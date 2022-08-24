ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Cosmetics giant Sephora settles customer data privacy suit

By Associated Press
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37egNP_0hU3UPw700

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sephora Inc., one of the world’s largest cosmetics retailers, has settled a lawsuit claiming that the company sold customer information without proper notice in violation of the California’s landmark consumer privacy law, state Attorney General Rob Bonta said Wednesday.

Sephora failed to tell customers that it was selling their personal information, failed to allow customers to opt out of that sale, and didn’t fix the problem within 30 days as required by the law even after it was notified of the violation, state officials said.

The company agreed to pay $1.2 million and immediately correct the problem under the settlement, the state’s first such enforcement action under the California Consumer Privacy Act, according to Bonta.

California lawmakers OK lawsuits against ‘cyber flashers’

“Data is power and these days everyone wants it,” Bonta said.

“Some of the most intimate details about your life are being harvested,” he said. “The more data a company has on you, the more power they have over you, the more they can target you to buy their goods and services.”

But the state law gives consumers a way to block that collection and sale.

The act was passed by state lawmakers in 2018 and expanded by voters in 2020. It gives California, home to Silicon Valley, what is viewed as the strongest U.S. data privacy law, providing consumers with the right to know what information companies collect about them online, to get that data deleted and to opt out of the sale of their personal information.

Bonta’s office has warned more than 100 companies that they were out of compliance and sent more than a dozen new notices on Wednesday. The “vast majority” complied, he said, but not Sephora, which sells cosmetics, perfumes, beauty and skincare products in 2,700 stores in 35 countries .

“Their actions compared to others was egregious,” he said, saying the settlement should be a warning to other companies that don’t comply.

The company did not admit any liability or wrongdoing under terms of the settlement . The company was founded in France and has its U.S. headquarters in San Francisco.

Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, pleads guilty to DUI, faces jail time

In its settlement, Sephora agreed to clarify its website disclosures and privacy policy to tell customers it sells their data, and allow them to opt out of that sale. It will file reports with Bonta’s office on its sale of personal information and compliance with the law.

Sephora said in a statement that the company “respects consumers’ privacy and strives to be transparent about how their personal information is used to improve their Sephora experience.”

The company said its tracking allows it “to provide consumers with more relevant Sephora product recommendations, personalized shopping experiences and ads” but that customers can now “opt-out of this personalized shopping experience” easily.

Sephora allowed third-party companies to install tracking software that allowed them to build detailed consumer profiles that allowed them to better target customers, Bonta said. But on its website it promised “we do not sell personal information,” according to the lawsuit.

The 30-day grace period for companies violating the law will end next year, when companies will be required to be in compliance without warning.

Also next year, Bonta’s office will begin sharing enforcement responsibility with a new California Privacy Protection Agency. The agency is taking public comment this week on proposed privacy regulations under the 2020 expansion.

Health insurance company agrees to pay state over $1 million in settlement

“Certainly there is overlap,” Bonta said, but “multiple watchdogs on the block standing up for consumers, standing up for their privacy, making sure that data decisions are in their hands and that their data isn’t being sold or misused against their wishes is a good thing and we’re excited about that.”

Bonta and other California officials also want to make sure the state’s strict law isn’t undermined as the federal government considers what are likely to be less stringent nationwide standards.

The executive director of the state’s new privacy agency sent a letter this month to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, both from California, warning that a version being considered in the House would replace California’s protections with weaker protections. Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state Assembly speaker are among others who have objected.

Bonta said California’s law wouldn’t be affected so long as Congress makes its standards “a floor, not a ceiling. That they do not preempt the incredible privacy protections, nation-leading privacy protections that we have here in California.”

The Federal Trade Commission said this month that it will also consider new rules.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

California Air Resources Board to vote on gas car ban by 2035

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California’s Air Resources Board is expected to vote on Thursday to approve a plan that will ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles in the state by 2035.  “Tomorrow is a huge day not only for California but for the country and the entire world as we dive head first into […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

California to provide millions of dollars for homeless housing. These Northern California projects will receive funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday that $694 million will be awarded to 35 Homekey projects. The projects would create more than 2,500 homeless housing units in 19 communities throughout the state.  Multiple projects are planned throughout cities in Northern California with the closest one being in Stockton. Here is how […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
Local
California Health
City
Sacramento, CA
FOX40

A discussion with California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon

(Inside California Politics) — California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo for a wide-ranging discussion.  That conversation included Speaker Rendon’s thoughts as the legislative session comes to an end, why the budget framework is what he is most proud of this session and the different styles exhibited by Governor […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

New poll shows Californians unsure about state’s direction

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With less than three months until Election Day, a new poll finds Governor Gavin Newsom has a commanding lead over Republican challenger State Senator Brian Dahle. Democrats said the poll is absolutely good news for the governor while his GOP challenger said it shows Californians are unhappy with Newsom’s administration policies. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Names, addresses of some California prison visitors exposed

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — People who visited inmates with the California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation and were tested for COVID-19 may have had their personal information exposed.  The CDCR said staff, visitors and others tested for COVID-19 between June 2020 and January 2022 were part of a data breach that exposed medical information. The […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Gavin Newsom
FOX40

Man wins $20 million from scratcher, largest in CA Lottery History

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is $20 million richer after buying a $30 Lottery ticket, the largest scratcher prize winner in California Lottery history, according to the California Lottery Office. Chad Fry said he used some extra money from a late payment for side construction work that he did to pay for the ticket, […]
FOX40

What to do during a power outage

CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — As Public Safety Power Shutoffs have become more common in California it is important to know what to do when the power goes out. The American Red Cross suggests that the best way to prepare in advance is to: Create a support network, Keep a contact list of people who can help […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Poll shows Newsom with big lead in re-election bid

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom is currently holding a big lead over his Republican challenger, State Senator Brian Dahle in his fall re-election bid for governor according to a new poll by the Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies. The poll asked voters from around the state their preference for governor in the fall […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

CAL FIRE firefighters save kitten stuck in metal car ramp

BIGGS, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE firefighters from the Butte Unit said they helped rescue a kitten whose curiosity got it stuck this week. The kitten found itself stuck in a metal car ramp, with its head passing through a hole on the side, but with the rest of its body not able to make […]
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Privacy#Privacy Law#Medical Services#General Health#Sephora Inc
FOX40

August Complex Fire provides lessons in fire mitigation

CALIFORNIA, (KTXL) — 2020 was the most destructive fire season California experienced with the August Complex Fire hitting a record high 1 million acres burned and becoming the state’s first giga-fire. On Wednesday, CAL FIRE shared a report of the lessons learned from this massive fire that incinerated nearly 1% of the state’s landmass. One […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Vitalant offering gallon of gas for blood donors

(KTXL) — Vitalant is offering a gallon of gas to those who donate a pint of blood until Aug. 31, due to the national blood shortage. In an effort to get more people to donate blood, along with a gallon of gas, Vitalant will also give those who donate a chance to win a year’s […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
FOX40

Crews respond to plane down at McClellan Airport

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Crews have responded to a plane down on McClellan Airfield at the McClellan Airport, according to Sacramento Metro Fire.  Metro Fire tweeted that the aircraft, Aero P28 lost power after take-off and had to return. Fire officials said the pilot was able to guide the plane in with no landing gear, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy