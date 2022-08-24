Read full article on original website
Clams, bacon and everything in between: A guide to the Lehigh Valley’s fall festival season
Summer might not officially be over until late September, but once August ends, it’s hard not to think that autumn has arrived (even if the temperature says otherwise). In the Lehigh Valley, that also means it’s the start of fall festival season, which is chockfull of weekly autumnal activities. From clams to beer to apples to more beer, there’s a festival for nearly everything during the fall, enough that it can get confusing to remember what’s happening when and where. And even if you have those things straight, it’s hard to pick one over the other.
sauconsource.com
LANTA Expands Service in S. Bethlehem, L. Saucon, Center Valley
If you rely on public transportation in the South Bethlehem-Lower Saucon-Center Valley area, the Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA) has good news for you. LANTA announced Friday that it is expanding the availability of buses in those areas by adding stops and introducing a new route to connect Bethlehem’s South Side with the Promenade Shops “and other destinations in Saucon Valley.”
wlvr.org
‘Strong slice of the food service pie’: Two diners set to join Lehigh Valley’s restaurant roster
More helpings of an American classic are coming soon to the Lehigh Valley. Diners, those brightly lit destinations for coffee, conversation and comfort food that won’t break the bank, are expanding their regional reach with two new iterations set to open in the coming weeks. Jordan Pkwy Diner, a...
uncoveringpa.com
Hiking the Hassen Creek Nature Trail at Fogelsville Dam Park Near Allentown, PA
When I’m traveling, I’m always on the lookout for new waterfalls and fun hiking trails to check out. So, when I discovered the Hassen Creek Nature Trail near Allentown, I knew it was a spot I needed to check out. The Hassen Creek Nature Trail is located in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bicyclist hit by car at 15th and Hamilton
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A bicyclist was hit by a car in the Lehigh Valley. It happened at the intersection of 15th and Hamilton in Allentown Friday night. The Allentown Police Department says the crash is under investigation.
macaronikid.com
5 Things to do This Weekend in the Bethlehem Area (August 26th-28th)
It is the last weekend before school starts for many Bethlehem area students. Celebrate the end of summer with these 5 events in the surrounding area. Have a kiddo who is feeling anxious about school? Enjoy a special back-to-school story time at the South Side branch of the Bethlehem Public Library. Stories, bingo, and school supply prizes! This is a free event, but space is limited, so register now! (Saturday, August 27th)
Barber Denny Roebuck hangs up clippers after 40+ years cutting hair in Bethlehem
Denny Roebuck has many jobs. Among them: historian, mediator, therapist, storyteller, daytime bartender (his favorite). All of those positions fall under the umbrella term “barber,” which was the job for which he was being paid. But not anymore. The 65-year-old Roebuck cut someone else’s hair for the last...
Quakertown Public Market Is Becoming a New Bucks County Hot Spot
The Quakertown market is your one stop shop for all food and drink needs.Image via Trolley Barn Public Market. For those looking for a variety of eats in one spot, look no further than the Trolley Barn Public Market in Quakertown. Vittoria Woodill reported on the Bucks County spot for her video segment Taste With Tori on CBS Philadelphia.
sauconsource.com
Saucon Valley Bikes’ New Owner is a Familiar Face
“El presidente se ha ido. Viva el presidente.” (Translation: “The president is gone. Long live the president.”) Those words could be aptly placed above the door at Saucon Valley Bikes in Hellertown, which has just undergone a transition unlike any so far in its nearly 25-year history.
Craig LaBan’s Delco Hoagie Tour Highlights Some Favorite Shops
Food critic Craig LaBan from The Philadelphia Inquirer completed a restaurant tour of Delaware County and gave the scene high marks. But no trip to Delaware County is complete without a hoagie circuit. Part of his tour included trips to several hoagie shops in the county. That includes the DiConstanza...
Phillymag.com
Just Listed in the Poconos: Renovated Lakeside Contemporary in Pocono Pines
This refreshed house right on Lake Naomi is so move-in ready, all you need to pack are your clothes and kitchenware. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Looking for an attractive place to chase your worries away? One that’s...
pa.gov
Governor Wolf Announces New Technology Jobs Coming to the Lehigh Valley with Expansion of iDEAL Semiconductor Devices
DCED Acting Secretary Neil Weaver to hold press conference and tour company at 1:30 PM today, 116 Research Drive, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Governor Tom Wolf announced today that iDEAL Semiconductor Devices, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, plans to expand its technology research and development and create at least 63 new, high-paying jobs in the Lehigh Valley.
macaronikid.com
5 Things to do This Weekend in the Allentown Area (August 26th - 28th)
It's the last weekend of summer for many students in the Allentown Area. As summer winds down, here are 5 ways to make this weekend one of the best ever!. It took my family until last week to finally check out a free movie in the park, and it was the cutest night ever! We brought blankets, snacks, and lawn chairs for the adults and spent a really fun night under the starts. A couple tips (learn from my mistakes!), bring extra blankets, pillows, snacks, and bug spray! (Friday, August 26th)
Easton councilman says city’s 3D mapping gadget will help save lives
Reconstructing a car crash is painstaking work for police officers. It can take hours to compile data, such as the distance between a skid mark and the spot where a wrecked car stopped. The hours it takes for police to take measurements means hours of stopped traffic. And the longer...
Times News
Ghost walks return with online ticket option
The legends of Jim Thorpe’s ghost walks date back to the 19th century. But that doesn’t mean the tours can’t add some modern updates. The ghost walks, hosted by the Jim Thorpe Rotary Club, return next month for their 23rd year. And starting today, guests will be able to buy tickets online for the first time at www.jimthorperotary.org. The club hopes it will make it easier for more people to hear the town’s stories.
bctv.org
Join Berks County Parks for Final 2022 FREE Summer Concert
Enjoy the natural beauty of our parks while enjoying live music during our fourth and final installment of the Berks County Parks and Recreation FREE Summer Concert Series this Friday, August 26. This concert will include free parking at the Gring’s Mill Amphitheater and on-site food trucks – the perfect recipe for a summer day out with the family!
Progress made in restoring one of Schuylkill County’s oldest bridges
MOUNT CARBON, Pa. — By this time next year, an old bow-string arch bridge in Mount Carbon could have a new home in St. Clair. Crews plan to take the bridge apart so it can be moved and restored. "It is going to be disassembled, and once it is...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton City Council makes changes to vehicle impoundment code
EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday night modified an ordinance governing vehicle impoundment. The amendment removes the public works department's ability to remove, impound and/or immobilize any vehicle parked — in violation of a law or ordinance —in city-owned parking garages, lots or property. It...
thevalleyledger.com
McNeill to hold free shredding and E-recycle event Sept. 17
WHITEHALL, Aug. 24 – State Rep. Jeanne McNeill will be holding a free shredding and electronics recycling event Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the parking lot of Francis H. Sheckler Elementary School, 251 N. 14th St., Catasauqua. “Thieves will go to great lengths to...
fox29.com
Car slams into flower shop after two-vehicle crash in Bucks County, officials say
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - An early morning crash in Bucks County sent one car flying into a local flower shop Saturday. Officials say two cars, a Mitsubishi and a Honda, collided on Street Road in Bensalem around 1:30 a.m. After the initial crash, the Mitsubishi ended up slamming into the...
