
Developer Sloclap has revealed that Sifu's summer update is launching on August 31. The update adds several new features to the action beat-'em-up game, including gameplay modifiers, a scoring system, and more outfits. The new gameplay modifiers can both make Sifu a whole lot easier or more difficult. You could,...
