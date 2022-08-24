ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

msn.com

Small furry pets available for adoption in St. Louis

Small furry pets available for adoption in St. Louis. Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in St. Louis, Missouri on Petfinder.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Local Humane Society holding adoption special

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- It’s time to celebrate man’s best friend during National Dog Day. The Humane Society is hoping you’ll get a new best friend. News 4′s Steve Harris reports on what they’re doing to form some bonds between pets and new owners.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Dogs. Just pictures of dogs. Click here for dogs.

ST. LOUIS — Happy National Dog Day!. National Dog Day was started in 2004 by Colleen Paige, an author and animal rescue advocate, "to bring attention to the plight of animals around the globe and encourage adoption," according to a website that explains the holiday's origins. In honor of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

North St. Louis Recovery Center To Stock Old Mailboxes With Narcan

Soon, if things go according to plan, St. Louis neighborhoods hit hardest by the opioid epidemic will be stocked with old mailboxes repurposed to offer free Narcan, the life-saving drug that awakens people who’ve lost consciousness because of an overdose on heroin and other opioids. The Narcan stations will...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Festival of Nations returns to Tower Grove Park

ST. LOUIS — Tower Grove Park was packed with more than 80 tents on Saturday featuring crafts and cravings from around the world to celebrate the return of the Festival of Nations hosted by the International Institute. “Giving them an opportunity like this one, in which they can not...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Food giveaway Saturday at Alton church

An Alton church is hosting a food giveaway tomorrow. Starting at 10am, you can drive up to the Millennium Temple Church of God in Christ and volunteers will bring a box of groceries to your vehicle. 4th Ward Alderwoman Rosie Brown tells The Big Z she is partnering with that...
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

It's Food Truck Festival day in Alton

The annual Alton Food Truck Festival returns to the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater today. Twenty trucks will bring in a variety of food on Saturday, and fan favorite band Groove Thang will be on hand to entertain you throughout the evening as well. Amphitheater Committee Chair Dan Herkert tells The...
ALTON, IL
5 On Your Side

Shady Jack's Saloon closes in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Shady Jack's Saloon, a longtime biker bar near downtown St. Louis, has closed. The business, at 1432 N. Broadway on the Near North Riverfront, said in a social media post Thursday that Friday was its last day in business. "Lack of help and (owner Jack Larrison's)...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Man accused of scamming hospital workers in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Sheriff's Office wants to get the word out about an alleged scammer targeting hospital employees in the area. On Friday, Sheriff Vernon Betts led a press conference where he announced a man had contacted doctors and nurses at several hospitals including Barnes-Jewish, Children's, and Cardinal Glennon.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

