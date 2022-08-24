ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
carolinajournal.com

N.C. Democrats criticize school choice, saying it’s “not practical”

Polling shows that nearly three-in-four North Carolinians support school choice. The state’s public school teacher attrition rate stood at 8.2% for the 2020-21 school year, a jump from 2019-20 when it was 7.5% but a decline from 2015-16 when it was 9%. A press conference advertised as focusing on...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Loan Forgiveness#Student Debt#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#North Carolinians#Wral
WFAE

Finding trust and confidence in North Carolina's election process

Partisan fighting and a lack of trust in politics and our electoral process are common themes these days, but they're prompting action in North Carolina. This fall, Republicans and Democrats are coming together in North Carolina for a “Trusted Elections Tour,” a bipartisan effort to promote confidence in the voting process among the state’s residents.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WITN

Plan aids North Carolina principals otherwise penalized for pay change

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s schools chief has unveiled a plan that would prevent some public school principals from facing pay cuts in 2023 due to an alteration in how performance-based compensation is calculated. Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said Wednesday the idea is to spend $4.5...
EDUCATION
msn.com

Yes, NC grade school students can be spanked in class. What state law says about discipline

Until the late 1980s, it was common for students to be spanked when they misbehaved in school. This controversial method of discipline is known as corporal punishment. Corporal punishment is when a supervising adult inflicts pain upon a child with a hand, cane, paddle, or yardstick in response to unacceptable behavior, according to the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry.
CHARLOTTE, NC
msn.com

What to know about North Carolina’s School Bus Stop law

More than 3,000 drivers pass stopped school buses in North Carolina every day — that’s according to a study by the state Department of Public Instruction. That’s why it’s important to know the rules of the road when it comes to stopping for a school bus.
TRAFFIC
carolinajournal.com

Request for stricter rules on N.C. election observers struck down

N.C. Rules Review Commission strikes down tighter rules for election observers for upcoming general election. NCSBE received a series of complaints from county boards of elections around the state following May’s primary about the behavior at polling places. The RRC said they voted against implementing the temporary rule because...
ELECTIONS
Raleigh News & Observer

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s truly wacky idea for North Carolina public schools

Third graders who attend public school in North Carolina learn about the solar system and volcanoes in science class. Fourth graders study fossils. Social studies at the second grade level teaches students about democracy. In fifth grade, students discuss rights that are protected under the U.S. Constitution. But according to...
EDUCATION
WRAL

New Mexico man charged with supporting Islamic State group

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico man has been arrested and charged with trying to provide material support to the Islamic State group and shutting down an online platform that could have tied two other men to similar charges. Herman Leyvoune Wilson, 45, of Albuquerque, was arrested Friday and...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Fox 46 Charlotte

Counties with the oldest homes in North Carolina

STACKER – There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can […]
REAL ESTATE
WNCT

North Carolina ranked 2nd safest state during COVID-19. Here’s why.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – With new vaccination plans on the way to add more protections against COVID-19, North Carolinians can take solace in a new piece of information: You live in one of the safest states during COVID-19. That’s the finding of a new analysis by WalletHub, the data-crunching online finance advice company, which ranks […]
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy