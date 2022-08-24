‘Earth, Wind and Fire’ legacy reunion in Topeka rescheduled

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – A concert featuring “Earth, Wind and Fire” originally set for Oct. 8 has been rescheduled.

The concert will now take place on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at the Topeka Performing Arts Center. The rescheduling is attributed to scheduling conflicts. The new concert date has been dubbed as “LOVE’S HOLIDAY” as it will be on the same weekend as Valentine’s Day.

Tickets that have already been purchased for the Oct. 8 date will be honored with the same seat locations for the February concert date. All seats are reserved and range from $47 to $110 and can be purchased at the Topeka Performing Arts Center Box Office or online. For more information, click here .

“Earth, Wind and Fire” is well-known for generating music across several genres including jazz, R&B, funk, disco and soul. Both the style and sounds of the greatest hit recordings for the band over the years were built by founder and creator Maurice White and the contributions of a grouping of musicians from around the world.

