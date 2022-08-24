ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

Man Stabbed in Seattle, Suspects Flee

Seattle, WA: On Friday, Aug. 26, around 12:14 a.m., a man was stabbed and down on 3rd and University in the city of Seattle, prompting calls to 911. Seattle Police Department units responded to the location and found a man down with heavy bleeding and suspects on the run. A tourniquet was applied and medics were called to respond along with the Seattle Fire Department.
auburn-reporter.com

Bomb threats, vehicle arson | Auburn police blotter

The following is taken from the Auburn Police Department daily blotter. All told, there were 22 assaults, 26 vehicle thefts and nine burglaries reported in the blotter between Aug. 10 and Aug. 18. Aug. 10. Assault: A woman was arrested for assaulting her ex-boyfriend on 116th Ave Southeast at 11:45...
Key News Network

Double Shooting Leaves 1 Dead in Seattle Neighborhood

Columbia City, Seattle, WA: One victim was found dead, the other injured in a shooting in the Columbia City neighborhood of Seattle on Saturday evening, Aug. 27. Seattle Police responded to 6:00 p.m. calls of shots fired in the 3000 block of South Bradford Street where they found two apparently adult male victims. One of the victims suffered a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding Seattle Fire Department medics, according to information on the SPD Blotter posted by Detective Valerie Carson. The second victim was transported by medics to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.
q13fox.com

Crimes against children a concerning trend in Western Washington

WESTERN WASHINGTON - A growing issue is troubling law enforcement officials as thieves target children. Incidents on the rise over the last few months in Everette where an 11-year-old boy was swindled when a man paid with a counterfeit $100 bill. In Tacoma, two 10 and 13-year-old cousins were robbed...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman dies after shooting at Wallingford motel

SEATTLE — A 33-year-old woman was killed in a shooting at a motel in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood early Friday. At 12:46 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Park Plaza Motel in the 4400 block of Aurora Avenue North for reports that a woman had been shot. A KIRO...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man fatally shot in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A man was fatally shot Wednesday night in Tacoma. Officers were called at 6:30 p.m. to 3600 S. 31st Street. When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Officers performed lifesaving measures until medics arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at the...
kptv.com

Bodies of murdered Washington couple found in garbage can

KITSAP COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - Newly revealed court documents shed light on the circumstances surrounding the arrest of a man accused of a grisly double homicide in Washington. According to court records obtained by FOX 13 Seattle, Kitsap County Patrol officers responded to a residence on Shady Glen Avenue Southeast in Olalla at about 5 p.m. on August 18 for a welfare check after a woman called worried about her parents who lived there.
thejoltnews.com

Three shots fired at man killed yesterday; no officers injured

Three shots were fired at the man who was killed by Olympia police yesterday after allegedly wielding a knife at officers, a spokesperson for the Capital Metro Independent Investigations Team (CMIIT) said, adding that no officers were injured in the incident. Tumwater police spokesperson Laura Wohl told The JOLT that...
