Allentown, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Clams, bacon and everything in between: A guide to the Lehigh Valley’s fall festival season

Summer might not officially be over until late September, but once August ends, it’s hard not to think that autumn has arrived (even if the temperature says otherwise). In the Lehigh Valley, that also means it’s the start of fall festival season, which is chockfull of weekly autumnal activities. From clams to beer to apples to more beer, there’s a festival for nearly everything during the fall, enough that it can get confusing to remember what’s happening when and where. And even if you have those things straight, it’s hard to pick one over the other.
EASTON, PA
sauconsource.com

LANTA Expands Service in S. Bethlehem, L. Saucon, Center Valley

If you rely on public transportation in the South Bethlehem-Lower Saucon-Center Valley area, the Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA) has good news for you. LANTA announced Friday that it is expanding the availability of buses in those areas by adding stops and introducing a new route to connect Bethlehem’s South Side with the Promenade Shops “and other destinations in Saucon Valley.”
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bicyclist hit by car at 15th and Hamilton

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A bicyclist was hit by a car in the Lehigh Valley. It happened at the intersection of 15th and Hamilton in Allentown Friday night. The Allentown Police Department says the crash is under investigation.
ALLENTOWN, PA
macaronikid.com

5 Things to do This Weekend in the Bethlehem Area (August 26th-28th)

It is the last weekend before school starts for many Bethlehem area students. Celebrate the end of summer with these 5 events in the surrounding area. Have a kiddo who is feeling anxious about school? Enjoy a special back-to-school story time at the South Side branch of the Bethlehem Public Library. Stories, bingo, and school supply prizes! This is a free event, but space is limited, so register now! (Saturday, August 27th)
BETHLEHEM, PA
sauconsource.com

Saucon Valley Bikes’ New Owner is a Familiar Face

“El presidente se ha ido. Viva el presidente.” (Translation: “The president is gone. Long live the president.”) Those words could be aptly placed above the door at Saucon Valley Bikes in Hellertown, which has just undergone a transition unlike any so far in its nearly 25-year history.
HELLERTOWN, PA
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Announces New Technology Jobs Coming to the Lehigh Valley with Expansion of iDEAL Semiconductor Devices

DCED Acting Secretary Neil Weaver to hold press conference and tour company at 1:30 PM today, 116 Research Drive, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Governor Tom Wolf announced today that iDEAL Semiconductor Devices, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, plans to expand its technology research and development and create at least 63 new, high-paying jobs in the Lehigh Valley.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
macaronikid.com

5 Things to do This Weekend in the Allentown Area (August 26th - 28th)

It's the last weekend of summer for many students in the Allentown Area. As summer winds down, here are 5 ways to make this weekend one of the best ever!. It took my family until last week to finally check out a free movie in the park, and it was the cutest night ever! We brought blankets, snacks, and lawn chairs for the adults and spent a really fun night under the starts. A couple tips (learn from my mistakes!), bring extra blankets, pillows, snacks, and bug spray! (Friday, August 26th)
ALLENTOWN, PA
Times News

Ghost walks return with online ticket option

The legends of Jim Thorpe’s ghost walks date back to the 19th century. But that doesn’t mean the tours can’t add some modern updates. The ghost walks, hosted by the Jim Thorpe Rotary Club, return next month for their 23rd year. And starting today, guests will be able to buy tickets online for the first time at www.jimthorperotary.org. The club hopes it will make it easier for more people to hear the town’s stories.
JIM THORPE, PA
bctv.org

Join Berks County Parks for Final 2022 FREE Summer Concert

Enjoy the natural beauty of our parks while enjoying live music during our fourth and final installment of the Berks County Parks and Recreation FREE Summer Concert Series this Friday, August 26. This concert will include free parking at the Gring’s Mill Amphitheater and on-site food trucks – the perfect recipe for a summer day out with the family!
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton City Council makes changes to vehicle impoundment code

EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday night modified an ordinance governing vehicle impoundment. The amendment removes the public works department's ability to remove, impound and/or immobilize any vehicle parked — in violation of a law or ordinance —in city-owned parking garages, lots or property. It...
EASTON, PA
thevalleyledger.com

McNeill to hold free shredding and E-recycle event Sept. 17

WHITEHALL, Aug. 24 – State Rep. Jeanne McNeill will be holding a free shredding and electronics recycling event Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the parking lot of Francis H. Sheckler Elementary School, 251 N. 14th St., Catasauqua. “Thieves will go to great lengths to...
CATASAUQUA, PA

