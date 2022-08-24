ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichitans react to student loan forgiveness announcement

By Samantha Boring
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Wednesday, President Biden announced student loan debt forgiveness , and Wichitans have mixed feelings about the plan.

Some students at Wichita State University (WSU) shared they are excited about the news, saying they knew this was something President Biden promised when he ran in 2020.

But others are not as thrilled.

Student loan forgiveness: What does this mean for current and future students?

“Everyone is just kind of waiting to see if something is going to happen with that,” said WSU sophomore Nat Kuhn.

Now that it’s happening, many students are ready to see their loan payments go down or even disappear.

“It feels amazing. I need that off my back,” said WSU freshman Joshua Seawood.

“I have an older sister who is still paying off student loans from 10 years ago, so as someone who is about to get into all of that, I am excited for that,” Kuhn said.

But for some, it’s not as exciting. Saundra Brooks paid off $10,000 in student loans over five years.

“I feel like it’s an unfair deal. What about the people that had to work hard and pay their student bills off,” said Saundra Brooks.

Marc Nuessen has kids facing student loans, and he wishes the forgiveness was more needs-based.

“I don’t know that it should be so broad that the Government waives student loans for people that may have the ability to pay those loans back,” said Marc Nuessen.

Some are hoping this can open new opportunities for those wanting to go into higher education.

Kansas lawmakers react to student loan forgiveness

“Nowadays, it is really hard to get any sort of career outside of service work or anything like that without a degree,” said Kuhns.

But it is not known yet how long this forgiveness will last.

“There might be students that take on more debt than what they can pay back ultimately if they are planning on getting it waived. I think they need to make sure that is going to happen,” said Nuessen.

Since there are still some questions surrounding the announcement, some people said they are worried about this creating a false sense of security for students and those paying off their loans.

Comments / 4

Paul Taylor
3d ago

One sould certainly look at the degree one is getting and the salary/wage said degree will allow before going into serioys debt over it. Some degrees just don't afford huge salary opportunities for which one should acrue 80k or more in debt over a 4 or 5 year program. What happened to working while in school. I worked between 30 and 60 hours weekly while going to college as a dual major and did have loans but kept them to a minimum. I had to make choices, I could hang out in the bar or eat out every day. I had work and school and Saturday and Sunday were my two day where I could have some social time with regularity. It still meant choices how my income would be spent. My taxes should not go to pay for people's loans who did not think through their education and funding it to its logical conclusions.

Reply
2
Harold Henry
4d ago

it's not may debt I should not have to pay for other's that go over there head with debt.

Reply(1)
6
 

kfdi.com

WSU & K-State Launch Dual Degree Nursing Program

Wichita State University is launching its first class for its Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program on the Kansas State University campus. The WSU nursing program is part of the Pathway to Nursing program with K-State, a dual-degree program that gives students the opportunity to first earn a Bachelor of Science degree from K-State, and then a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from WSU. This is the first dual degree program between WSU and K-State, and the first and only BSN program in Kansas located at two state universities.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

WSU pilot project helps people meet mental health and substance abuse appointments

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Transportation Pilot Project between Wichita State University and Sedgwick County is changing lives for people struggling with substance abuse and mental health. Wichita State University’s Public Policy and Management Center and the Sedgwick County Mental Health & Substance Abuse Coalition: Barriers Committee worked with the Substance Abuse Center of Kansas […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Wichita

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Wichita, KS Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Wichita from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

New bill from Senator Marshall could impact credit card swipe fees

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Friday, Aug. 26, Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) was in Wichita pushing for his latest bill, the bipartisan Credit Card Competition Act, to bring in more competition to a multi-billion dollar industry. Every time you use your credit card at a store, there’s a fee, and Sen. Marshall said it’s hurting […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

When will Wichita get a Whataburger?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — When the first Kansas Whataburger opened in Overland Park in March, people in the Wichita area wanted to know when the famous hamburger chain would come to Wichita. We reached out to KMO Burger LLC, the franchise group behind the Kansas City-area Whataburger restaurants, to see if they have any updates […]
WICHITA, KS
TheDailyBeast

Kansas Official Scolded by Colleagues for ‘Disturbing’ Bar Behavior

A commissioner in Sedgwick County, Kansas, was publicly scolded by her colleague’s Friday after getting thrown out of a bar last weekend for what they described as “disturbing” behavior. In a letter signed by the commission's leadership, Lacey Cruse was accused of possibly violating the ethics code while out in public, The Wichita Eagle reports. Cruse, a Democrat running for re-election, was kicked out of the XY Club, a gay bar and dance club in Old Town, after a Black bartender accused her of making racist comments that included calling her “Shaquetta.” Cruse claimed she had actually called the bartender “Sheena,” for the “Queen of the Jungle, a leopard-skin-bikini-clad white woman comic book character from the 1930s.” Cruse has since apologized. But the owner of the bar reported that this was the third time she has been kicked out of XY Club. “This demonstrates to us, as elected officials that we must be ever-present and ever-vigilant to always have positive interactions with our community,” Cruse's colleagues wrote in their letter, calling the incident “disappointing and disturbing.” Read it at The Wichita Eagle
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Group plans to open several Whataburger locations in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The first of possibly several Whataburger locations in Wichita could be open in 2024, according to the franchise group that announce expansion plans last year. "We are in pursuit of several properties in Wichita, said Jay Battle, COO of KMO Burger. "Timing is uncertain, however we...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

CDC updates Kansas mask recommendations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County and several other Kansas counties are doing better against the coronavirus and have had mask recommendations lifted. However, other counties have been added to the list of those where masks are recommended. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together the map of counties considered at a […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Wichita selected for new facility, to bring more jobs, investments

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wichita has been selected as the new home for a new manufacturing facility that will lead to more jobs and investments for the community. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly released the announcement on Wednesday, August 24, of the new facility. Governor Kelly announced that JTM Foods, LLC., selected Wichita’s ict21 industrial district to house its facility.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Kansas firefighter among early whistleblowers of PFAS in protective gear

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — What started out as a Massachusetts woman demanding answers became a Kansas man’s quest to shed light on the dangers of PFAS in firefighting protective gear. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), PFAS is short for polyfluoroalkyl substances, which is a group of chemicals used to make […]
DERBY, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Flags to Be Flown Half-Staff in Honor of Rep. Gail Finney

Governor Laura Kelly directed flags to be lowered to half-staff on all state buildings, grounds, and facilities in honor of Kansas Representative Gail Finney. Finney represented Kansas House District 84 of Wichita for 13 years. Rep. Finney will be interred after funeral services on Friday, September 2nd. Flags will remain...
KANSAS STATE
