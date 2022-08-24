Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
More Than 150 Dinosaurs Hit The Race Track In Washington StateObscuraAuburn, WA
Man Stabbed in Seattle, Suspects Flee
Seattle, WA: On Friday, Aug. 26, around 12:14 a.m., a man was stabbed and down on 3rd and University in the city of Seattle, prompting calls to 911. Seattle Police Department units responded to the location and found a man down with heavy bleeding and suspects on the run. A tourniquet was applied and medics were called to respond along with the Seattle Fire Department.
auburn-reporter.com
Bomb threats, vehicle arson | Auburn police blotter
The following is taken from the Auburn Police Department daily blotter. All told, there were 22 assaults, 26 vehicle thefts and nine burglaries reported in the blotter between Aug. 10 and Aug. 18. Aug. 10. Assault: A woman was arrested for assaulting her ex-boyfriend on 116th Ave Southeast at 11:45...
Man stabbed several times during robbery in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man was stabbed and robbed in downtown Seattle on Saturday. At about 12:15 a.m., police responded to 3rd Avenue and University Street after a 911 caller reported a man had been stabbed. Upon arriving at the scene, officers began first aid...
Double Shooting Leaves 1 Dead in Seattle Neighborhood
Columbia City, Seattle, WA: One victim was found dead, the other injured in a shooting in the Columbia City neighborhood of Seattle on Saturday evening, Aug. 27. Seattle Police responded to 6:00 p.m. calls of shots fired in the 3000 block of South Bradford Street where they found two apparently adult male victims. One of the victims suffered a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding Seattle Fire Department medics, according to information on the SPD Blotter posted by Detective Valerie Carson. The second victim was transported by medics to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.
q13fox.com
Crimes against children a concerning trend in Western Washington
WESTERN WASHINGTON - A growing issue is troubling law enforcement officials as thieves target children. Incidents on the rise over the last few months in Everette where an 11-year-old boy was swindled when a man paid with a counterfeit $100 bill. In Tacoma, two 10 and 13-year-old cousins were robbed...
Woman dies after shooting at Wallingford motel
SEATTLE — A 33-year-old woman was killed in a shooting at a motel in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood early Friday. At 12:46 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Park Plaza Motel in the 4400 block of Aurora Avenue North for reports that a woman had been shot. A KIRO...
Man fatally shot in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A man was fatally shot Wednesday night in Tacoma. Officers were called at 6:30 p.m. to 3600 S. 31st Street. When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Officers performed lifesaving measures until medics arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at the...
kptv.com
Bodies of murdered Washington couple found in garbage can
KITSAP COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - Newly revealed court documents shed light on the circumstances surrounding the arrest of a man accused of a grisly double homicide in Washington. According to court records obtained by FOX 13 Seattle, Kitsap County Patrol officers responded to a residence on Shady Glen Avenue Southeast in Olalla at about 5 p.m. on August 18 for a welfare check after a woman called worried about her parents who lived there.
The Crime Blotter: Right place, right time as cop stops theft of thousands of dollars in retail theft
A patrol officer with the Tukwila Police Department recovered several thousand dollars worth of clothes from an organized retail theft crime ring after conveniently being in the right place at the right time. Suspects were exiting a store with carts and bags loaded with stolen merchandise when an employee tried...
WATCH: Man Steals Necklace From 4-Year-Old Girl In Auburn Restaurant
The girl was traumatized by the event, according to her mother.
Seattle man arrested after allegedly threatening 3-month-old daughter with gun
Seattle police arrested a man Wednesday after he allegedly threatened his 3-month-old daughter and the baby’s mother in North Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood from the mother, saying they had been threatened before the...
2 teen boys arrested after pointing guns at 10-year-old girl in Parkland
Two 17-year-old boys were arrested Thursday after someone called 911 and said they were flashing guns at a 10-year-old girl, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announced. According to the sheriff’s department, deputies were called to an apartment complex in Parkland just before 2 p.m. for a report of a...
Deputy Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Monroe (Monroe, WA)
The officials stated that a King County Sheriff’s deputy was seriously injured when a vehicle crashed head-on. The crash happened on State Route 2 east of Monroe. According to the officials, the driver of the other vehicle was taken into custody for driving under the influence. Troopers reported that...
thejoltnews.com
Three shots fired at man killed yesterday; no officers injured
Three shots were fired at the man who was killed by Olympia police yesterday after allegedly wielding a knife at officers, a spokesperson for the Capital Metro Independent Investigations Team (CMIIT) said, adding that no officers were injured in the incident. Tumwater police spokesperson Laura Wohl told The JOLT that...
Everett homeowner pleads with city to stop noisy, speeding drivers
EVERETT, Wash. — An Everett homeowner says noisy cars speeding through his neighborhood is ruining the quality of life for himself and his neighbors. Now, he's calling on the city to do something about it. Luis Burbano is building a food forest in his backyard to feed his family.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: 911 calls reveal panicked staff during juvenile ‘riot’ as state downplays incident
A series of 911 calls obtained by the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH reveal the Department of Children, Youth and Family Service (DCYF) dramatically downplayed a riot at a juvenile detention center it operates. Five juveniles at Echo Glen Children’s Center in Snoqualmie were responsible for the chaos. They tried...
fox40jackson.com
Suspected drunk driver smashes head-on into Washington state deputy’s car
A Washington state sheriff’s deputy was injured in a head-on collision caused by a suspected drunk driver on Wednesday night, according to officials. Authorities say the driver was booked for DUI after the crash. The injured sheriff’s deputy works with the King County Sheriff’s Department. The crash...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Soft-on-crime King Co Judge wishes she could go lighter on carjacker who shot at cops
In a startling follow-up to a case that allowed a rapist to serve 15 months in jail – only to beat a man in a wheelchair at Bellevue Transit Center last month – the same King County judge has shocked local law enforcement officials, prosecutors, and even defense attorneys involved in a separate case.
Pierce County college student claims sugar daddy stalked, extorted and raped her
TACOMA, Wash. — A 21-year-old college student in Pierce County claims she was stalked, extorted and raped by her so-called sugar daddy. The young woman told investigators he posted intimate photos of her on TikTok. The man she’s accusing, Christopher Hendry, was arrested and booked in the Pierce County jail.
Two men suspected of killing Tacoma man in Renton arrested
RENTON, Wash. — Renton police said on Monday that two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Tacoma man in early July. Authorities said one man was arrested by the Nevada State Patrol after a brief chase, and the other man was arrested late last week by Renton officers.
