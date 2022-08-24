Read full article on original website
Related
New to voting in NC? Have questions about how to vote in NC? Here’s a guide to help.
Figuring out where and when to vote in North Carolina can feel complicated. Here’s a step-by-step guide to review and share.
Beasley, Manning ‘strongly condemn’ North Carolina Democrats’ Israel/Palestine resolution
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – There is one place that some prominent Democrats in North Carolina didn’t want to go politically – Israel – yet some members of their party have dragged them there anyway, a conundrum Republicans are happy to point out. Jewish organizations are suggesting that Democrats in the state were ignoring their interests […]
carolinajournal.com
N.C. Democrats criticize school choice, saying it’s “not practical”
Polling shows that nearly three-in-four North Carolinians support school choice. The state’s public school teacher attrition rate stood at 8.2% for the 2020-21 school year, a jump from 2019-20 when it was 7.5% but a decline from 2015-16 when it was 9%. A press conference advertised as focusing on...
With average NC student debt nearly $40,000, local students react to loan forgiveness
Durham, N.C. — Students around the Triangle celebrated at the news of President Joe Biden's proposal to forgive a large chunk of student loans. WRAL News visited the campus of North Carolina Central University just after news broke to capture reactions from the students – 85% of which are using some form of financial aid.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Truitt proposes using COVID funds to help some NC principals facing $7,200 to $18,000 pay cuts
Raleigh, N.C. — The North Carolina State Board of Education is expected to vote next week on whether to use $4.5 million in federal pandemic relief dollars to compensate principals who may lose thousands of dollars this year in typical pay because of a law change. The projected compensation...
Finding trust and confidence in North Carolina's election process
Partisan fighting and a lack of trust in politics and our electoral process are common themes these days, but they're prompting action in North Carolina. This fall, Republicans and Democrats are coming together in North Carolina for a “Trusted Elections Tour,” a bipartisan effort to promote confidence in the voting process among the state’s residents.
WRAL
Charlie Crist taps teachers union head as running mate in race against DeSantis in Florida
CNN — Charlie Crist, the Democratic nominee for Florida governor, has picked as his running mate Karla Hernández-Mats, the head of the teachers union in Miami-Dade County, in a clear sign that he intends to put education at the center of his campaign against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.
NC students prepare for loan forgiveness but there’s a catch
Under the forgiveness program, students can receive up to $20,000 in debt forgiveness. Like many good things, there is a catch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WITN
Plan aids North Carolina principals otherwise penalized for pay change
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s schools chief has unveiled a plan that would prevent some public school principals from facing pay cuts in 2023 due to an alteration in how performance-based compensation is calculated. Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said Wednesday the idea is to spend $4.5...
msn.com
Yes, NC grade school students can be spanked in class. What state law says about discipline
Until the late 1980s, it was common for students to be spanked when they misbehaved in school. This controversial method of discipline is known as corporal punishment. Corporal punishment is when a supervising adult inflicts pain upon a child with a hand, cane, paddle, or yardstick in response to unacceptable behavior, according to the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry.
North Carolina fraud cases related to COVID-19 federal relief grants being prosecuted
(The Center Square) — Investigations into fraud from a variety of COVID-19 relief programs has resulted in criminal charges against well over 1,000 Americans, including many in North Carolina. The Raleigh-based Brooks Pierce Law Firm on Thursday highlighted the government’s progress toward prosecuting those responsible for what the Department...
msn.com
What to know about North Carolina’s School Bus Stop law
More than 3,000 drivers pass stopped school buses in North Carolina every day — that’s according to a study by the state Department of Public Instruction. That’s why it’s important to know the rules of the road when it comes to stopping for a school bus.
carolinajournal.com
Request for stricter rules on N.C. election observers struck down
N.C. Rules Review Commission strikes down tighter rules for election observers for upcoming general election. NCSBE received a series of complaints from county boards of elections around the state following May’s primary about the behavior at polling places. The RRC said they voted against implementing the temporary rule because...
Raleigh News & Observer
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s truly wacky idea for North Carolina public schools
Third graders who attend public school in North Carolina learn about the solar system and volcanoes in science class. Fourth graders study fossils. Social studies at the second grade level teaches students about democracy. In fifth grade, students discuss rights that are protected under the U.S. Constitution. But according to...
WRAL
New Mexico man charged with supporting Islamic State group
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico man has been arrested and charged with trying to provide material support to the Islamic State group and shutting down an online platform that could have tied two other men to similar charges. Herman Leyvoune Wilson, 45, of Albuquerque, was arrested Friday and...
Counties with the oldest homes in North Carolina
STACKER – There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can […]
chathamjournal.com
NC Government takes family’s Chatham County land so foreign company can move in
Raleigh, NC – Two Chatham County communities will soon be without twenty-seven homes, five businesses, and one church because the state of North Carolina is exercising its eminent domain powers to make way for VinFast, a startup Vietnamese auto company. Eminent domain is a legal tool that allows the...
North Carolina ranked 2nd safest state during COVID-19. Here’s why.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – With new vaccination plans on the way to add more protections against COVID-19, North Carolinians can take solace in a new piece of information: You live in one of the safest states during COVID-19. That’s the finding of a new analysis by WalletHub, the data-crunching online finance advice company, which ranks […]
North Carolina's winning Congressional candidates spent $22.9 million in weeks before primary
(The Center Square) — The winning candidates in North Carolina’s primaries raised $30.8 million and spent $22.9 million during the weeks leading up to the May 17 contests, according to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission on June 30. The June report showed the winning candidates in...
5 NC river sites fail weekly fecal bacteria test; 1 site fails for 7th time this summer
Five sites across the state failed the weekly fecal bacteria test, with two of those river sites in the Raleigh area, the group announced Friday.
Comments / 0