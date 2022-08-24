Read full article on original website
WCAX
Burlington Police confirm Friday night stabbing
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Channel 3 has confirmed there was a stabbing on Riverside avenue on Friday night. At last check, Burlington Police and Fire were both on scene there. We know one person was brought to the hospital in an ambulance. Police are not releasing any more information at this time.
newportdispatch.com
Police: Hit-and-run takes put mailboxes, fence in Swanton
SWANTON — Police are investigating a crash that took place in Swanton early this morning. Authorities say the incident took place on Comstock Road that occurred sometime during the night. The vehicle took out mailboxes, trash bins, and multiple fence posts before leaving the scene. Using debris left behind...
msn.com
Vt. Man Facing DUI Charges After Dashcam Video Shows Truck Sideswipe Police Car on Highway
A Vermont man was allegedly driving under the influence when his truck sideswiped a police vehicle on Interstate 89 in Williston, according to police. A Williston officer had pulled over on I-89 southbound to conduct a traffic stop around 2 a.m. Saturday, police said. While the officer was inside their vehicle writing paperwork, a black Ford pickup truck failed to yield to the emergency blue lights and came into contact with the officer's vehicle. Police say Amir Pickersgill, 43, of Burlington, was the driver.
mynbc5.com
New York man arrested in Northeast Kingdom on $20,000 warrant for drug trafficking, false information
SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. — A New York man was arrested on Saturday in St. Johnsbury for an active $20,000 arrest warrant connected to drug trafficking and false information to police officers. Michael PauPaw, 24 of Far Rockaway, N.Y, had that active warrant out of Windsor County Superior Court, related...
newportdispatch.com
Newport man killed during crash on Vermont 58 in Lowell
LOWELL — A 24-year-old man from Newport was killed during a single-vehicle crash in Lowell yesterday. The incident took place on Vermont Route 58 at around 10:15 p.m. Police say shortly after the arrival of emergency medical services, Shane Copp, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced deceased. According...
WCAX
Driver runs red light, causing crash in Lyndon
LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - 25-year old Yulisa Gonzalez is charged with negligent operation, leaving the scene of a crash and disorderly conduct, after VT State Police say she ran a red light and crashed into another car carrying five people on Friday. Gonzalez, with addresses in Maine and Arizona is...
mynbc5.com
Several cows killed after storm destroys barn on Rutland County farm
CLARENDON, Vt. — Community members helped to pick up the pieces at a Rutland County farm on Saturday after it was damaged during Friday night's storm. Chris Garrow Billings sent NBC5 News photos from the Bromley Farm, after spending the day with community members cleaning up. Billings said the...
mynbc5.com
Burlington police: Suspect responsible for two separate gunfire incidents
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington Police Department made an arrest Wednesday in connection with one of Burlington's recent gunfire incidents. Nineteen-year-old Abukar Hilowle pleaded not guilty to two attempted murder charges. It happened less than two weeks ago on Main Street, between Church and St. Paul streets. Two men...
newportdispatch.com
Police: DUI the cause of 2-vehicle crash in Alburgh
ALBURGH — A 24-year-old man was arrested for DUI following a crash in Alburgh yesterday. The two-vehicle crash took place on Route 2, by Border Road, at around 4:50 p.m. According to the report, Simon Wagner, of Alburgh, failed to yield the right of way and pulled out in front of Sandra Goodhue, 53, of Chazy, NY, resulting in the crash.
Sarah George and state police disagree over whether to charge Shelburne police officer
Cpl. Jon Marcoux, the Shelburne Police Department’s public information officer, is under investigation and was put on administrative leave for discharging a weapon during a Jan. 23 incident. Read the story on VTDigger here: Sarah George and state police disagree over whether to charge Shelburne police officer.
PHOTOS: Vermont's 'oldest fair' draws cows, cars and crowds
The Caledonia County Fair continues through Sunday evening in Lyndonville. Read the story on VTDigger here: PHOTOS: Vermont's 'oldest fair' draws cows, cars and crowds.
suncommunitynews.com
Community rallies for safe return of missing elderly man
PLATTSBURGH | A massive search with dozens of personnel from multiple law enforcement agencies along with a steady flow of community volunteers led to the safe recovery of a missing elderly man Friday evening. Around midday, the multi-agency investigation was launched as wide-reaching emergency alerts notified the Plattsburgh community and...
WCAX
Police arrest 4 in Newport shooting
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A shooting in Newport has led to four arrests, but police say none of them was the triggerman. Newport Police say multiple shots were fired into a home Thursday night at about 5:15 p.m. They say several people were inside the three-family property on 3rd Street at the time but that no one was hurt.
mychamplainvalley.com
WCAX
Missing Plattsburgh senior found safe
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Search crews have found a Plattsburgh senior with dementia who went missing early Friday. Plattsburgh Police say 86-year-old Fred Kelley, 86, left his house on foot Friday morning and didn’t come back. He was found safe late Friday afternoon. There were no immediate details on where he was found or his condition.
Burlington man charged with attempted murder
Abukar Hilowle, 19, is being held without bail at Northwest Correctional Facility.
newportdispatch.com
Police: Drunk woman arrested after crash in Lyndon
LYNDON — A 25-year-old woman from Arizona was arrested in Lyndon yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of an intoxicated woman walking around causing a disturbance in the area of Main Street at around 11:15 p.m. Prior to police arrival, the woman drove off in a vehicle going north...
mynbc5.com
newportdispatch.com
WCAX
Police: Tractor operator used drugs prior to fatal motorcycle crash
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities have charged an Enosburg farm worker with using drugs prior to a fatal motorcycle crash that killed a Milton man back in May. The crash happened May 6 on Route 105 in Sheldon. Vermont State Police say Jason Kennison of Enosburg was under the influence of drugs when he pulled his tractor out in front of the motorcycle operated by Rodney Hall, 71, of Milton. Hall died of his injuries.
