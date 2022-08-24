A Vermont man was allegedly driving under the influence when his truck sideswiped a police vehicle on Interstate 89 in Williston, according to police. A Williston officer had pulled over on I-89 southbound to conduct a traffic stop around 2 a.m. Saturday, police said. While the officer was inside their vehicle writing paperwork, a black Ford pickup truck failed to yield to the emergency blue lights and came into contact with the officer's vehicle. Police say Amir Pickersgill, 43, of Burlington, was the driver.

WILLISTON, VT ・ 23 HOURS AGO