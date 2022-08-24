Judge orders Kegan Kline documents unsealed in ‘anthony_shots’ child porn case

PERU, Ind. — On Wednesday, a Miami County Circuit Court Judge ordered the paperwork to be unsealed in regard to the child pornography case opened against Kegan Kline on August of 2020.

The move to unseal the paperwork came in the wake of Kline being briefly taken into Indiana State Police custody on Aug. 19. Kline has since been moved back to Miami County Jail where he remains in custody with a $26,500 cash bond. At this time, no details have been released as to why state troopers briefly took Kline into custody.

Kegan Kline, 27, of Peru has recently become a focal point in the still unsolved Delphi murders of 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German on Feb. 13, 2017. Interest in Kline’s possible connection to the case has increased since March when when leaked transcripts revealed that Kline had communicated with Libby German not long before she and Abby were killed.

Kline, who faces 30 counts of child pornography, had been revealed to be the man behind the fake “anthony_shots” social media account that used fake pictures of a male model to solicit nude photos of teenage girls between the years of 2016 and 2017.

Photos used by the anthony_shots account

According to the transcripts provided to FOX59 by the Murder Sheet podcast, investigators knew that Libby German had been interacting with the “anthony_shots” account prior to her murder. Police believed Libby was “completely enthralled” with the online persona.

Kline has not been charged in connection to the Delphi murders. ISP hasn’t publically named him as a suspect. But Kline was interviewed by a state trooper and a sheriff’s deputy about his communication with Libby and his home was searched 12 days after Abby and Libby’s murders.

According to the transcripts , Kline had told police other people had access to his online accounts and devices including his father who reportedly was “freaking out” when Kline told him in February 2017 that detectives said Kline was a suspect in the Delphi murders.

A transcript of an interview with Kline and HLN Producer Barabara McDonald that occurred in jail on Dec. 21, 2021, is now being considered evidence, according to authorities. In the interview with McDonald, Kline told the producer that he believed investigators were trying to pin the Delphi murders on his father.

The heavily redacted unsealed court documents in Kline’s child pornography case reveal that Kline had at least seven devices where officials found chats, photographs or other evidence tied to the child porn case. Some of the nude images of teenage girls found on the devices geo-located to Indiana cities that include: Bunker Hill, Galveston, Indianapolis, Kokomo, Monterey, Hammond and Royal Center.

The unsealed court documents also reveal that in some of the messages found on the devices another persona named “Emily Anne” would talk to teen girls about having sex with both Kline and his father.

Some images found on the devices depicted children as young as 3 in sex acts, the documents reveal.

The Murder Sheet , who continue to cover Kline and the Delphi case, told FOX59 that Indiana State troopers were seen searching the Wabash River in Peru on Tuesday. There is no official confirmation, however, on if the search was tied to Kline.

The unsealed court documents reveal that both the prosecutor and Kline’s attorney requested that Kline be temporarily turned over to Indiana State Police custody. Kline’s attorney then filed a request asking for the upcoming pre-trial conference to be delayed due to negotiations being in progress.

”It seems like a reasonable assumption would be that Kegan Kline made some sort of arrangement with representatives of the Indiana State Police to help provide some information about where some significant piece of evidence could be found,” Kevin Greenlee of the Murder Sheet podcast speculated during an interview with FOX59.

